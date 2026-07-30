PBT may be little, but it is productive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Small technology specialist PBT Holdings has seen a pleasing return to growth after a few years in the doldrums.

The improved financial 2026 results point to a broader trend hopefully emerging in the professional IT consulting space.

Fintech business Araxi and technology solutions business 4Sight Holdings, which both released results a few weeks back, also pointed to a much-improved second half from their respective consulting businesses.

There is a growing sense that the most recent period of subdued client activity across the sector was due to overinvestment in IT capacity during Covid, which now seems to have normalised.

Despite a fair tenure on the JSE, PBT remains a true microcap, with a market capitalisation of just R642m. But regardless of its small size, it has a long history of returning capital to shareholders, with a rather impressive track record of dividend payments and capital returns.

PBT’s recent final dividend of 37c a share was split between a standard 50% dividend and 50% capital return. This final dividend mirrors the split of the 30c interim dividend, giving a total dividend for the year of 67c a share vs a share price that has hovered around 700c most of the year. This reflects a near 10% yield for investors.

PBT, which was spun out of the old (and short-lived) listing of asset manager Prescient, provides services across a range of disciplines. These include data analytics, cybersecurity, software development and cloud migrations.

PBT Holdings share price (c) Monthly (iress)

The group also has a dedicated insurance division, which operates primarily in the health-care sector. Commentary on the latest results noted that PBT has now developed and deployed its own proprietary software to some clients in the sector.

While this currently accounts for only 2% of revenue, PBT management is looking to grow sales of this software over the coming years. Given the margins for software, they are confident it will start to make an impact on overall profit contributions vs the consulting business.

This is something to watch over the next 12 months as it could mark a step change in the profitability of the business … though it’s too early to make a definitive call on this.

The other wind that is filling PBT’s sails is that more than 70% of its client base has been made up of companies or divisions within larger entities focused on financial services. In recent times we have seen plenty of activity across the South African fintech space. Retailer Pepkor’s latest Sens announcement details the most current deal in a string of announcements from various players across banking, asset management, retail, insurance and telecommunications, looking to get involved in offering additional financial services to its customers as part of the overall product suite.

Given PBT’s long track record in this space, the group should be well positioned to capitalise on the corporate spend directed at these new strategies.