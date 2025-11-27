Nu-World: A hidden South African success with a geographic spread

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nu-World Holdings might be the most overlooked retailer on the JSE. It’s small, illiquid and, at first glance, looks like a plain-vanilla importer of consumer appliances.

But beneath the surface sits a business with global reach, deep liquidity on its balance sheet and a management team that has learnt to make a cyclical semidurable goods business more resilient.

Nu-World is not a retailer in the traditional sense. It does not operate showrooms or stores, and it does not chase foot count. Instead, the group imports, assembles and distributes branded consumer goods — TVs, audio equipment, small appliances, seasonal products — into retail channels in South Africa and abroad. Whether the product lands in a Takealot delivery van or on a Builders shelf, the sourcing, importing and distribution that put it there is driven by Nu-World.

If that sounds old-school, the global footprint isn’t. Nu-World operates across South Africa, Australia, Brazil, Hong Kong and the UAE. That geographic spread gives it optionality: when one economy slows, another often picks up. South Africa, at 58% of group profit, remains the group’s profit anchor, while Australia is the next leg of the strategy — an example of Nu-World trying to seed future growth in more stable, higher-margin markets.

South Africa emerged as the unexpected star of 2025. Management says the consumer environment remains difficult, with real disposable income under pressure and shoppers delaying big-ticket purchases. Yet despite these macro headwinds, Nu-World increased revenue in the country by 13.8% and expanded operating margins — outperforming far larger retailers, including Pick n Pay. Management attributes this to tighter stock control, more disciplined operating costs and better penetration of its brands.

TV and audio, two of Nu-World’s key categories, rebounded strongly, particularly in the second half of the year. Seasonal lines such as heating and cooling appliances also delivered substantial growth, underscoring Nu-World’s ability to time product cycles, something not all distributors manage well.

The offshore story is more nuanced. In Australia, its Yale Prima subsidiary boosted revenue by 30%, widening its customer base and entering new product categories. Profitability, however, lagged due to higher operating costs, while gross margins came under pressure. Other international regions had a tougher year as the weak global economy weighed on demand.

Still, the offshore exposure remains strategically attractive. It reduces single-country concentration risk and gives Nu-World currency diversification and the ability to shift product into whichever region shows demand. In global consumer goods distribution, foot count matters.

If the income statement hints at agility, the balance sheet tells another compelling story. Nu-World closed the year with R396m in cash and zero long-term debt, while NAV climbed to R77 a share. The cash balance is lower than last year, but for the right reason: Nu-World deployed working capital into inventory ahead of Black Friday and festive season trading. That investment should convert into higher sales and a stronger cash position by the end of the first half of 2026.

At roughly R27, the stock trades at about a third of NAV — a 65% discount. And unlike many companies where NAV is tied up in goodwill or hard-to-value assets, Nu-World’s NAV is backed largely by liquid working capital: stock, receivables and cash.

On top of that, the shares trade at less than seven times earnings and a forward dividend yield of 5.5%. For a cash-generative retailer with a strong balance sheet and a global footprint, these are deep-value numbers. The group declared a dividend of 148.5c a share, maintaining the cautious payout ratio that has become a hallmark of its disciplined management style.

Why is a company like this so heavily discounted? Several reasons. First, it’s small and tightly held, with thin liquidity on the JSE. Institutional investors simply cannot accumulate enough shares to make a difference in their portfolios. Second, the company lacks sell-side coverage and investor marketing, which means many investors simply don’t know the story. And third, the share price tends to track the domestic consumer cycle, even though Nu-World’s footprint is far more global than that of a typical South African retailer.

The company’s seasoned management team hasn’t chased growth for growth’s sake. It has steadily broadened distribution, focused the product mix and nurtured offshore markets instead of burning cash to grab market share. When the cycle turns, locally or internationally, Nu-World should be able to convert higher sales volumes into meaningful margin expansion. A strengthening rand would add another layer of upside, reducing import costs and supporting better pricing and profitability.

Though Nu-World has been stuck on a low valuation for years, markets eventually reward businesses that generate cash and steadily return it to shareholders — even if small caps take longer to rerate. The strategy here is refreshingly simple: Nu-World isn’t trying to reinvent retail; it’s just expanding and improving the business it already knows.