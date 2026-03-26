Pick n Pay shuffles along but Boxer is growing fast

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Punching hard: Boxer is one of the most compelling growth stories in South African retail.

Turnarounds in food retail are notoriously difficult. Margins are thin, competition is relentless and customers are quick to shift loyalties if prices or store standards slip.

Pick n Pay Stores (shaun uthum )

That’s even more true in South Africa’s grocery sector, where a slow-growing economy, highly price-sensitive consumers and a formidable sector leader such as Shoprite leave little margin for error.

Fortunately, Pick n Pay investors do not have to rely solely on a turnaround. The group owns a 65.6% stake in discount retailer Boxer, worth roughly R22bn at current market prices. Against Pick n Pay’s own market capitalisation of about R14bn, the market is effectively assigning a large negative value to the core Pick n Pay business.

That gap is striking because Boxer is one of the most compelling growth stories in South African retail. Its deep-value positioning fits neatly with the country’s constrained consumer environment, where shoppers increasingly gravitate towards lower-price formats.

The chain is also expanding rapidly. New stores typically take several years to reach full profitability, meaning they initially weigh on margins as revenue ramps up. That makes Boxer’s current profit trajectory particularly impressive, as the business is growing strongly despite the drag from recently opened stores. As these outlets mature, operating leverage should further accelerate earnings growth.

In effect, Pick n Pay offers a cheap entry point into one of the JSE’s strongest growth stories.

That said, the recent trading update for the year ending February 2026 was disappointing. Pick n Pay expects headline earnings per share to decline by more than 20%, largely because the trading loss in the core Pick n Pay brand widened against the previous year, while PnP Clothing delivered an uncharacteristically weak performance.

This comes despite a range of operational initiatives over the past two years, including closing or converting loss-making stores — in some cases into Boxer outlets — and a renewed focus on improving store-level execution.

However, part of the earnings pressure reflects deliberate investment. Over the past year the group has stepped up spending on staff training and recruited additional operational expertise to rebuild retail discipline across the chain. Such initiatives typically take time to translate into financial results.

Capital expenditure on operational upgrades and store improvements has also increased, with the benefits only likely to become visible over time.

Encouragingly, there are green shoots too. For the most recent 22-week period, like-for-like sales growth in Pick n Pay’s corporate supermarket stores reached 2.2%, slightly ahead of Shoprite’s 1.9% over the comparable period. While neither figure is particularly strong, the relative outperformance is noteworthy.

There are also reasons to believe the broader trading environment could improve. Lower interest rates and tax relief from the latest budget could provide modest support to middle-income consumers. The increasingly likely risk, of course, is that the situation in the Middle East reignites fuel and food inflation.

Operationally, Pick n Pay has made progress in areas that previously proved challenging. For example, independent price surveys increasingly show the chain to be competitive on key basket items, addressing a long-standing perception that its stores were simply too expensive relative to rivals.

The company has also invested in logistics partnerships aimed at reducing supply-chain costs and improving stock availability. These improvements are less visible to consumers but are critical in restoring retail efficiency.

The rapid growth of Pick n Pay’s ASAP delivery service and its partnership with Mr D is encouraging

Another encouraging development is the rapid growth of Pick n Pay’s ASAP delivery service and its partnership with Mr D. For a company historically criticised for insufficient store rollouts, digital fulfilment offers a scalable way to extend reach without the heavy capital intensity of building new supermarkets. Given Pick n Pay’s large base of corporate-owned stores, it is particularly well positioned to leverage this model.

From a financial perspective, the balance sheet is now considerably stronger than it was two years ago. Excluding Boxer, the Pick n Pay business itself is expected to end the 2026 financial year with roughly R3.3bn in net cash.

The core chain is still burning cash — roughly R1.8bn a year at present. This means management still faces a challenging path to its target of achieving cash-flow breakeven by the 2028 financial year. However, the current cash buffer provides some runway for the operational turnaround.

There is also a strategic wildcard investors should not ignore. International retailers have long viewed South Africa as a gateway into the broader African market. With Pick n Pay trading at a depressed valuation and the Ackerman family no longer firmly in control, the group could conceivably attract interest from an opportunistic global retailer seeking a regional foothold. It remains speculative, but it is not inconceivable.

Ultimately, for investors willing to tolerate some uncertainty around the turnaround timeline, Pick n Pay offers exposure to one of the fastest-growing retailers on the JSE through Boxer, combined with a deeply discounted option on a recovery — or potential strategic value — in the Pick n Pay brand itself.

Raymond Steyn