Famous Brands: Tasty yield from an untidy kitchen

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For investors with an appetite for deep value and a side order of dividends, restaurant franchisor Famous Brands looks tempting. The shares trade on a trailing earnings multiple of just 8.7 times and offer a dividend yield of roughly 7.5%, while net debt to ebitda is below one. The group has also launched the first share buyback programme in its 31-year listed history.

The caveat is that the group is more complicated than it needs to be. At its core are two engines — the six leading brands in South Africa and the vertically integrated supply chain behind them. These are Steers, Debonairs and Fishaways in quick-service restaurants (QSR) and Mugg & Bean, Wimpy and Milky Lane in casual dining.

The supply chain manufactures and distributes meat, sauces, spices, coffee, ice cream, frozen potato products, cheese, juice and other inputs to franchise partners and retail customers. In 2026, Leading Brands SA made an operating profit of R542m and Supply Chain SA made R504m. Together they accounted for almost the entire profit pool. The rest of the group added complexity but little economic value.

Wimpy restaurant at South Gate Mall in Johannesburg (Freddy mavunda)

SADC contributed R29m of operating profit, while AME lost R35m, Signature Brands R11m and the UK R10m. In essence, Famous Brands has two very good businesses, one small contributor and several problem children. And, as every parent knows, the problem child tends to consume the most attention.

The SADC region could become a more useful contributor over time, particularly with Namibia, Botswana and Zambia as the larger markets. But two of those markets are currently difficult. Zambia has been hit by drought, power shortages and a strained macro backdrop. Botswana, weighed down by the weak global diamond market, is arguably the bigger headache for Famous Brands because the stores there are largely company-owned, meaning weak trading hits the group’s income statement directly.

As CEO Darren Hele tells the FM in an interview: “I’ve never seen that market and economy like it is now ... there’s just subdued demand across the country.”

Famous Brands has ways to reduce exposure to these subscale operations. It can convert company-owned stores into franchises, as it has done in Kenya and Mauritius, or use a capital-light master-licence model in more distant markets, as in Sudan and Malaysia.

Darren Hele (SUNDAY TIMES)

But cutting and running is rarely simple or always desirable. Franchise agreements create obligations, while partners still need support, oversight and discipline to protect the brand.

The one noncore asset where a relatively clean sale is possible is Signature Brands, the local portfolio of niche casual-dining names such as Lupa Osteria, Mythos, Turn ’n Tender and Salsa. Even that would not be straightforward since franchisor businesses rarely change hands.

As Hele says: “It’s not an easy business for people to understand, so it’s about finding the right buyer that can look after the franchisees.” Asked whether a sale would deprive the supply chain of meaningful turnover, he says: “It’s immaterial. They’re reliant on lots of specialised products that we don’t sell, plus they have strong liquor consumption which we also don’t provide.”

For now, the aim is not on disposal but to get the loss-making units to breakeven by 2027.

A dedicated chicken brand would make strategic sense as a seventh leading brand, provided management avoids the kind of empire building that hurt the group before

The domestic growth runway is still there, but its nature has evolved. In South Africa and the SADC, expansion will skew more towards QSR than casual dining, with smaller formats, convenience sites and drive-thrus. Famous Brands had 79 drive-thrus at year-end and wants to grow that footprint aggressively.

Hele says: “Malls are not giving the kind of foot count that they used to, and there was especially soft trading in major malls over the peak summer months.” That matters for brands such as Wimpy and Mugg & Bean, which have historically relied more on mall-based casual dining traffic.

Delivery is another lever. Famous Brands has developed its own delivery platform and hub model, reducing its reliance on aggregators such as Mr D and Uber Eats. The advantage is that consumers can order at restaurant prices, without the extra margin charged by third-party platforms.

Among the six core brands, Fishaways has been the laggard, but management believes the turnaround is gaining traction. Fish prices have stabilised, and sushi has now been rolled out across the network, improving store economics and supporting further footprint growth.

The near-term risk is input inflation. Foot-and-mouth disease drove beef prices sharply higher in 2026, while coffee prices also squeezed margins. The offset is that beef inflation is coming off a high base and has started to ease, even if the disease risk has not disappeared.

The recent fuel-price spike, caused by the Middle East war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz, could add further pressure through food inflation and logistics costs. Diesel is a direct cost for the supply-chain fleet, and Famous Brands is already working with franchise partners to adjust delivery frequencies. Post-year-end trading was marginally below budget, but still better than management feared given the fuel shock.

Famous Brands share price (R) Monthly (iress)

The already strong cash-flow story should improve from here. Financial 2026 marked the peak of the capex cycle, including the completion of the R191m Midrand cold storage facility. With capex set to moderate, more cash should be available for dividends and share buybacks. It also gives Famous Brands optionality. The obvious portfolio gap is chicken, South Africa’s most popular protein. A dedicated chicken brand would make strategic sense as a seventh leading brand, provided management avoids the kind of empire building that hurt the group before.

Famous Brands is not a simple investment story. It has too many moving parts, too many subscale distractions and too much management time tied up in assets that do not earn their keep. But the core is solid, the balance sheet is strong, the dividend is attractive and the valuation is undemanding. For income seekers willing to tolerate a little operational mess on the plate, Famous Brands still looks like a tasty serving.