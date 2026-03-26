KAP takes Bison by the horns

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After a strong start to the year, the share price of diversified industrial group KAP has pulled back following the release of its interim results for the six months to December 2025.

KAP (shaun uthum )

While the numbers were solid, investors were unsettled by management’s guidance that the second half of the financial year will be softer than the first.

Though the company did not quantify the slowdown, much of the anticipated softness appears to reflect timing effects and the impact of a stronger rand rather than any deterioration in the underlying business.

KAP reported headline earnings of 22.7c per share for the period, up 32% from the prior year, while operating profit increased 10% to R1.26bn. Cash generation also improved, with cash flow from operations rising sharply as the group benefited from better trading performance and lower finance costs.

The biggest driver of the improved earnings was PG Bison, which now accounts for about 43% of group operating profit.

PG Bison manufactures wood-based panels such as particleboard, melamine-faced boards and medium-density fibreboard (MDF), widely used in furniture and cabinetry. The ramp-up of its new MDF line in Mkhondo has significantly expanded capacity, driving strong volume growth in the first half. Panel sales rose sharply, lifting operating profit by 32% to R545m, while margins improved to just over 15% — still below management’s longer-term target of 18%-20%.

Part of the softer second-half outlook reflects planned maintenance shutdowns at PG Bison, which will temporarily reduce production and earnings.

However, the longer-term outlook for PG Bison appears robust. About 16% of the division’s volumes are exported, mostly in the form of lower-margin raw board. Management’s strategy is to gradually shift those volumes towards higher-margin domestic sales while increasing the share of value-added products.

By contrast, polymer producer Safripol represents the more cyclical side of the portfolio. Safripol produces plastics used across a broad range of applications, including packaging, infrastructure, agriculture and household goods. Global polymer markets are experiencing a cyclical downturn driven by weak demand and additional capacity in China.

Escalating tensions in the Middle East could disrupt petrochemical supply and tighten global polymer markets, potentially pushing prices higher

As a result, Safripol’s operating profit fell sharply during the period. Sales volumes and prices declined, with margins across the division’s main products remaining well below historical levels. The division now contributes only about 13% of group operating profit, a sharp decline from previous years.

Industry analysts generally expect the global polymer cycle to remain weak for several years, with a meaningful recovery likely only early in the next decade.

There is, however, a geopolitical wildcard. Escalating tensions in the Middle East could disrupt petrochemical supply and tighten global polymer markets, potentially pushing prices higher. In that sense, KAP offers investors a potential option on a chemical-cycle rebound. Safripol also received a boost after an arbitrator ruled in its favour in a pricing dispute with Sasol over ethylene supply, though a separate dispute over minimum volume commitments remains unresolved.

Elsewhere in the group, several businesses delivered encouraging operational improvements.

Logistics division Unitrans — which now contributes about 26% of group operating profit — grew earnings despite losing a major contract and operating in a weak market environment. The improvement reflects restructuring initiatives and operational efficiencies implemented over the past few years. Management continues to target operating profit of roughly R700m for the division over the medium term.

Automotive components manufacturer Feltex also staged a strong recovery as domestic vehicle assembly volumes increased and production disruptions from the previous year were resolved, despite intensifying competition from imported vehicles from China and India.

Meanwhile, bedding manufacturer Sleep Group continued to produce steady if unspectacular growth. Revenue increased modestly and operating profit improved slightly, supported by product launches and a more balanced sales mix.

The main operational disappointment remains Optix, KAP’s technology-enabled fleet optimisation and driver behaviour management business. The division uses video telematics, predictive analytics and specialised hardware to help companies improve fleet safety and efficiency.

Despite growing subscription revenue, Optix reported an operating loss of R43m in the first half as the business continues to invest in sales capacity and technology while still building the scale required to achieve profitability.

Perhaps the most important development for investors is that KAP is emerging from a heavy capital expenditure cycle. Together with rising production volumes, this should support stronger free cash flow over the next few years, much of which will be directed towards reducing debt.

Net debt stands at about 2.4 times ebitda, with the group targeting a reduction of about R500m in the 2026 financial year and further progress in 2027.

An undemanding earnings multiple of around five offers a margin of safety. With PG Bison emerging as a powerful earnings driver, Unitrans gradually improving and Safripol providing potential upside should the chemical cycle turn, the group’s longer-term prospects may be stronger than the recent share price weakness suggests.