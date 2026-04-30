Exxaro tries to shake off its iron boots

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There has always been a tight correlation between the share prices of Exxaro and Kumba Iron Ore. That’s because Exxaro’s 20% stake in Kumba subsidiary Sishen Iron Ore Company (SIOC) contributes just over half of group headline earnings, making iron ore the single biggest driver of value in what is ostensibly a coal business.

Exxaro Resources share price (Iress)

And yet, since the end of February, when geopolitical tensions escalated sharply with the US/Israeli attack on Iran, that correlation has broken down. Exxaro’s share price has held up far better than Kumba’s, suggesting the market is now pricing in divergent commodity outlooks. Coal, particularly seaborne thermal coal, is increasingly seen as a beneficiary of potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz as some utilities need to replace gas feedstock, while iron ore faces the opposite pressure from weaker global growth expectations.

The 2025 results reflect that complexity. Revenue increased 3% to R41.8bn, while ebitda declined slightly by 2% to R10.2bn. Headline earnings rose 8% to R32.47 per share, supported in part by stronger equity-accounted income from SIOC and disciplined cost management across coal operations. Operationally, coal production and sales were steady at around 40Mt, with export volumes edging up 2% to 7.1Mt despite logistics constraints. Exxaro is guiding for exports of around 8Mt in 2026, a 12% increase, underpinned by improvements in Transnet’s rail and port performance.

Pricing remains the key swing factor. Export coal prices declined 14% to roughly $90 per ton in 2025, while iron ore proved more resilient. That resilience may not hold. The recent thaw in relations between BHP Group and the Chinese government could stabilise supply and, over time, exert downward pressure on prices. That is not an encouraging backdrop for Kumba, whose share price has already come under sustained pressure over the past five years.

Coal, meanwhile, is experiencing a more nuanced shift. On the one hand, Eskom remains Exxaro’s anchor customer, absorbing the bulk of domestic production and providing a degree of earnings stability, even as global demand faces structural pressure from the energy transition. On the other, geopolitical shocks in the Middle East — particularly those affecting liquefied natural gas and broader energy flows — are tightening supply and pushing export coal prices higher in the near term.

For Exxaro, the sensitivity is meaningful. For every $1 increase in the export coal price, ebitda increases by R127m, while a 1% increase in fuel prices reduces ebitda by R16m. In other words, higher coal prices are strongly positive, only partially offset by higher diesel costs.

Part of it reflects the market’s growing appreciation of the coal optionality in a volatile geopolitical environment

Against this backdrop, Exxaro is actively trying to diversify. The most notable move is into manganese, where it has acquired exposure to Tshipi Borwa and a strategic stake in Jupiter Mines. The asset base is attractive — long life, high grade and positioned within the Kalahari manganese field, which hosts about 80% of the world’s known manganese resources. Management clearly sees manganese as a future growth pillar, particularly given its relevance in steelmaking and emerging battery chemistries.

That said, the contribution is still small relative to coal and SIOC. For now, manganese is more about optionality than earnings. The same applies to renewables, where Cennergi continues to deliver stable, high-margin earnings under long-term power purchase agreements, with ebitda margins of about 80%.

Capital allocation is therefore becoming more complex. Exxaro ended 2025 with a net cash position of R17.6bn, but that buffer is set to shrink as acquisitions and expansion capex are executed. Management has been explicit that the balance sheet may move into a net debt position, with a target of keeping net debt to ebitda below 1.5 times. That suggests a willingness to deploy capital aggressively, particularly in metals, but it also reduces the margin of safety that investors have historically enjoyed.

At an earnings multiple of seven, Exxaro is still cheap, but it is no longer as deeply discounted as it was when it traded closer to five. Part of that rerating reflects improved operational performance and capital discipline. Part of it reflects the market’s growing appreciation of the coal optionality in a volatile geopolitical environment.

The key question is whether that rerating is sustainable. If coal prices hold up or rise on geopolitical disruptions, while iron ore remains under pressure, Exxaro could continue to outperform Kumba. But if the global economy weakens more broadly, dragging both commodities lower, the group’s earnings base would come under pressure.

In that sense, Exxaro remains a cyclical stock with a defensive overlay. The coal business provides cash flow stability, the SIOC stake adds leverage to iron ore, and the diversification strategy offers longer-term upside. But the balance between those elements is shifting, and the recent divergence from Kumba suggests the market is beginning to price that shift in.