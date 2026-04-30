Sappi’s safety buffer looks paper-thin

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Sappi’s first-quarter 2026 results show that diversification offers little protection when global pulp and paper markets are weak.

Adjusted ebitda fell to $90m, less than half the $203m recorded a year earlier, while the group slipped into a net loss of $37m. It is a sharp deterioration that reflects a confluence of softer pricing, operational disruptions and currency headwinds rather than lower volumes.

Sappi share price (Iress)

Demand across most of Sappi’s key segments remains broadly intact. Dissolving wood pulp (DWP), which accounts for about a fifth of group sales, continues to benefit from solid downstream demand in viscose staple fibre markets. Volumes were up strongly year on year, yet profitability fell as prices declined by about 12% and the stronger rand diluted export earnings. This mismatch between volume and pricing underscores the reality that pulp is a globally priced commodity, where even marginal shifts in Chinese textile demand or substitution dynamics can quickly overwhelm operational gains.

There are, however, tentative signs of stabilisation. Management points to a recovery in DWP prices from around $785 per ton to $805, supported by tighter pulp markets and a firmer renminbi heading into the second quarter. The key question is whether this marks the start of a more sustained recovery or simply cyclical noise, particularly given ongoing substitution risk from cheaper paper pulp and the inherently volatile nature of textile demand.

While the weakness in DWP is cyclical, the decline in graphic paper is structural. Sappi’s exposure here continues to shrink, both by design and necessity. Volumes declined 9% year on year, reflecting both the structural decline in demand and the conversion of the Somerset Mill PM2 machine away from graphic paper. Pricing remains under pressure globally due to oversupply, although North America has held up better than Europe, where weak demand, high energy costs and excess capacity continue to weigh heavily.

This structural decline sits at the heart of the proposed joint venture with UPM. The idea is to consolidate a shrinking industry to restore pricing discipline and reduce excess capacity. Sappi’s contribution of loss-making European assets in exchange for cash and a 50% stake in a larger, rationalised entity is financially and strategically sensible. It effectively outsources the long tail of decline while retaining upside optionality if industry conditions stabilise. However, the low earnings multiple attached to the transaction crystallises the extent to which parts of Sappi’s legacy portfolio are structurally impaired.

Packaging and speciality papers were meant to be the growth engine, but here, too, the quarter highlights the challenges. Volumes increased 6% year on year, supported by growth across all regions, but pricing declined by about 4% and margins were hit by higher costs and operational issues. The key swing factor remains the Somerset Mill PM2 conversion to paperboard, which is still ramping up.

South Africa presents a different dynamic. Demand in key segments … remains robust

Regionally, the picture is uneven but broadly consistent with global trends. Europe remains the weakest link, characterised by oversupply, weak demand and aggressive pricing. Even with cost savings and energy refunds, profitability remains under pressure. In North America pricing is holding up better due to a tighter market balance, but operational disruptions at Somerset and Cloquet mills significantly impacted output and costs.

South Africa presents a different dynamic. Demand in key segments, particularly containerboard, remains robust, supported by agricultural activity. However, that is being offset by weaker dollar pricing and a stronger rand; this compresses margins in export-orientated segments. The result is a sharp decline in profitability despite higher volumes.

Meanwhile, the loss-making Ngodwana Mill in Mpumalanga is coming under increasing pressure from imported newsprint. Management has sought tariff protection, but the more fundamental question is whether the asset is structurally competitive in a global context. Shuttering the mill would have severe consequences for the local community, yet from a group perspective Sappi may ultimately have little choice but to prioritise overall viability.

Cash flow and the balance sheet remain central to the investment case. Encouragingly, cash utilisation was modest at $3m for the quarter, supported by a working capital inflow and sharply reduced capex. However, net debt has risen to $1.95bn, and leverage has increased to 4.9 times ebitda, albeit within revised covenants.

Management has responded by cutting capex and refinancing debt, including extending its revolving credit facility and raising new term funding. Liquidity remains adequate, but the balance sheet leaves little room for error if market conditions deteriorate further.

The outlook remains cautious. Management expects second-quarter ebitda to be below the already weak first quarter, reflecting ongoing pricing pressure, exchange rate headwinds and seasonal factors. The medium-term strategy is to shift the portfolio towards higher-margin packaging and speciality products, exit or consolidate structurally declining segments, and deleverage the balance sheet.

The challenge is that this transition is taking place in a weak market environment. While much of the bad news appears priced in, Sappi remains a high-risk, high-reward cyclical play, with both operational and financial leverage amplifying outcomes in either direction.