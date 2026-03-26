A generally strong pulse

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Discovery’s share price has strengthened on its strong interim results to end-December, which included a 29% year-on-year rise in headline earnings to R5.7bn.

Discovery (shaun uthum )

Operating profit for the group’s anchor, its medical aid administration, rose 5%, in line with inflation, according to the results released on March 3. This is noncyclical revenue derived from its administrative fee as manager of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme.

Though it already has 58% of the open scheme market, Discovery Health is still growing, with new business up 16% to R5.4bn.

Discovery Life, where earnings are more cyclical, no longer consumes cash as it did in the past. Earnings were up 15% and cash generation rose 9% to R1.6bn in the period. The insurance business earns about 50% more than the entire suite of Vitality non-South African businesses, which indicates what the potential upside is for its international operations.

Discovery is still making start-up losses in many of its Vitality Health International businesses, with the exception of Vitality Health in the UK and its share of Ping An Health Insurance, at both of which earnings are rising well ahead of inflation – operating profit almost doubled in the UK to R1.2bn. Group CEO Adrian Gore attributes this in part to lengthening National Health Service backlogs. But it has also become more difficult for small and medium businesses to provide medical insurance, because National Health Insurance contributions have increased.

Gore says that in Discovery Health’s second-most important foreign market, China, consumer demand has been weak, but the government is backing the growth of health insurance, which is vital in a centrally planned economy.

Vitality AI is still making losses, though Discovery prefers to say it is still ‘investing’ in the business

Vitality AI is still making losses, though Discovery prefers to say it is still “investing” in the business.

Most of Discovery’s shareholders are overseas, with local shareholders Rezco Asset Management and PSG Asset Management being exceptions.

It is seen as a rare example of a South African growth stock, with a strong fintech flavour. But local investors are concerned that it has such a low dividend yield, of just 1.2%, and always finds new ways to burn through cash.

Discovery Bank reported a profit for the period, albeit a modest R75m. But it now has critical mass with a client base of 1.4-million, which is more than 10 times the number Investec Private Bank, for example, can boast. Deposits grew 21% to R25.7bn and retail advances 42% to R11.1bn.

Earnings were flat at Discovery Invest, which mainly earns fee income based on assets under administration. It has set itself up for an increase in earnings over the next 12 months. Assets under administration were up 20% to R200bn.

Discovery Insure, a hybrid direct and broker-based short-term insurer, saw new business fall 2% in a competitive market, but thanks to a 24% increase in the operating margin to 15.2%, normalised profit rose 34% to R546m.

In the early 2000s Discovery had a rare setback with Destiny Health in the US. But it is in recovery, primarily through its Vitality joint venture with insurance giant John Hancock. In 2025 the US health-care sector produced its worst return in recent history relative to the overall market.

But what is called the wellness economy is booming. It is expected to grow from $2.3-trillion in 2025 to $3.7-trillion in 2034, a 5.4% compound annual growth rate.

With a p:e of 15.3, Discovery trades at a premium in its sector; Momentum, for example, trades at 8.3. If Discovery can continue to grow earnings at the pace of the period under review, that is justified. Momentum, while it is well managed, has opted against launching a bank, so it does not have the potential upside that such a business might offer. It also has much more limited investments overseas, except for a health-care venture in India.

Discovery’s life insurance arm means it is exposed to the risk of another pandemic, but it has a more diverse line of products than Old Mutual, Sanlam or Momentum do. Discovery still earns the bulk of its income from South Africa and the UK, which are both showing anaemic economic growth.