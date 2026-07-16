The crypto revolution has been licensed

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The most intriguing aspect of cryptocurrencies this year has been their absorption into traditional finance. The industry that promised to route around banks is now being rebuilt around licensing, custody, surveillance, liquidity and regulation.

The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation characterises this transformation in Europe. It allows passporting for licensed operators but, on the other hand, makes survival much more expensive. Only 210 of more than 1,200 registered European crypto companies received MiCA authorisation before the July deadline — which is bad news for crypto’s libertarian mythology, but good news for institutional adoption.

ETF flows now drive the crypto narrative much more than ideology. Bitcoin once traded on “digital gold” myths, halvings and monetary emancipation. Now it trades like a macro ETF: rate-sensitive and driven by liquidity and allocation demand. Financial institution Citi cut its one-year bitcoin target from $112,000 to $82,000 and ether from $3,175 to $2,240 after reducing net ETF flow expectations from $10bn to zero. US spot bitcoin ETFs also lost almost $4.5bn in June, their worst month yet. Without institutional demand, even strong crypto rallies can look vulnerable.

Ethereum faces an even tougher test than bitcoin now does. Its bullish narrative can no longer rely mainly on scarcity and prestige. As tokenisation spreads across blockchains, private networks and regulated infrastructure, ethereum may lose its monopoly over the institutional blockchain story. Tokenised stock trades on solana and avalanche are therefore a warning signal. Ethereum must earn value through usage, revenue, settlement demand and developer gravity.

Stablecoins are crypto’s most successful product because they make money flows faster and programmable

Tokenisation has become the simplest and most respectable institutional story. Stocks, money-market funds, stablecoins, collateral and real-world assets are easier to justify than speculative altcoins. The Securitize platform tokenised about $295m of its own New York-listed stock on solana and avalanche, moving public equities from theory into infrastructure. Crédit Agricole’s EURXT stablecoin, issued with about 20-million tokens, is backed 1:1 by euro reserves. These tell the same banking story. Stablecoins are crypto’s most successful product because they make money flows faster and programmable.

Crypto’s future winners will not necessarily be the loudest tokens. They may be licensed exchanges, custodians, compliance software, surveillance tools, tokenisation platforms and stablecoin issuers. Licensing will become a sustainable competitive advantage as complexity becomes the business model.

Ethereum (R) - daily (Iress)

This is the major turnaround that is reshaping the crypto industry. Crypto is becoming less anarchic, less romantic, and perhaps less explosive, but potentially more investable. The future will not be coins overthrowing banks and brokers — instead, banks, brokers, exchanges and asset managers will absorb blockchain rails until the technology disappears into financial plumbing. The crypto revolution is over because it has finally been licensed.