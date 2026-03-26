Never mind the FOMO

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One of the perennial dangers for investors and traders is FOMO, or fear of missing out. It’s a behavioural trap that tends to emerge when a particular sector or stock begins rallying sharply.

Master Drilling Group (shaun uthum )

As prices rise and headlines celebrate the gains, investors who initially stayed on the sidelines begin to worry that they are missing an opportunity. The temptation is then to chase momentum and buy into the rally after much of the move has already happened.

The problem, of course, is that markets rarely move in straight lines. When a sector has already doubled or tripled, expectations are often stretched and the risk of sharp pullbacks increases. Investors who enter late in the cycle frequently discover that the next phase of the market is not another rally but a period of consolidation or correction. In that sense, FOMO often leads people to buy precisely when risk is highest rather than when opportunity is greatest.

One way to participate in a strong sector without falling into that trap is to look for adjacent industries where the benefits of the rally tend to appear with a delay. In many cyclical sectors, the companies directly exposed to the commodity or product price move first, while suppliers and service providers only begin to benefit later as capital spending increases. That lag effect can sometimes create opportunities for investors who missed the initial rally but still want exposure to the underlying trend.

In the mining sector, a good example of this dynamic is Master Drilling. Rather than producing commodities itself, the company provides specialised drilling and rock-cutting services to mining companies around the world. Over the past year many of the commodities that underpin mining investment — including gold, platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper — have staged strong recoveries.

That raises the question facing many investors today: how to gain exposure to the commodity upswing without chasing mining stocks that have already delivered large gains. One answer may lie in companies such as Master Drilling, whose revenues are tied less to the spot price of commodities and more to the investment decisions of mining companies.

Master Drilling specialises in a technique known as raise boring, which accounts for roughly 82% of the group’s revenue. Raise boring is used to create vertical or inclined shafts in underground mines, which are essential for ventilation, ore passes and access routes between different levels. The technique is widely used because it is generally safer, faster and more accurate than traditional blasting methods. But it also highlights the fact that most of Master Drilling’s work is linked to underground mining operations.

That matters because mining companies tend to behave differently depending on where they are in the commodity cycle. When commodity prices are weak, miners usually focus on their lowest-cost assets. In many cases, open-pit operations are cheaper to run than deep underground mines, which means companies tend to delay underground expansion projects when prices are under pressure.

Gold prices have surged to record levels, supported by geopolitical uncertainty and strong central-bank demand.

When commodity prices strengthen, the dynamic changes. Higher margins encourage miners to invest again in expanding production and developing new ore bodies. Underground mines often require significant development work — including ventilation shafts, ore passes and access tunnels — which is precisely where raise boring services come into play. As a result, demand for companies such as Master Drilling tends to rise once mining companies start increasing capital spending.

This is where the current commodity backdrop becomes relevant. Gold prices have surged to record levels, supported by geopolitical uncertainty and strong central bank demand. PGMs, after several difficult years, have recovered strongly from depressed levels. Copper, meanwhile, continues to benefit from long-term demand linked to electrification and renewable energy infrastructure.

Importantly for Master Drilling, many gold and PGM deposits are mined underground. If the recent recovery in these metals proves durable, mining companies are likely to increase development spending over time, which could support demand for the services Master Drilling provides.

Another attraction of the business is diversification. Master Drilling operates across multiple continents and serves clients producing a range of commodities, from precious metals to base metals. This geographic and commodity diversification helps smooth the effects of regional downturns or weakness in any single commodity market.

Yet despite the improvement in the commodity backdrop, Master Drilling’s share price has not rallied nearly as strongly as that of many mining companies. That reflects the lagged nature of mining capital expenditure cycles. Commodity prices typically move first, mining company profits follow, and only later do producers begin increasing investment in new projects and mine development.

In that sense, Master Drilling offers exposure to the same commodity tailwinds that have driven the recent rally in gold, PGMs and copper — but through a different part of the mining value chain and at a much cheaper valuation.