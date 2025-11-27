How to make Adcorp work in your portfolio

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a rally of about 40% in Adcorp’s share price this year, the easy money has probably been made.

With a dividend yield near 7% and much of the multiyear turnaround already captured in the current valuation, the share now resembles more of a steady income play than a traditional deep-value opportunity.

Adcorp will never be a glamour stock. It operates on inherently thin margins, because clients can always choose to hire staff directly rather than outsource the process. That puts a natural cap on profitability: Adcorp must price its services — temporary staffing, recruitment, outsourcing and workforce management — low enough that outsourcing remains cheaper and more convenient than building those capabilities in-house. Their competitive advantage comes from scale and efficiency — Adcorp is the largest staffing and workforce solutions group in Africa, which means it can use volume, technology investment and back-office leverage more effectively than smaller rivals.

That scale is now showing up in the numbers. While revenue dipped marginally, profit surged — up 85% — driven by tighter cost control and the absence of last year’s restructuring charges. It’s a clear indication that the internal overhaul is starting to pay off. Over the past two years, management has streamlined the group, merged overlapping brands, eliminated duplicated overheads and tightened accountability across the organisation.

Crucially, Adcorp has preserved a strong balance sheet, ending the period with about R200m in net cash. With roughly a quarter of its market cap backed by cash, the 6.5 earnings multiple looks even cheaper on an ex-cash basis. For a business with modest margins, dividend sustainability matters, and here the group appears disciplined: a 50% payout ratio provides a reasonable buffer. Cash conversion was softer this period as some clients pushed out payment terms, but management has flagged working capital improvement as a key priority for the second half.

To understand the investment case, it helps to view Adcorp as two distinct businesses operating side by side, each with its own dynamics yet contributing almost evenly to group earnings. South Africa is the more cyclical of the two, driven largely by contingent staffing and training. Demand here is tied to short-term activity in manufacturing, warehousing, logistics and consumer-facing sectors, and volumes shift with economic sentiment, interest rate cycles and even load-shedding. High unemployment and weak business confidence weigh on permanent white-collar placements, making the market more short-cycle by nature. In the latest interim period, the South African segment generated R3.49bn in revenue, with contingent staffing remaining resilient — particularly in logistics and renewable energy — while the outsourcing-focused staffing solutions division gained traction. The professional services division in South Africa remained subdued, reflecting the broader softness in permanent hiring.

Australia, by contrast, is the stabiliser. It contributed R2.91bn in revenue and continued to deliver strong margins. Its two main brands, Labour Solutions Australia and Paxus, benefit from structurally higher demand for outsourced workforce solutions and a healthier mix of contingent and permanent placements. The market offers more predictable volumes, deeper client relationships and less volatility than the South African operations. Management noted continued contract wins in sectors such as health care and aged care, broadening the client base and reducing reliance on any single industry.

The combination creates a useful balance: South Africa provides leverage to an eventual recovery and upside if economic conditions improve, while Australia supplies consistency and earnings resilience when things get tougher.

Adcorp’s long-term strategy is to evolve from a pure staffing provider into a broader workforce solutions platform. While maintaining its strong base in contingent staffing, the group is deliberately shifting into outsourcing, managed services and outcome-based delivery — areas where clients increasingly want partners to take responsibility for results, not just supply labour. This model aligns with long-term workforce trends: companies want flexibility, predictable costs and turnkey execution of noncore functions. Adcorp is investing in technology, automation and sector specialisation to support this shift, allowing it to scale without adding significant overheads. The goal is a more defensible, higher-margin, recurring-revenue business.

Management expects short-term trading conditions to remain mixed. In South Africa, gradual improvement in GDP growth should lift staffing and outsourcing demand. Blue-collar contingent staffing remains solid, and new contract opportunities in outsourcing look encouraging. In Australia, diversification into aged care and the hospitality sector should offset softness in protein processing. Management’s stated focus for the second half is clear: improve cash conversion, maintain margin discipline and target higher-value recurring revenue streams.

At roughly 6.5 times earnings, Adcorp isn’t screamingly cheap for a low-growth business — until you factor in the more than R200m in net cash on the balance sheet, which brings the effective multiple down. After the recent rally, investors shouldn’t count on another quick rerating. But for those who value a resilient balance sheet, a reliable dividend and a management team that now executes with discipline, Adcorp increasingly resembles a solid, income-generating hold rather than a speculative bet.