Teutonic tilt at PPC?

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PPC Cement bags: PPC’s share price has risen more than 10% in the past week after a Bloomberg report about interest in the company from Germany.

Markets are always bristling with takeover rumours. These can often be a product of market watchers’ overactive imaginations or simply desperation for a desired outcome by overoptimistic punters. But a rumour based on a heap of commercial sense might be worth paying attention to — particularly in a strategic industry where a long-dominant player could be a target.

PPC: Has turned around and is no longer in distress (STEVE CASTINGS)

So listen closely, perhaps, to increasingly audible industry talk that German multinational Heidelberg Materials, which has global interests in cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete and asphalt, might be scouting around cement supplier PPC. Last week Bloomberg, citing “people familiar with the matter”, reported Heidelberg was in talks with banks to appoint financial advisers in preparation for a bid for PPC.

A deal would come at a critical juncture for PPC. The business is no longer distressed. In fact, it has turned the corner, and the market seems not to be fully valuing the company’s turnaround or potential. Of course, PPC’s shareholders are likely to be invested for this exact reason and consequently will refuse to sell without a significant “change-your-mind” premium.

Officially, nothing concrete is on the table. Heidelberg has declined to comment. But the group’s latest investment presentation boasts that it is the “only global, pure-play company” and says it is “doubling down our strong market positions”. Heidelberg also indicated that its “M&A pipeline is full”.

The group has stressed that its emerging markets, including several in Africa, offer structural growth potential. In financial 2026, Heidelberg acquired the construction business of the Maas Group, an Australia-based supplier of aggregates, concrete and asphalt. Last month the group snapped up another 39.72% stake of Akçansa to increase its stake to a commanding 79.44%. This strengthens Heidelberg’s market position in Türkiye and in the Mediterranean region.

At present, Heidelberg has only a small niche position in South Africa — a grinding plant in the Eastern Cape.

Responding to questions from the FM — which featured a cover story on PPC in late January — CEO Matias Cardarelli says the group is not aware of any discussions with Heidelberg. But he adds: “As presented at our capital markets day on March 18, management firmly believes that PPC is undervalued, since the current share price does not fully reflect the value that has already been created through the last two years of the turnaround, nor the value expected to be realised as the strategy continues to deliver. Against that backdrop, it would not be surprising if international cement players are beginning to view PPC as an increasingly attractive opportunity.”

Matias Cardarelli, PPC’s Chief Executive Officer (Supplied)

For years, PPC’s share price tanked under too much debt and too many African expansion dreams as well as too much exposure to a weak local construction cycle.

The irony is that this was also the period when strategic buyers circled, looking for a bargain. In 2017 AfriSam and Fairfax came with a 575c a share proposal, while LafargeHolcim (now just Holcim) expressed interest in a wider African combination involving certain African assets, a partial cash offer and a special dividend.

Even when PPC was under pressure, the assets still had strategic value. So, if PPC’s board felt both offers undervalued the company back then, then the group is most certainly undervalued now.

For one thing, PPC’s balance sheet is now reassuringly reinforced. In financial 2017, PPC had R5.7bn of total debt and R4.8bn of net debt. Interest expense was R695m against ebitda of R1.8bn. Today it has a net cash position of about R230m. Cash flow, importantly, has also been bolstered. In financial 2017 PPC burnt through R1.2bn of free cash flow, with capex running at R2.1bn. Today, capex is R373m and free cash flow is about R1bn — a R2.2bn swing in free cash flow.

So why would a global giant such as Heidelberg want a South African cement platform? Market position matters, and so does the array of quarries, kilns, depots, permits and logistics routes.

Buying PPC would give Heidelberg a ready-made platform in South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe as well as brand, capacity, limestone access, distribution and local market knowledge. Trying to replicate this position from scratch would take years and cost billions, with no guarantee of success.

It would not be surprising if international cement players are beginning to view PPC as an increasingly attractive opportunity — Matias Cardarelli

PPC is not being priced like a trophy asset. Based on the market data, the company has a market value of about R10bn and an enterprise value of about R9.9bn. It trades at about 5.1 times forward ebitda and 0.95 times forward revenue. Perhaps Heidelberg believes Southern Africa’s infrastructure cycle is starting to improve. The recovery may not yet be fully visible in volumes, but that is when buyers prefer to purchase assets — before the numbers reflect the true story.

The 12% rise in PPC’s share price over the past week might be a sign that the market is attaching more than a smidgen of credibility to takeover murmurings. But the success of a transaction will be heavily price-dependent. PPC’s shareholder register is hardly a scattered group of passive investors. Top holders include Value Capital Partners at 15.85%, M&G at 13.86%, Camissa at 11.19%, the Public Investment Corporation at 10.09% and Old Mutual at 5.64%. Together, these own about 56.6% of the group.

Free cash flow generation + disposable proceeds from 2025 to 2030. Based on assumed average of 1.5x (Heildelburg's investor presentation)

The shareholder spread matters because a bidder cannot simply make a modest offer and hope uninformed retail shareholders accept and carry the vote. Heidelberg would need to convince a small group of sophisticated investors that the price compensates them for giving up control of a recovering business — and some of those funds have been adding to their positions recently.

Charles Boles, founder of Titanium Capital, wonders whether now is the time to sell cyclical assets. “Lots of time and expertise have gone into getting PPC into good shape. The Western Cape cement project is still under development. The key question for me is, why sell now? Obviously, this is a function of deal price, but my initial sense would be that now is not the right time to do a deal.”

Camissa increased its holding by about 14-million shares. The PIC added about 6.2-million shares. Alexforbes Investments acquired about 16.3-million shares, taking it to 4.16%. Subsidiary PPC GPCO added about 5-million shares and now holds 4.48%. Ninety One increased its holding by about 74.9-million shares, taking it to 5% of the company.

So, Heidelberg would be negotiating not with tired sellers but with investors who feel that the recovery story is gaining momentum … even becoming a growth story.

For those shareholders to sell, Heidelberg would have to answer a simple question: why should they give up the next three years of PPC’s recovery today? That is why a low premium will not work. A 20% premium to 678c would be about 814c a share. A 30% premium would be about 881c, a 40% premium would be about 949c a share, and a 50% premium would be about R10.17 a share.

PPC Share price (c) - monthly (Iress)

That said, SmallTalkDaily analyst Anthony Clark questions whether the Heidelberg speculation will become an actual bid — or was the Bloomberg story just leaked to test the waters in the local market? He notes the market popped PPC’s share price back to levels last seen in 2018, on the last deal frenzy, but this is still a far cry from the R20 range seen during PPC’s heyday in the mid-2000s.

Clark adds: “The market is aware that PPC may not be the only cement operation available. Market chatter is that Afrimat is considering a sale to extract itself from cement assets acquired as part of the R1bn Lafarge deal in 2023.”

He points out many of the buyers of African cement assets have been Chinese, with Huaxin and West China Cement both snapping up regional assets in past years. PPC is also involved with Chinese group Sinoma in building a new R3bn cement plant in the Western Cape.

Clark says it’s worth pondering whether there might be a bidding war for PPC. “Several parties have expressed interest in Afrimat’s cement interests: Chinese, Middle Eastern and others. Could the sniff of PPC being available draw out rival suitors?”

Of course, a deal would need more than just good logic. A buyer would need to explain the value proposition. In cement, that usually means lower transport costs, better buying power, lower energy costs, better use of plants and stronger operations.

Clark, though, cautions that despite improving financial results from PPC, the domestic and regional cement landscape remains challenging, and any buyer would need deep pockets and patience. “Government infrastructure spend has been long on rhetoric but short on reality.”

Then there is regulation. Cement matters to construction, housing and infrastructure. If the deal gives one company too much power in the market, regulators will take a close look. A buyer would need to show that customers and competition will not be harmed.

A deal might also be politically sensitive. PPC is an old South African industrial company with factories, workers and local importance. A foreign buyer would likely need to deal with broad-based BEE requirements. Unions would also need reassurance that jobs, plants and future investment are safe.

*Pike holds shares in PPC