Premier earned its crust in a friendly grain cycle

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Since listing in 2023, food producer Premier Group has delivered the consistent earnings growth, margin expansion and cash generation expected of a high-quality consumer-staple company. This has allowed management to strengthen the balance sheet and make capital investments to improve efficiencies and gain market share. Yet some of the gains also reflect an extraordinarily benign grain-input environment.

The core of the business is Millbake, home to Blue Ribbon bread, Snowflake flour, Iwisa maize meal and Premier’s wheat and maize mills. In the 2026 financial year, Millbake generated about 90% of group ebitda, up from about 83% in 2020. It is also where Premier has directed most of the R2.9bn invested since listing, building modern mega-bakeries that consolidate capacity and lower unit costs. These include the new Aeroton facility in southern Joburg and a mega site in Pretoria, whose commissioning has begun the closure of older inland legacy properties, starting with Hermanstad after year-end.

Blue Ribbon Classic white bread (supplied)

The R1m question is how much of the profit growth is structural, and how much reflects a favourable commodity cycle.

Wheat is the key variable. It accounts for roughly half the production cost of bread, Premier’s biggest money-spinner, and also underpins Snowflake flour. Yet over the past 10 years, the average South African wheat price has risen by only 29%, or just 2.6% a year. The largest calendar year increase was 25% in 2022, a one-off shock that was probably cushioned by forward procurement. Even that proved temporary. Wheat prices fell in 2023 and 2024, were broadly flat in 2025 and are lower again in 2026 year to date.

That is radically different from the preceding decade. Between 2006 and 2016, wheat rose by 175%, or 10.7% a year, with the largest annual increase close to 61%. White maize tells an even more dramatic story. Its average price rose by 254% over that period, but has fallen by about 24% over the past 10 years.

Premier Group share price (R) Monthly (Iress)

The contrast with household incomes is important. Since 2016, nominal wages have risen much faster than wheat prices, helping to keep bread affordable relative to earnings. That matters because Premier sells heavily into lower-income and informal channels, where staple demand remains price-sensitive. Lower grain prices also reduce the working capital tied up in inventory, easing funding costs and supporting cash conversion. The result is firmer volumes, better bakery utilisation and a more productive distribution network.

Global warming increases the likelihood of disrupted crops and more volatile international grain markets

Industry structure has amplified the input-cost benefit. South Africa’s bread market is dominated by three major producers — Premier, Tiger Brands’s Albany and PepsiCo’s Sasko — with a combined share of more than 80%. In a more fragmented market, benign input costs might have tempted competitors to chase volume through aggressive pricing, handing more of the benefit to consumers. In a concentrated, capital-intensive industry, there is less incentive to destabilise pricing. Premier has therefore been able to improve efficiency while retaining enough of the favourable cost backdrop to lift Millbake’s operating margin to 13.9% in 2026, unusually high for a commoditised staples business.

The barriers to entry are substantial. A new national challenger would need mills, bakeries, depots, a large fleet and enough logistics capability to supply fresh bread daily. Bread is low value relative to its distribution cost, highly perishable and unforgiving of poor availability. Increased national competition is therefore unlikely to appear overnight. The greater threat is a sustained increase in wheat and maize costs.

Premier can manage normal commodity inflation through price increases and efficiency gains, while forward cover can smooth short-term shocks over several months and sometimes up to a year, as shown in 2022. The real danger is sustained, multiyear grain price increases above general inflation. With wheat representing about 50% of bakery cost, the impact would be material, forcing Premier either to pass the increase on to retailers and consumers to protect margins, or absorb part of the cost itself.

That would be a real test. Retailers have considerable bargaining power and may resist unusually large price increases. Consumers may reduce volumes, switch brands or substitute with other staples. Premier has improved Blue Ribbon’s brand strength, but it does not have the brand loyalty or pricing power of a food producer such as AVI.

The relative performance of Premier’s other division offers another clue that Millbake has enjoyed unusually supportive conditions. Groceries and international — which includes sugar confectionery brands such as Mister Sweet, Manhattan and Super C, feminine care brand Lil-lets and international operations including CIM in Mozambique — saw margins decline between 2020 and 2026. Excluding the contribution from the 2021 Mister Sweet acquisition, its like-for-like organic operating profit performance has also been underwhelming.

Manhattan Romantics (supplied)

That divergence raises an important question. Is management materially better at running mills and bakeries than branded groceries, or has Millbake simply benefited from a stronger competitive position and favourable raw material economics? The answer is probably both. Millbake has scale, vertical integration and an oligopolistic market structure. Groceries has weaker brands, tougher competition and less pricing power. That is reflected in its thin 4.8% operating margin, a long way from a brand powerhouse such as AVI, whose operating margin is close to 25%.

Newly acquired groceries group RFG Holdings, whose results were consolidated for only 21 days of the 2026 financial year, should improve the segment’s earnings mix. The business brings brands such as Rhodes Quality canned fruit and vegetables, Bull Brand canned meats, Big Jack Pies, Hinds Spices and Today frozen pies and pastries. Its operating margin of 9.6% is stronger than Premier’s groceries division, though its earnings have historically been fairly volatile for a food producer.

Rhodes canned fruit (supplied )

Cannibalisation risk is limited because the businesses operate in largely separate categories. On a full-year basis, RFG could contribute about a quarter of group profit while procurement, insurance, merchandising, logistics and systems integration should create savings. CEO Kobus Gertenbach told investors expected synergies are “probably in excess of R100m”. That is useful, but modest against an effective acquisition cost of R6.5bn, suggesting the real value creation must come from improving RFG’s underlying operations.

Concerned about climate change (Paul McGavin 083 3000 300)

At a historical earnings multiple close to 16 times, Premier looks fairly priced if the benign grain environment persists and management delivers on its growth targets and the RFG benefits. But that multiple would be vulnerable to a sustained commodity shock, which would test how much pricing power the business really has.

Climate change is therefore a risk investors should not ignore. Gertenbach has flagged the prospect of a super El Niño later this year, which generally raises the risk of below-normal rainfall and drought in Southern Africa. Global warming also increases the likelihood of disrupted crops and more volatile international grain markets. Premier’s forward buying provides some short-term cover, but it cannot protect margins on its own if grain prices rise for several years at rates materially above inflation.

Premier remains an impressive operator. Management has allocated capital intelligently, gained inland market share, cut costs and strengthened the balance sheet. None of that should be dismissed. But consumer staples are inherently cyclical when raw materials dominate the cost base, even if long benign cycles create an impression of stability. The durability of Premier’s margins will be proven only when the grain cycle turns. Shareholders and management will therefore hope the era of abundance lasts a little longer.