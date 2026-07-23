Can blue blood revive the red bank?

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Eyes on the prize: Absa needs disciplined focus, consistency and a change in organisational culture to succeed

Absa’s voluntary trading update on June 30 showed that the bank still expected first-half headline earnings to rise by mid- to high single digits, credit losses to improve and its capital position to remain comfortable.

Yet its shares fell more than 5% after the announcement. Barely three months after guiding investors towards a return on equity (ROE) of about 16% for 2026, Absa lowered that expectation to around 15%, largely because net interest income had proved weaker than anticipated in its African operations.

For investors, that one percentage point carried more weight than another respectable earnings number.

“The ROE cut is the important part,” says Keagan Higgins, an investment analyst at Anchor Capital. Absa’s investment case rests on the belief that its returns can recover over time. “So, when the ROE path gets pushed out, the market is going to react.”

Absa CEO Kenny Fihla (kabelo mokoena )

The market’s response was also a warning to Kenny Fihla, who arrived from Standard Bank in June 2025 with a reputation for operating discipline and experience running complex businesses across the continent. His most recent roles included CEO of Standard Bank South Africa, deputy CEO of the group and, before that, a long stint leading its corporate and investment bank.

Since then, Fihla has been joined by more “blue blood”. Former Standard Bank global markets head Zaid Moola now leads Absa CIB, while Musa Motloung, previously Standard Bank CIB’s chief risk officer, was recruited as group strategic risk officer. The appointments form part of a broader overhaul intended to simplify Absa’s structure and organise the group more coherently around its pan-African businesses.

Can a team shaped at a better-performing rival transplant its culture of execution into Absa, or is this merely the latest expensive reshuffling at a bank that has spent years promising to become more than the sum of its parts?

“I don’t think Absa’s issue is the quality of the franchise,” says Higgins. “It has scale, brand, a decent corporate bank and a proper African footprint.”

The problem, he says, is execution. Standard Bank has been clear about where it wins in corporate banking and across Africa, while Capitec has built an unusually focused retail proposition. Higgins says Absa occupies a position between them — a large universal bank without an equally obvious point of superiority. “It has not always been obvious where it is really winning.”

The financial performance is respectable, but it reinforces that sense of unfulfilled potential. Absa grew headline earnings 12% to R24.8bn in 2025 and lifted ROE to 15%. But revenue rose more slowly than costs, leaving the cost-to-income ratio slightly worse at 53.8%. The bank’s medium-term ambition is to deliver ROE of 16%-19%, well above where it sits today.

Absa Group share price (R) Weekly (Iress)

Stefan Swanepoel, an equity analyst at M&G Investments, believes the strategic footprint and universal banking model mean Absa “should be able to generate significantly higher returns”, closer to 16%-18%.

“With the right leadership,” he says, “the bank can generate an improved performance.”

That optimism comes with a “but”. “It is complex to turn a large organisation of this nature around,” Swanepoel says. “It requires disciplined focus and a refresh of the organisational culture, which takes time.”

Culture is an easy explanation for disappointing corporate performance because it can mean almost anything.

“When I joined Absa, I found a fragmented operational culture,” Fihla says. It was the result of repeated changes in leadership and a disconnect between strategy, execution and accountability. Teams worked in “silos”, slowing decisions and making it harder to translate Absa’s continental ambition into consistent results.

The task, he says, is to simplify the organisation, connect decisions more directly to outcomes and make teams “collectively responsible for results”.

Understand the objective, make the decision, execute with urgency and own the result — Kenny Fihla, Absa CEO

Instability at the top has hardly helped. Arrie Rautenbach left the CEO role in October 2024, Charles Russon led the group in an interim capacity, and Fihla formally took over the following June. Absa has therefore had three people occupying the chief executive’s office in less than two years.

Higgins says this matters because banks do not perform well when strategy and leadership keep shifting. “You need consistency over time,” he says. “I think that is probably the biggest gap vs peers.”

Fihla’s remedy is to move Absa “from internal focus to customer value, from process obsession to outcomes obsession” and away from any tolerance of poor performance.

He insists that he is not trying to copy Standard Bank wholesale. “Every institution has its own DNA,” he says. Instead, he wants to embed the disciplines that produce repeatable performance: clear priorities, prompt decisions, rigorous measurement and executives who own the outcome.

The bank is also trying to operate less as a collection of divisions and more as “a single ecosystem around the client”, connecting its corporate, business and retail franchises across the continent.

That has already led to structural changes. Absa has consolidated its retail and private wealth operations into a unified personal and private banking franchise and is reporting its three main businesses on a pan-African basis.

But Fihla argues that new boxes on an organogram will achieve little without what he calls “single-point accountability”. That means removing committee-heavy processes that blur ownership and giving named executives both the authority to make decisions and responsibility for what follows.

“Understand the objective, make the decision, execute with urgency and own the result.”

The Standard Bank hires make sense in that context, says Higgins. “If the issue at Absa has been execution, then bringing in people from a stronger execution culture is logical. It should help with discipline and accountability.”

Swanepoel describes the appointments as significant, given the similarities between Standard Bank and Absa’s operating models and continental footprints. A pan-African banking network is difficult and extremely expensive to replicate, he says, which means that improving the performance of what Absa already owns could unlock considerable value.

Still, impressive CVs do not constitute a turnaround.

“Hiring good people is not the same as fixing the bank,” Higgins cautions. Senior executives can change the tone and priorities, but Absa remains a vast organisation with established systems, habits and internal constituencies.

There is also a danger in believing that a successful formula can simply be transported across the road. “The test is whether they can make Absa more focused and more consistent,” he says, “not whether they can turn it into Standard Bank.”

Earnings performance Balance sheet strength Shareholder returns (ABSAFY25)

The influx of outsiders might also present some risk. “Leadership change can be positive,” Higgins says, “but it can also create uncertainty internally.” The new team must now move quickly “from reshuffling to delivery”.

The greatest test may come from Absa’s African operations. Africa Regions produced 31% of group headline earnings in 2025, and the bank recently proposed spending about $238m to increase its stake in its Kenyan subsidiary from 68.5% to as much as 85%. The move confirms that Fihla is not retreating from Absa’s continental ambition.

But Africa Regions was also at the centre of the June disappointment. Lower interest rates in markets such as Ghana compressed margins, while the stronger rand and weaker economic forecasts created further pressure. Absa expects headline earnings from the region to decline in the first half, even as its South African operations grow strongly.

“They need to show that the revenue base can improve as well,” says Higgins. Investors will be watching net interest income, operating leverage and whether the African portfolio begins to deliver a more stable contribution to group returns.

“Ultimately, most of this will show up in ROE,” he says. “That is the metric the market will care about.”

Absa still needs to prove that the turnaround is coming through in the numbers — Keagan Higgins

Fihla concedes that profit growth must accelerate. Absa is scrutinising its cost base, directing capital towards higher-return opportunities, defending its primary customer base in South Africa and trying to scale its African businesses more effectively.

“Execution speed is a key focus,” he says. The aim is to improve customer experience, operational efficiency and product delivery and to “close the strategy-to-delivery gap”.

Swanepoel has not abandoned the investment thesis because of one disappointing update. “Change will take place over multiple reporting periods,” he says. “We remain focused on the longer term.”

He believes management and cultural change can “absolutely close the gap” with stronger peers but repeatedly returns to the same caveat: it will take time. The clearest proof would be ROE moving from about 15% towards 16%-18% over the next two years.

Fihla says investors should expect better operating leverage, an improving cost-to-income ratio, stronger primary-client growth and a more stable leadership team delivering projects on schedule and within budget.

A recovery opportunity, not a clean recovery story (Freddy Mavunda)

They should judge the bank, he says, by “evidence of consistent delivery” and whether capital and resources are being directed to the right parts of the group.

So, is Absa a turnaround story? Yes, though not the dramatic kind built around imminent collapse or a desperate balance sheet repair. Absa is profitable, well capitalised and capable of producing solid earnings. But it has long looked like a bank that should perform better than it does.

Higgins calls it a recovery opportunity, but “not a clean recovery story”. The valuation is undemanding, and meaningful upside exists if revenue strengthens, operating leverage improves and ROE rises. But the discount is not irrational.

“The market is not going to pay up just because the valuation looks cheap,” he says. “Absa still needs to prove that the turnaround is coming through in the numbers.”

Fihla’s blue-blooded recruits have bought Absa credibility and perhaps a clearer method. What they have not bought is unlimited patience.

“The biggest risk,” Higgins says, “is that Absa stays stuck as a decent bank with decent earnings growth” but never delivers the returns required for a real rerating.

“A cheap valuation on its own is not enough.”

That is the standard against which Absa’s next era will be judged — by whether the bank finally turns its potential into consistently superior returns.