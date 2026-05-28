Truworths: Winning by standing still

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The arithmetic at fashion retailing hub Truworths International stacks up intriguingly. At a market capitalisation of about R20bn and R1.1bn in net cash, enterprise value is R18.9bn.

The latest interim result, for the half-year ended December 28, showed the company’s resilience at a time when peers faltered. Retail sales were flat at R12.5bn, gross margin held at 51.8%, operating margin held at 22.5%, headline earnings rose 1.3% to 495.4c a share, NAV increased 4.3% and the interim dividend rose 1.3% to 321c a share.

Truworths International (Iress)

Run the interim trajectory forward to the year ending June 2026 and full-year earnings land near 760c, putting the share on a prospective earnings multiple of less than seven and a forward dividend yield comfortably in the 9%-10% region.

The capital return programme is back in motion. In the interim period alone, Truworths bought back 13.2-million shares for R746m at an average price of R56.32 a share, equal to about 3.5% of the company. Annualised, that runs at about R1.5bn, or 7.5% of the market capitalisation. Combined with the prospective dividend, shareholder yield to June is plausibly in the 16%-17% region, and the group has the cash to keep it going. Cumulative returns to shareholders since 2020 sit at about R12bn, more than half of today’s market capitalisation. The company is doing the basic things right and returning meaningful value in the process.

Now look at the peers. Every reader of this publication knows the South African-retailer-goes-offshore script by now, and there is no shortage of cautionary tales. Woolworths had David Jones. Spar had its European misadventure. More recently, Mr Price spent about R9.6bn acquiring NKD, a German cash-based discount retailer shareholders had flagged as loss-making, at about R500m in 2023. The market took close to 14% off Mr Price on the day of the announcement, with about R16bn of equity value evaporating between December and the deal closing on March 31. The plan is to lift NKD from €712m of sales to €1bn by 2030, in a market where the group has no long operating history.

TFG is the second case. Headline earnings for the year to March are guided down 30%-40% to 609c-711c a share, compared with R10.16 a share last year. The full year carries a R750m impairment on Phase Eight in London and Tarocash and yd. in Australia, the interim dividend was cut 18.8%, and London and Australia both contracted in the last quarter. Africa grew sales, but profit pressure remained severe through peak season. The pattern echoes Mr Price’s problem: domestic retailers are again learning that running acquired foreign brands at scale is an arduous and expensive journey.

The growth objection to Truworths is understandable. It is a mature discretionary retailer in a restrained consumer economy

Truworths has largely avoided this trap. No fresh offshore adventure. No transformational entry into a market the executive team barely knows. No brand value impairment. Office UK, its one international platform, is already in the portfolio and posted 6.4% sales growth at the interim. Management has been open about evaluating acquisitions and choosing to walk. When the comparator set is busy proving why discipline matters, the absence of corporate activity becomes its own kind of competitive advantage.

Truworths has been caught in the sector outflows regardless. Every peer wobble triggers passive and ETF selling across the apparel retail basket, with fear compounding the move. The latest flashpoint came after market close on May 8, when TFG released a disappointing trading update. The following Monday delivered a double-digit drop in TFG’s share price. Year to date, TFG is down more than 25%; Truworths and Mr Price are both closer to 10%-12%.

The growth objection to Truworths is understandable. It is a mature discretionary retailer in a restrained consumer economy. Nevertheless, the simpler model Truworths has adopted affords the company less volatility (and fewer complications) than its peers. The African footprint outside South Africa remains small; the new distribution centre has now been commissioned and removes a long-standing capacity constraint. Fashion chains such as Identity, LTD and Daniel Hechter still have densification room in existing markets. The buyback alone can compound headline earnings per share at a 3%-4% annual tailwind, provided it is maintained. None of this requires management to swing for the fences.

The rerating mechanism seems largely mechanical. At four to five times operating cash flow, about seven times forward earnings, a dividend yield inching into the double digits, a buyback programme consuming more than 7% of the float on an annualised basis, and a free cash flow yield in the 20% region, the stock pays you to wait. Every further stumble out of Hamburg, London or Sydney is an unpaid endorsement of Truworths’s more cautious way of running the business.