From domestic frying pan into the global fire

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In order to offset South Africa’s low-growth economy, and especially the sustained pressure on the local industrial sector, industrial conglomerate Invicta has pursued a deliberate strategy of international expansion. That strategy reached an important milestone in the 2026 financial year, with offshore operations contributing roughly 50% of total earnings for the first time. But the year also showed that global diversification brings its own set of challenges.

The result was underwhelming, even allowing for a tough trading environment. Revenue rose 4%, but would have been flat without the contribution from the newly acquired UK Spaldings business. Sustainable operating profit fell 8% to R690m, sustainable headline earnings declined 2% to R523.7m, and cash generated before movements in working capital was down about 4%.

The one bright spot was sustainable headline earnings per share, which rose 7% to 594c, but even that reflected financial engineering rather than operational momentum, with the improvement driven by the buyback of about 5.3-million ordinary shares during the year.

Hudaco Industries vs Invicta Holdings index - based to 100 (Iress)

Invicta’s international operations were hit by three main pressures — sustained rand strength, US tariffs on manufactured goods, and supply-chain disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

The tariff impact was not simply a matter of higher landed costs. Policy was highly volatile, with Invicta CEO Steven Joffe saying its US businesses had to navigate tariff rates fluctuating as high as 145%. That uncertainty made customers more cautious about placing orders. The effect was visible in Kian Ann, Invicta’s Singapore-based heavy machinery parts business, where equity-accounted earnings disappointed. Though the IEEPA tariffs were eliminated through a US High Court ruling, other additional tariffs were subsequently imposed, prolonging the uncertainty.

Invicta CEO Steven Joffe

Logistics added another layer of pressure, with container prices out of China oscillating between $2,500 and $7,000 for a 40-foot container. Currency movements compounded the difficulty. The rand opened the year at R18.31 to the dollar, weakened as far as R19.77, and closed at R17.21, leaving it stronger at year-end but highly volatile throughout the period. For an importer and distributor, that is an awkward combination as pricing, inventory purchasing and margin protection all become moving targets.

Invicta now reports through two main segments. Industrial Solutions & Parts, which houses the Bearing Man Group (BMG) and Universal Parts Group (UPG) businesses, remains the division most exposed to South Africa’s weak industrial base. BMG supplies engineering consumables and technical services, including bearings, seals, power-transmission products, drives, motors, hydraulics, pneumatics, hoses, filtration, tools, belting and materials-handling solutions, with mining and retail among its major customer sectors. UPG is more closely tied to the automotive, truck, bus and agricultural aftermarkets, supplying both OEM and replacement parts.

This was Invicta’s weaker performer in 2026, with revenue down 1.7% and sustainable operating profit falling 10%.

Capital Equipment & Parts proved more resilient. This division includes Invicta’s capital-equipment businesses, its earthmoving-parts operations, the Kian Ann investment in Singapore and Spaldings, the UK distributor of agricultural and ground-care components acquired in September 2025. The South African operations distribute earthmoving and materials-handling equipment, including forklifts, heavy machinery, off-road dump trucks and related OEM spare parts. The earthmoving-parts business supplies aftermarket replacement parts, ground-engaging tools and undercarriage components, while Kian Ann distributes heavy-machinery parts and diesel-engine components across Asia and other offshore markets, with some manufacturing exposure through undercarriage-roller operations in China and Japan.

Bearing Man Group (supplied )

Revenue rose 19%, supported by the inclusion of Spaldings and stronger construction and mining volumes. Sustainable operating profit nevertheless slipped 2.5% to R398m, though that decline is less concerning than it appears because Spaldings is highly seasonal, with earnings weighted towards the UK summer months from July to September. In South Africa, Invicta is seeing growth in construction and mining, particularly in hard-rock commodities such as copper, gold and platinum, though Joffe warned that fuel prices remain an important swing factor for customer behaviour.

For the first time, we are really thinking about deploying a significant amount of capital in South Africa — Steven Joffe

Invicta is not finished with acquisitions. Joffe said the group is “evaluating several opportunities.” Having reached its offshore earnings target, however, Invicta now appears more willing to allocate capital in South Africa again, with Joffe saying the group is seeing “quite a few” local prospects and, “for the first time, we are really thinking about deploying a significant amount of capital in South Africa.”

That does not mean management has become optimistic about South African industrial policy. Asked what would reverse deindustrialisation, Joffe pointed to the familiar but still unresolved basics — functioning ports and roads, reliable supply chains and dependable electricity. He was especially blunt on steel policy: “by putting a levy on steel, I think you make the upstream far more difficult to get your head around.” His question was simple: “Why would I choose to make something with a levy imposed on a steel product here when I could make it somewhere else?”

With the balance sheet in good shape, Invicta is also looking to increase the size of acquisitions. Debt is likely to form part of the funding mix, and Joffe is hoping that an easing of tensions in the Middle East will contribute to lower interest rates, making funding more attractive.

On valuation, Invicta remains undemanding, with the share trading on roughly six times trailing earnings. That looks cheap for a diversified industrial distributor with a solid balance sheet, meaningful offshore earnings and a demonstrated willingness to return capital through buybacks. The discount becomes more understandable, however, when compared with fellow JSE-listed industrial group Hudaco, which trades closer to eight times earnings despite being far more domestically focused.

The key difference is Hudaco’s far more open share register. Its largest beneficial shareholder, the Government Employees Pension Fund, owns about 14%, while financial institutions and pension funds dominate the shareholder base. Invicta is structurally different. Directors own 64% of the company, with Christo Wiese effectively accounting for about 49.5% on his own. That leaves a small free float, weak liquidity and limited scope for larger institutions to build meaningful positions without moving the share price, or to exit easily if they need to.

Operationally, Hudaco also has the advantage of a decentralised portfolio that spans automotive aftermarket, industrial consumables, power tools, batteries, data networking, security and specialist engineering products, supported by a wide spread of suppliers and customers. That reduces dependence on any single customer, sector or product line. Its latest results were also stronger, with growth in operating profit, comparable earnings and dividends.

Invicta has taken important steps to improve ordinary shareholder economics. The full redemption of its preference shares in the previous year simplified the capital structure, reduced the overall cost of funding and removed a recurring claim on cash flows that previously ranked ahead of ordinary shareholders. Together with ordinary share buybacks, that has improved per-share metrics and given the group greater flexibility to allocate capital between dividends, acquisitions and further repurchases.

Invicta’s share price has been rangebound for some time. A sizeable acquisition could provide a catalyst, but the market is unlikely to reward the mere announcement of a transaction. It will first want evidence that Invicta has bought well, integrated the asset cleanly and restored earnings growth in an environment where global risks remain elevated. Given the group’s meaningful exposure to international operations, investors may also want to see greater stability in global tariff policies before assigning the share a higher rating.