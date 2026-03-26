Wheeling but no dealing as lack of clarity stymies energy reform

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South Africa’s energy crisis has largely faded, but the country still risks falling into the trap of electricity insecurity and slowing the reform momentum achieved over the past three years.

In August 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa passed far-reaching energy reform by removing the 100MW cap on electricity generation by private sector players for their own use. This kick-started the process of energy reform by introducing private sector players into the matrix of energy generation — a domain dominated by Eskom for more than a century.

By 2023 there had been a huge jump in private energy projects, with companies registering enough new solar power to run a small country. In total, private projects (not including those from the main government energy procurement programme) now add up to more than 18GW, enough to power about 2-million to 3-million homes annually.

Solar panels (supplied)

However, energy reforms seem to have lost momentum, especially those that would interest JSE-listed companies. Most applicable to the companies is the wheeling framework, which allows them to transmit electricity generated from their solar projects through the national grid to off-takers (such as their own factories or other buyers).

Many JSE-listed mining and real estate companies generate excess electricity they want to sell to the national grid. These include Sibanye-Stillwater, Gold Fields, Anglo American and Harmony Gold, as well as Growthpoint Properties, Redefine Properties and Vukile Property Fund. This presents a significant new revenue and profit opportunity for these companies.

For example, Vukile has invested more than R500m over the past 11 years to install solar photovoltaic panels across its retail portfolio. Covering 90% of roof space across 33 community, township and rural shopping centres worth R17.7bn, these panels now deliver an installed capacity of 40MW.

Itumeleng Mothibeli, MD of Vukile’s Southern Africa business, tells IM the company is ready to sell excess electricity to other private off-takers, but before this can happen, regulatory and policy changes are needed. His views have been reaffirmed by the broader energy industry.

In a new report, energy traders banded together under the South Africa Electricity Traders Association (Saeta) have released an action plan with research partner Krutham, arguing that wheeling will define the next phase of the country’s energy transition. The traders, including companies such as Africa GreenCo, Discovery Green, Apollo Africa, Etana Energy and Investec, urge the government to amend the national wheeling framework. Failure to do this, they warn, could undermine the energy reform progress made over the past three years.

“While there has been progress, reforms are now entering a complex phase in which detailed design, sequencing and institutional co-ordination matter most. This is also where confidence can be lost if clarity falters,” say the traders in the report.

The main problem with South Africa’s wheeling policy is that it is fragmented and discriminatory.

Different rules apply depending on whether you are using Eskom’s grid or a municipal network, and Eskom refuses to recognise licensed electricity traders as legitimate participants, excluding them entirely from virtual wheeling platforms. This creates unnecessary administrative barriers, slows down deals and prevents the market from becoming truly competitive. To address this, the traders recommend that wheeling rules be harmonised and applied consistently across all networks, that Eskom be required to grant traders nondiscriminatory access, and that rigid requirements (such as listing every generator and end customer in individual contracts) be removed in favour of more flexible, portfolio-based arrangements.

Additionally, municipalities need targeted support and standardised frameworks to enable wheeling in practice, not just in policy.

Wheeling, if done right, can be a game-changer, says David McDonald, CEO of SolarAfrica, a provider of renewable energy solutions. “Wheeling is transforming South Africa’s energy landscape. It creates healthy competition in the market. Before wheeling, companies wanting solar power had to install their own panels; now they can buy electricity from large solar farms elsewhere, forcing providers to compete on price, which benefits customers,” he says.

Eskom is another important cog in the reform equation.

Instead of extending the life of the Eskom coal fleet, the focus should be on replacing it with fresh renewable generation — Clyde Mallinson

Saeta has recognised the unbundling of Eskom as the most important economic reform since 1994. Doing so would unleash a new competitive electricity sector that can attract the capital needed to deliver security of supply and affordability.

However, the unbundling process has been mired in confusion.

During his state of the nation address in February, Ramaphosa overturned an Eskom unbundling plan unveiled in December 2025, which was also endorsed by electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. This plan proposed that the National Transmission Company South Africa would remain a subsidiary of Eskom, meaning the valuable transmission assets (such as high-voltage power lines, substations, transformers and grid infrastructure) would stay inside Eskom.

However, Ramaphosa announced transmission assets would be moved out of Eskom to create a “fully independent state-owned transmission entity” that would own and control the grid. Business groups had raised serious concerns about the December plan, warning it would deter private investment and create a conflict of interest, with Eskom controlling both electricity generation and the grid.

Ramaphosa’s February announcement was seen as a resolution of this policy confusion.

Saeta wants the unbundling plan to be embedded in a single time-bound, cabinet-endorsed electricity reform roadmap.

Electricity tower (supplied)

“The roadmap should bring together existing reform strands under the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act, including the establishment of the South Africa Wholesale Electricity Market, Eskom Holdings’ unbundling, and reform of pricing and the distribution industry.

“Clear targets, sequencing and accountability, backed by political authority, are essential to maintain momentum, reduce uncertainty and give investors confidence as reforms move into a more complex execution phase,” the report states.

Independent energy analyst Clyde Mallinson says policy certainty is crucial for the next phase of investments needed to make renewable energy sources work in South Africa.

“We’re in the middle of the biggest disruption to the electricity supply industry in the past century. Renewable energy technology has advanced significantly, with sources such as wind and solar now coming in cheaper than coal. Instead of extending the life of the Eskom coal fleet, the focus should be on replacing it with fresh renewable generation,” Mallinson tells IM.

Capital is required to make renewables work on a countrywide scale.

There is limited capacity in the existing infrastructure, mainly high-voltage lines, in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape to connect the renewable energy produced by private players to the grid. These areas with abundant natural resources have many renewable energy players waiting to generate electricity (mainly wind and solar) and connect it to the grid, but they cannot do so because of the lack of grid capacity and access. Eskom estimates it will cost at least R200bn within the next 10 years to expand the grid with 14,200km of high-voltage lines and 170 transformers to accommodate new electricity generation capacity. This is money the power utility and the government do not have.

Saeta has urged the government to deliver a transmission development plan to unlock grid capacity and nondiscriminatory access.