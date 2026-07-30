Private equity: why retail investors should be wary

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Consider this advice from Warren Buffett: bargains are rarely found when dealing with sophisticated sellers. Private equity firms generally understand what their businesses are worth and have little incentive to leave much value on the table.

There is another reason for caution. Private equity firms typically acquire, restructure and sell businesses in a five- to seven-year investment horizon. By the time a company reaches the public market or is sold to a strategic buyer, it may have been optimised as much for short-term appeal as for long-term resilience.

Yet breadmaker Premier’s acquisition of diversified food producer RFG Holdings amounted to precisely that: buying from private equity. Under the all-share transaction, former RFG shareholders received about 22.5% of the enlarged Premier, while existing Premier shareholders retained the remaining 77.5%. Capitalworks, RFG’s largest shareholder with a 44.5% stake, consequently emerged with roughly 10% of the combined group when the deal became effective on March 11 2026.

The market initially applauded the transaction, with Premier’s share price reaching a record R197.39 in June. The enthusiasm faded, however, after Capitalworks sold almost its entire holding through an accelerated bookbuild, reducing its stake to just 0.94%.

Premier Group share price (R) Weekly (iress)

Capitalworks was not subject to a lock-up agreement or any other disposal restrictions following the RFG transaction. Even so, Premier appears to have been somewhat blindsided by the abrupt sale just four months after the merger was implemented.

Responding to questions from the FM, Premier CEO Kobus Gertenbach says: “Capitalworks previously stated that they were long-term holders of the share and we had no information that they had engaged RMB Morgan Stanley to dispose of their shares over the past few months.”

Not that Gertenbach was completely surprised. “They had been invested in RFG for a very long time with limited options to exit, and the transaction subsequently presented them with a viable exit mechanism.”

Richard Cheesman, partner at Urquhart Partners, echoes this view. “The [disposal] isn’t particularly surprising. Premier’s share price has performed very strongly, and given that Capitalworks was more intimately involved with RFG but is only a minority investor in Premier, it makes sense that it would look to monetise its investment.”

The bookbuild reportedly took place at R180 a share, almost 17% above the R154 reference price used in the merger.

Gertenbach also sees a silver lining. “As a management team, we view Capitalworks’ exit as positive for the share price and liquidity. The larger the free float, the more attractive Premier is for potential overseas investors.”

Based on Bloomberg data, the placement will increase Premier’s JSE free float from about 40% to just under 50%.

Premier CEO Kobus Gertenbach (SUPPLIED)

However, other shareholders may interpret the disposal less positively.

Much of the excitement surrounding the RFG acquisition rested on the belief that Premier could apply the same operating playbook that had worked so successfully in its existing business. With its strong balance sheet, Premier could invest in RFG’s factories, improve efficiencies, expand capacity and lift margins.

Capitalworks was arguably among the shareholders with the deepest knowledge of RFG’s operations and prospects. Its exit therefore raises an uncomfortable question: does the firm believe Premier’s share price rally already discounts a meaningful portion of the near-term benefits from the acquisition?

Alternatively, Capitalworks may simply believe that those benefits will take longer to emerge than suits the investment horizon of a private equity fund. Private equity, after all, is rarely designed to remain invested indefinitely once an attractive exit becomes available.

It makes sense that it would look to monetise its investment — Richard Cheesman

A more sobering cautionary tale involving private equity can be found elsewhere in the listed food sector.

Food producer Libstar listed on the JSE in May 2018 at R12.50 a share. Its portfolio, which included Lancewood, Denny, Cape Herb & Spice and Goldcrest, had been assembled under the ownership of Abraaj, then one of the world’s largest emerging-market private equity groups.

The IPO placed about 243.5-million shares. Libstar issued 120-million new shares to raise R1.5bn, primarily to reduce debt and create additional scope for investment and acquisitions. Existing shareholders simultaneously sold about 123-million shares for a similar amount, having already benefited from an R800m pre-IPO capital distribution in February 2018.

Chad Smart: Chief Executive Officer at CapitalWorks (Robert Tshabalala)

Libstar’s share price slipped below the R12.50 offer price on its first day of trade. Less than four months later, the company issued a profit warning.

More than eight years later, Libstar trades at about 425c. An investor who bought at the R12.50 listing price would have suffered a capital loss of about 66% before dividends.

APEF Pacific Mauritius, the former Abraaj vehicle now managed by UK private equity and asset management firm Actis (after Abraaj’s collapse amid fraud allegations), sold a substantial portion of its holding at the IPO price. It has nevertheless remained saddled with a residual stake of 34.9%.

Ironically, Premier, which was widely known to be searching for acquisitions to diversify its product offering, was rumoured to have considered Libstar before settling on RFG.

Libstar has since withdrawn a cautionary announcement it issued in September 2025 after receiving nonbinding indicative expressions of interest from parties considering the acquisition of all the company’s issued securities. The board concluded that the offers did not reflect Libstar’s fair value.

The company instead remains focused on “simplifying its portfolio and operating model, and expanding its categories and distribution channels”.

The episode offers another reminder that bargain hunters should not expect handouts from private equity. Even when a listed company’s share price has fallen dramatically, its major shareholders may be unwilling to sell at the price prospective buyers are prepared to pay.

The multimillion-dollar question now is what Capitalworks plans to do with the roughly R2.7bn raised from the sale of its Premier shares. Questions from the FM about the use of the proceeds and the rationale for exiting went unanswered. The reluctance to comment may reflect the sensitivity of explaining such a rapid disposal after the merger, particularly when many stakeholders had understood Capitalworks to be a long-term shareholder.

Capitalworks manages more than $1bn, or about R16.8bn, on behalf of a range of domestic and international investors. It recently launched a South Africa-focused generalist private equity fund targeting $350m in total commitments.

The fund intends to invest in “established mid-market companies with strong growth prospects and defensible competitive positions”. Its target sectors include consumer goods, industrial services, logistics, retail, hospitality and tourism.

At the fund’s launch in late June, Capitalworks co-founder Chad Smart said: “We continue to see compelling opportunities to partner with high-quality businesses, support ambitious management teams and build companies with the potential to scale.”

At face value, both Premier and Libstar appear to fit that description. Capitalworks evidently believes that more attractive opportunities can be found elsewhere, perhaps in smaller companies where it can exercise greater control and play a more direct role in creating value.

Some of those businesses may eventually find their way onto the JSE.

When they do, retail investors would be wise to remember Buffett’s warning. Private equity sellers know their businesses intimately, understand how to present them attractively and are under no obligation to offer the next owner an easy bargain. The investment case should therefore be scrutinised with great care.