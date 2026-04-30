South Africa’s quantum leap into the global isotope market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Western industries face a critical shortage of the highly specialised isotopes powering advanced medicine, quantum computing and next-generation nuclear energy.

As governments rapidly decouple from legacy Russia-dominated supply chains, ASP Isotopes is moving to fill the void. The Dallas-based company is leveraging US capital to reactivate decades of dormant South African nuclear expertise and capture a multibillion-dollar share of a newly independent global market.

“The world needs isotopes now that it didn’t need 10 years ago, 20 years ago. We’re finding new uses for isotopes, and there won’t be any suppliers elsewhere around the world,” says CEO Paul Mann.

The foundation of that market share, however, lies not in Texas, but in South Africa’s unique and often underrated nuclear infrastructure.

CEO of ASP Isotopes: Paul Mann

From the 1970s to the 1990s, the country ran a highly advanced uranium enrichment programme centralised at the Pelindaba nuclear research facility near Pretoria. The scientists operating at Pelindaba did a tremendous amount of entrepreneurial and foundational work in the enrichment process. Furthermore, the site houses the Safari-1 nuclear reactor, which has historically been one of the world’s leading producers of medical radioisotopes.

When South Africa’s nuclear programme was restructured, a wealth of deeply specialised intellectual property and human capital at Pelindaba was left largely dormant.

ASP recognised the value of this untapped resource. Speaking to the company’s strategy, Mann explains that they took many of the veteran scientists involved in those processes and paired them with a new generation of talent. “We’ve hired a lot of young engineers and we’ve used those scientists to train our engineers. And those engineers build our manufacturing plants,” says Mann.

The result of this utilisation of localised expertise is a highly advanced refinery for the atomic age. When elements such as silicon, carbon or uranium are extracted from the earth, they are not perfectly uniform. They emerge as a mix of different variations known as isotopes. ASP’s business model is predicated on taking these raw elements and isolating the rare, specific isotopes that hi-tech industries require.

ClucasGray portfolio manager Brendon Hubbard says that by achieving this separation at a commercial scale, ASP commands immense pricing power across three distinct markets. In nuclear medicine, the company isolates elements such as ytterbium-176, which pharmaceutical companies need to manufacture revolutionary radiation therapies that hunt down cancer cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue.

ClucasGray portfolio manager Brendon Hubbard (supplied)

Beyond medicine, it is producing pure silicon-28 for advanced technology sectors. While standard silicon is sufficient for consumer electronics, it creates microscopic interference that disrupts quantum computers and next-generation semiconductors. Pure silicon-28 provides the stable environment these advanced chips require.

ASP is also preparing to enrich uranium to produce high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU), the specialised fuel required to power a new wave of small modular reactors championed by companies like Bill Gates’s TerraPower, says Hubbard.

The world needs isotopes now that it didn’t need 10 years ago, 20 years ago — Paul Mann

These isolated materials are so valuable because separating them is notoriously difficult. In standard industrial refinement, separating two materials usually involves chemical reactions such as dissolving or burning. With isotopes, chemical separation is impossible. Every isotope of an element possesses exactly the same number of protons and electrons, meaning they behave identically in any chemical reaction. A highly valuable, rare isotope of silicon will react to heat or acid in exactly the same way as a common, commercially useless one.

The only way to separate them is through advanced physics, primarily utilising aerodynamic separation and laser isotope separation. Mastering this separation at scale is what transforms cheap raw materials into products that command staggering market premiums. Take ytterbium-176: ASP management expects to price this critical oncology isotope competitively at about $20,000 per gram, with pharmaceutical customers already indicating demand for up to 2kg annually.

In August 2025, ASP deepened its domestic roots by officially listing on the JSE in tandem with its blockbuster acquisition of local gas producer Renergen. This strategic acquisition secured South Africa’s only onshore petroleum production right, solidifying ASP as an engine for foreign direct investment. “That is over R20bn of foreign direct investment going into productive assets, not consumptive assets,” says Hubbard.

From a financial perspective, ASP is scaling at a breakneck pace. In 2025 the company reported total revenues of $23.8m, an impressive 480% increase from 2024. A significant driver of this cash flow stems from its radiopharmacy operations. ASP owns a 51% stake in PET Labs, a successful South African business that is expanding into the US with new sites in Florida and North Carolina.

ASP Isotopes share price (R) Weekly (Debbie van Heerden )

Management has mapped out an ambitious financial trajectory, targeting a path to $300m in ebitda by 2031 across its medical isotopes, natural gas and radiopharmaceutical divisions. It is well capitalised to chase this goal, having ended 2025 with $333m in cash equivalents and marketable securities following successful capital raises.

ASP intends to spin out its nuclear fuels subsidiary, Quantum Leap Energy (QLE), as a fully independent company in 2026. Demonstrating its traction in this space, QLE has entered into an agreement with TerraPower to develop a conceptual design and term sheet for an HALEU facility.

The Virginia Gas Project provides ASP with the most concentrated helium resource in the world, with state wells averaging over 3% concentration. Helium is needed for MRI machines and semiconductor manufacturing. While phase 1 of this project is expected to hit nameplate capacity in 2026, the transformational phase 2 expansion will require significant funding, with cost estimates sitting at $1.16bn.

ASP expects to make its first commercial shipments of ytterbium-176 this year, alongside positioning itself as the only commercial-scale supplier of silicon-28 for the semiconductor industry.

“We have built one integrated, critical materials platform serving three multibillion-dollar end markets. In each one, supply chains are constrained, geographically concentrated or strategically vulnerable. And in each one, no credible Western alternative exists at commercial scale today,” Mann said in a call with investors.