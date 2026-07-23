Finbond is no smooth operator

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After several difficult years, small-cap financial services specialist Finbond Group is in recovery mode. But there is a critical question: are its generous dividends and high executive pay jumping the gun — or do they signal management’s confidence in the outlook?

At 90c per share, the 9.57c per share dividend declared for the 2026 financial year translates into an attractive yield of almost 11%. The catch is that once a R45.6m bargain-buy gain is stripped out, headline earnings fall to just 5.2c per share. That is an encouraging turnaround from the prior year’s headline loss, but it still leaves Finbond trading on a demanding trailing earnings multiple of about 17.3, while a payout ratio of around 184% casts doubt on whether the dividend can be sustained.

FindBond Group share price (c) Monthly (iress)

Finbond’s core business is short-term consumer lending to underbanked and lower-income customers who are often poorly served by conventional banks. Most loans run for four months or less, with average capital advanced of about R1,920 in South Africa and $488 in the US. The group operates 539 branches in South Africa and 140 stores across the US, Canada and Panama. Its product range includes transactional banking, savings, value-added services and some business lending. It advanced R6.96bn during the year, of which R2.05bn was in South Africa and R4.91bn in North America.

Those large lending volumes should not be confused with the size of the year-end loan book. Because the loans are so short, lending capital is collected and recycled several times a year. The business can therefore advance billions of rand from a much smaller capital base. That creates an attractive revenue yield, but the rates charged to borrowers are only one side of the equation. Finbond also has high funding costs, substantial bad debts and an expensive branch and staffing infrastructure. In 2026 it earned R816m in interest income but paid R402m in interest expense, incurred R273m in credit impairments and carried operating expenses of more than R1bn.

The result is a business with considerable operating leverage. A modest reduction in impairments, lower funding costs or better utilisation of existing branches can produce a sharp increase in profit because the fixed cost base is already in place. The reverse is equally true. A small deterioration in collections, a rise in commercial paper rates or weaker lending volumes can wipe out much of the residual profit. Finbond is therefore unlikely to ever deliver the smooth earnings progression expected from a conventional defensive bank.

Finbond is consequently a recovering investment rather than a mature income share

That volatility was demonstrated between 2021 and 2023. During the pandemic, large US government stimulus payments boosted the liquidity and savings of Finbond’s target customers, suppressing demand for short-term credit. More damagingly, regulatory changes introduced in Illinois in March 2021 undermined an important part of the group’s US product offering and forced it to restructure businesses and develop a replacement product. CEO Willem van Aardt says US consumer savings returned to pre-pandemic levels during 2024 and that the Illinois restructuring is now complete. Its replacement savings account instalment loan (SAIL) has reached profitability, though it still requires additional funding at an acceptable cost to achieve meaningful scale.

Finbond is consequently a recovering investment rather than a mature income share. Management has not provided detailed 2027 earnings guidance but expects the recovery to continue. The five-year plan is based on higher South African volumes and further branch openings, stabilising and expanding North American and Latin American operations, rolling out its online SAIL product across all 50 US states, forming new distribution partnerships and making selective acquisitions. Management also expects further benefits from restructuring and efficiency initiatives during the coming financial period.

A crucial part of that recovery story sits outside Finbond’s directly consolidated operations. The group owns 16.8% of C1 Holdings, a US- and Panama-based fintech lender that contributed R192.3m in associate income during 2026 — almost twice Finbond’s group profit before tax of R96.3m. C1 also paid Finbond R167.1m in cash dividends, confirming that the contribution was not merely an accounting uplift. Mechanically excluding C1 would have left the group with a pretax loss of about R96m, underlining how dependent profitability is on this single investment.

CEO Willem van Aardt’s earnings are exceptional (supplied)

C1 is therefore both a valuable asset and a concentration risk. Because it is equity-accounted, Finbond reports its share of C1’s bottom-line profit rather than consolidating its revenue, funding costs, impairments and liabilities line by line. That makes the quality and sustainability of a major part of group earnings harder to assess.

Remuneration could be another bone of contention. Van Aardt received R51m, including a R28.7m basic salary and R20m in long-term incentives — more than twice group headline earnings. Total board pay was also substantial. Finbond may argue that Van Aardt is based in Chicago, earns in dollars and oversees a complex, multinational and heavily regulated financial group. Even so, the package is difficult to ignore when such a large share of group profit comes from C1, an associate over which Finbond has influence but no control.

At 17 times trailing headline earnings, Finbond is not obviously cheap. The valuation becomes attractive only if the recovery produces a meaningful increase in recurring earnings. Finbond is therefore better suited to risk-tolerant speculators than to conservative income investors.