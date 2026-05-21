Boxer throwing hard, rapid punches

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Discount supermarket chain Boxer doubled down on low prices and wiped out its listing debt in a year. It is now planning to open 60 stores in the year ahead.

Boxer Superstores, South Africa’s fast-growing discount grocer, delivered record annual results this week, posting turnover of R46.7bn — up 12.3% — and trading profit of R2.6bn for the 52 weeks to March 1.

The retailer, which listed on the JSE in November 2024, also erased the R850m in debt it took on during the listing process within a single financial year, ending the period with R709m net cash. One of the most reassuring aspects of the latest results was that Boxer’s free cash flow, excluding expansion capital, came in at R1.8bn — strong enough to fund both the debt repayment and the dividend from a single year’s trading.

The numbers signal that Boxer’s model — deep discounting targeted at low-income households in townships, rural towns and peri-urban areas — is gaining momentum. Trading profit grew 17.3%, margins expanded to 5.7%, and like-for-like turnover rose 4.5%, suggesting that existing stores are pulling more customers and larger baskets, not just new ones.

The broader township economy is estimated at R900bn, with informal trade accounting for more than R200bn of that.

Boxer achieved this while cutting prices. Internal selling price deflation came in at -1.2% for the year, against official food inflation of 4.4%. The group absorbed a 70 basis point margin reduction to hold prices down, betting that volume growth would compensate. It did.

Boxer Retail share price (R) Weekly (Debbie van Heerden )

Boxer has been consistently taking market share, which it attributed primarily to its value positioning. It is generating top-line growth, though it’s not clear where market share is being taken from.

The playbook is not new. On a smaller scale, Boxer is doing what Shoprite did over four decades to become Africa’s largest retailer: identify the underserved mass market, go in with the lowest possible prices, and expand fast into areas the major formal retailers have not reached.

Boxer is essentially where Shoprite was 10 to 15 years ago, but with a JSE listing. The IPO capital raise went to Pick n Pay, and Boxer has generated sufficient cash to fund its own expansion to accelerate a proven model.

We’re building something durable … not optimising for the next month — Marek Masojada

Boxer opened 54 net new stores during the year (fewer than its planned 60), ending the period with 576 locations nationally. CEO Marek Masojada says the primary constraint on further growth is not capital but the availability of quality sites. He says competition for well-positioned locations among major retail groups and independents is intense.

For the coming financial year, the group has 60 new stores planned, with 82% of leases already signed and 64% of developments under way. Capital expenditure is guided at R1.1bn, with expansion remaining the dominant allocation. The group’s stated ambition is to double turnover within five years.

A recent opening in KwaXimba near Cato Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal illustrates the strategy in practice. The area had no formal retail presence; Boxer moved in with a superstore, a liquor store and a hardware store simultaneously, anchoring a broader retail development that includes financial services. Management says those stores are trading well.

The Boxer Rewards Club loyalty programme, launched 18 months ago, already has 2.7-million members. That is a significant footprint given that roughly 12-million South African households earn less than R6,000 a month. The programme gives customers access to a number of benefits in exchange for customer data, giving Boxer a growing intelligence asset as it refines its promotional strategy and product mix.

The group’s basket is heavily weighted towards commodity categories — rice, maize — where prices have been falling. That dynamic drove the deflation seen this year.

Masojada acknowledges that inflation is beginning to seep through, and that rising energy and diesel costs represent the biggest near-term unknown for the consumer basket and for transport costs. The group is watching for a shift towards larger basket sizes and fewer shopping trips as a sign of pressure on household budgets.

Competition for good locations is intense (supplied)

He says the group is playing a long game. “We’re building something durable … not optimising for the next month.”

The company is also working on new avenues for revenue. One runway for growth is liquor. Boxer entered the liquor retail market relatively late, and over the year increased its footprint to 206, up from 175 in 2025.

Steph Erasmus, senior investment analyst at Anchor Capital, says Boxer is running a similar playbook to Shoprite’s. He notes that Boxer is rolling out stores aggressively, while Shoprite is arguably already through that stage of its journey.

“I wouldn’t call it a neck-and-neck race. Shoprite is several times the size, and a meaningful share of its growth has quietly shifted upmarket through Checkers — a customer Boxer doesn’t really chase. Boxer’s real contest is with the core Shoprite brand and Usave at the value end, and there it competes fiercely.”