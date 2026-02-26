PBT takes the road less travelled

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Most companies in consulting insist on telling the same story: that scale, transformation and the next technology wave will turn a people business into a growth machine.

PBT Holdings has chosen a rarer and more uncomfortable path — it has refused to pretend. In an industry prone to overreach, PBT’s strategy begins with an unglamorous truth: consulting grows at the pace of clients, talent and utilisation — not ambition. That act of self-knowledge — choosing discipline over narrative — is the most underrated strategy in South African corporate life and the foundation on which PBT has built a business that quietly endures while louder peers chase mirages.

Consulting is often discussed as if it were a scalable technology business, but its economics are far more prosaic and far more unforgiving. Even in an industry growing at double-digit rates — fuelled by cloud adoption, data and AI — value creation remains constrained by utilisation, client procurement power and the finite supply of skilled people.

PBT operates squarely within these limits, without trying to disguise them: revenue expands only when people are billable, margins improve only at the margin of efficiency, and pricing power is capped by sophisticated enterprise buyers who constantly weigh outsourcing against insourcing. By accepting that a people-based business can generate reliable cash but not limitless operating leverage, PBT has grounded its strategy in what the economics truly allow — and avoided the far costlier mistake of believing growth narratives instead.

In consulting, capital allocation is often treated as an afterthought — a residual decision made once growth plans have been funded and ambition indulged. PBT has inverted that logic. Its dividends, exits and balance sheet conservatism are not defaults born of caution but deliberate strategic acts grounded in an unusually high and persistent ability to earn returns: returns on capital that have consistently exceeded 30%, returns on equity that have steadily climbed into the high 30s and operating returns that leave little doubt about where value is — and is not — being created.

Faced with evidence that incremental reinvestment does not reliably improve those economics, PBT has chosen to return capital rather than dilute it, even when industry peers chase scale for its own sake. In a people-based business where capital can be deployed far more easily than it can be compounded, this discipline — the willingness to protect return ratios rather than growth narratives — has become PBT’s quiet competitive edge.

Valuation, at its best, is a judgment on expectations rather than a wager on surprise, and PBT is priced with refreshing honesty. Investors are paying a fair price for a good business — one whose appeal lies not in rerating fantasies but in cash that arrives with consistency. At a dividend yield of about 10%, PBT offers meaningfully more income than risk-free alternatives at 8.2%-8.3% and far more than 3.5% inflation in November 2025, implying a real cash yield of roughly 6.5% before any growth.

Crucially, this yield is not cosmetic: it is supported by strong cash conversion, modest reinvestment requirements and a discipline that returns surplus capital when incremental opportunities fail to earn their keep. That discipline is reinforced by governance and ownership: senior leadership and directors hold meaningful equity stakes, ensuring that capital allocation decisions are felt personally rather than abstractly.

Under the steady leadership of Elizna Read, who has grown with the business since its earliest days, and Bianca Pieters, a chartered accountant with deep institutional knowledge, PBT is run by executives whose financial outcomes closely mirror those of shareholders. In a market often sceptical of alignment claims, a refreshingly youthful board, significant insider ownership and a CEO-CFO partnership rooted in deep experience add credibility rather than noise.

The market is not discounting PBT because it doubts the dividend; it is valuing the company for what it has chosen to be — credible, disciplined and durable — offering investors a rare proposition today: a sustainable payout, a real return and confidence that does not depend on believing a story.

AI has given consulting firms a new language with which to revive old ambitions: scale without people, growth without friction, margins without constraint. PBT has pointedly refused to speak it. Rather than presenting AI as a transformative growth engine, PBT treats it as what it most reliably is in a people-based business: a productivity lever, a margin defender and a way to slow the erosion of utilisation rather than escape it.

As AI tools diffuse rapidly and clients gain access to the same capabilities, advantage accrues not to those who talk loudest about transformation but to those who embed these tools quietly into delivery without overpromising outcomes. In an industry increasingly tempted to sell a future unmoored from its cost structure, PBT’s refusal to dress efficiency up as reinvention may be the most credible AI strategy of all.