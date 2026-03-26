MARC HASENFUSS: Rainbow Chicken finally lays golden egg

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What has been the most trying long-term investment on the JSE? I’d probably say timber group York, which has not had too many rewarding periods over the past four decades.

But I suppose if investors really want a lesson in patience — and pain — look no further than Rainbow Chicken, which has tested shareholders (both large and small) since the late 1980s.

Investment group Remgro — thankfully patient and well-resourced — has borne the brunt of Rainbow’s inconsistencies over the decades. Rainbow was a tough turnaround prospect from the very start — and even required, quite early in the long tenure of Remgro (then Rembrandt), a sizeable recapitalisation. With the share reduced to penny stock status, there were rumours that stockbrokers were using Rainbow Chicken scrip as currency in their games of “skins” on the golf course.

And it’s not like there were mainly lean pickings for the local poultry sector. Astral Foods, unbundled from Tiger Brands around 25 years ago, appeared to thrive … to the point of becoming a food sector darling. Rainbow — including its time as part of Remgro-controlled consumer brands business RCL Foods — mostly floundered.

It seems, though, that the decision to unbundle Rainbow from RCL and leave the running of the business in the capable hands of Marthinus Stander, a poultry sector veteran, is paying off.

Just released interim earnings showed bottom-line profits more than doubling to R670m, with the operating margin fattening markedly to 12%. The share price has taken flight too.

Whether the Rainbow share continues to re-rate will depend on second-half trading momentum. There have, however, been some audible grumblings around the stingy interim dividend that was more than comfortably covered by the half-year earnings.

This conservative distribution policy might still prove fascinating. Rainbow’s cash pile has been fluffed out to R1.7bn, representing more than a quarter of the group’s market capitalisation.

At this juncture there does not appear to be huge justification for massive capital expenditure to expand production facilities. Nor are there any obvious (or meaningful) acquisition opportunities in the local poultry sector — and any mega mergers (let’s assume either Country Bird Holdings or Quantum Foods) would almost certainly be frowned on by the competition authorities.

Should earnings momentum extend convincingly into second-half trading, it won’t be unreasonable for Rainbow shareholders to harbour expectations of a bumper final dividend. A small compensation for dogged long-term shareholders, but one that will hopefully be delivered on with consistency and vigour in the years ahead.