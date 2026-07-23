Book review: You have to know the rules to break them

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It might be worth investing a few hours in perusing the recently released Rule Breaker Investing: How to Pick the Best Stocks of the Future and Build Lasting Wealth by David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool. For those familiar with The Motley Fool and their investment process and philosophy, there’s nothing particularly new. But it does a great job of codifying and distilling their investing philosophy and strategy into an easy-to-follow guide for those new to their way of doing things.

How to Pick the Best Stocks of the Future and Build Lasting Wealth by David Gardner, co-founder of The Motley Fool. (supplied )

Even for long-term followers of Gardner’s work, it provides a great refresher on their core principles and some timely reminders of investment lessons that are as relevant today as they were when The Motley Fool started in the mid-1990s. Good investment principles stand the test of time.

The book is organised into three core sections: “Six Habits of a Rule Breaker Investor”, “Six Traits of a Rule Breaker Stock”, and “Six Principles of a Rule Breaker Portfolio”. Its simple structure and plain language will appeal to retail investors.

The book focuses on the behavioural side of investing: knowing yourself as an investor is as important as the stocks you pick for a portfolio

Gardner outlines how his strategy helped him uncover seven 100-bagger stocks over his career, including Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla. To be fair, he also highlights how this strategy can lead to picking stocks that perform incredibly badly and that the guidelines in the book are not a foolproof way to avoid stock losses.

The book focuses on the behavioural side of investing: knowing yourself as an investor is as important as the stocks you pick for a portfolio. Many an investor has let their emotions rule their decisions, to the detriment of their returns. Some key reminders in the book: let your winners run, be optimistic about the future, add up, don’t double down and know your sleep number (the number you will allow your largest position to become as a percentage of your portfolio and still sleep well).

Rule Breaker Investing is an enjoyable and fairly quick read with interesting anecdotes and examples throughout. For investors, the layout certainly makes it easy to go back to and find the various principles. While Gardner’s investing style leans towards growth rather than value, any serious investor should recognise that they can learn something from all successful investors, whatever investment philosophy they follow. In this regard, Gardner’s long-term track record speaks for itself. For investors who enjoyed the classic One Up on Wall Street by Peter Lynch, Rule Breaker Investing will feel like a modern counterpart.