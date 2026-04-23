Optasia raises eyebrows as insiders head for the exit

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The founder of AI-powered fintech Optasia, Bassim Haidar, who held 19.3% of the business ahead of its recent IPO, has reduced his stake to just 1.5% within months of listing. FirstRand has moved in the opposite direction, increasing its holding from an initial 20.1% at the IPO to 26.1%, fuelling speculation that it may yet go further.

The timing is intriguing. FirstRand has been grappling with a costly regulatory episode in the UK tied to its motor finance business through Aldermore, where a redress scheme imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority has forced material provisions. With FirstRand openly questioning the long-term viability of UK consumer finance and signalling a potential exit, investors are connecting the dots. If capital is freed up — potentially north of R20bn based on post-provision value — redeployment into African growth platforms, including Optasia, becomes a plausible strategic path. At current prices, just over R6bn would be required to secure a controlling stake.

Bassim Haidar: founder of AI-powered fintech Optasia

That strategic backdrop, however, sits uneasily alongside several developments that have unsettled investors.

Barely four months after listing, Optasia raised eyebrows with the acquisition of Finergi, a technology platform that enables prepaid electricity meters to function as credit distribution channels. The deal is classified as a related-party transaction — Optasia paid about R500m, largely in cash, for a business in which Haidar held an 80.5% stake.

The valuation raised immediate questions. Finergi had negligible earnings and minimal net assets but was acquired at roughly 20 times book value. While the board framed the deal as a strategic move into adjacent ecosystems with significant long-term potential, sceptics pointed to the combination of factors: a pre-profit asset, a full valuation and a transaction with a founding shareholder who had already substantially reduced his exposure.

Founders selling down post-IPO is not unusual, but the scale and speed of Haidar’s reduction — exiting most of his economic interest — raises an obvious question. If Optasia’s growth runway is as compelling as management suggests, why is the individual with the deepest insight into the business stepping aside so decisively?

One would presume that FirstRand, having built a 26.1% stake, is comfortable with the underlying fundamentals. For a group with a market capitalisation exceeding R500bn, a R5bn-R6bn investment is relatively small and unlikely to move the needle materially. But large corporates are fallible. Even well-resourced institutions have misjudged African expansion opportunities in the past.

South African investors have seen this movie before. Tiger Brands’ acquisition of Dangote Flour Mills in Nigeria resulted in a significant writedown before the asset was sold back at a fraction of the purchase price. Nampak and Telkom encountered similar challenges in their Nigerian ventures. Whether these outcomes reflect overly optimistic expansion strategies or simply the complexity of operating in certain markets is open to debate, but they remain instructive.

The counterbalance is the presence of FirstRand, whose growing stake may yet prove pivotal

For some longer-term JSE investors, there may also be a deeper sense of déjà vu when it comes to unsecured lending across the continent. Blue Financial Services was once positioned as a high-growth pan-African credit champion, expanding aggressively into markets including Nigeria. That story unravelled. The group ran into regulatory headwinds, struggled with capital constraints and rising bad debts and became entangled in governance and accounting issues, including undisclosed liabilities and delays in reporting. What began as a compelling financial inclusion narrative ended in restructurings, asset disposals and eventual delisting. It is not a like-for-like comparison — Optasia’s model is more technologically driven and asset-light — but the parallels are sufficient to make seasoned investors pause.

More recently, attention has shifted to developments in Nigeria, a market that, while accounting for only 14% of Optasia’s revenue, remains central to its origins. The company disclosed that airtime credit services provided in partnership with one mobile network operator had been temporarily suspended. The interruption followed a precautionary step taken by the operator amid the implementation of Nigeria’s 2025 digital, electronic and nontraditional consumer lending regulations. These regulations, which were flagged in the IPO documentation, require participants in digital lending ecosystems to register with regulators, disclose partnership arrangements and, in some cases, restructure their operating models to comply with new rules, including the involvement of locally owned intermediaries.

Investors who had worked through the IPO documents would have been aware that Nigeria represented a regulatory risk. The prospectus explicitly noted uncertainty around the scope and implementation of the new framework, including the possibility that existing arrangements might need to be amended or replaced. Even so, the timing is notable. Seeing that risk crystallise so soon after listing has inevitably unsettled some shareholders. Optasia has sought to reassure the market, stating that based on current information it does not expect the matter to have a material impact on its financial position, although it cautions that the situation remains under review.

Optasia share price (R) - daily (Debbie van heerden)

FirstRand-owned FNB’s Daily Market Insights newsletter says that while the temporary suspension introduced near-term uncertainty, it appears to be regulatory driven rather than operational (in other words, not a contract termination), aligning with the implementation of Nigeria’s updated consumer lending framework, which came into effect in November 2025. The bank notes: “Management has indicated that the issue is expected to be temporary, and discussions with partners suggest services could resume once compliance processes are finalised. Media reports have suggested that the partner mobile network operator in question is MTN, who we believe will have equal drive to resolve the suspension as quickly as possible since offering this service will be an imperative for MTN from a competitive standpoint.”

FNB argues that Optasia’s diversified geographic footprint and stronger growth in microfinancing solutions provide some mitigation. “Visibility will hinge on how quickly MTN and Optasia align with the new Nigerian lending rules, as this development will likely create a negative overhang on the name until clarity on the timing of the reinstatement is provided.”

For now, the market appears relatively relaxed. On the day of the announcement, Optasia’s share price declined by just 2.4%, suggesting that investors are not yet pricing in a worst-case outcome. That may reflect the relatively modest contribution of Nigeria to group revenue, as well as confidence that the issue is temporary. It may also reflect a willingness to look through near-term noise in anticipation of longer-term growth.

Still, taken together, the sequence of events is noteworthy. In just a few months, investors have seen a significant founder sell down, a related-party acquisition at a full valuation and early signs of regulatory friction in a key market. None of these developments, in isolation, is necessarily fatal to the investment case. But collectively, they introduce a degree of uncertainty that is unusual so soon after an IPO.

The counterbalance is the presence of FirstRand, whose growing stake may yet prove pivotal. Should it choose to increase its holding further, the possibility of a control transaction — and a corresponding control premium — can’t be ruled out. For some investors, that potential upside may be sufficient to justify tolerating a degree of discomfort along the way. For others, the recent developments may be enough to warrant a more cautious stance.