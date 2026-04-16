THE FINANCE GHOST: Zen and the art of diversifying

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I have it on good authority that Japan is a magical travel destination. It’s also been a decent place for your money in the past year, fuelled by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “Sanaenomics” policies that favour growth over austerity.

This approach means large state budgets and loose economic policies that treat inflation as an acceptable ingredient in the mix. The goal is to stimulate demand — something that usually does wonders for equity markets. It’s not always a popular policy, though, as Japan’s ageing population isn’t used to price increases in staple foods and other key products.

As just one example of a company in that region that is doing well, Fast Retailing (the clothing group that owns Uniqlo) has seen its share price rise 63% in the past year. It’s trading at record highs and has achieved a 31.7% increase in operating profit at a time when many major apparel brands are struggling.

For context, Nike (admittedly a different business model in the fashion game) is languishing at share price levels last seen in 2014.

Nike is easy to access for South African investors. The same cannot be said for Fast Retailing. The over-the-counter American depositary receipt programme in the US helps attract international investors, but most South African retail investors would struggle to get exposure.

But before you start tearing up about missed opportunities in faraway lands, here’s another data point: the Nikkei 225 has also had an incredible run, up 65% in the past year. This means that you could have slightly beaten the return on Fast Retailing by simply owning the Japanese index instead.

On a risk-adjusted basis, this means that the index was a much better choice than owning Fast Retailing (or any other Japanese stock delivering a similar return). A diversified return is more attractive than a similar return achieved with less diversification.

Perhaps instead of debating Japan vs the JSE top 40, the bigger message is that diversification is really important

Here’s more good news: there are ETFs on the JSE that track the Japanese index, so there are practical ways to invest in the region without your money actually leaving the country. It’s also worth remembering that you can own ETFs in your tax-free savings account, another benefit to taking this approach vs investing in single stocks.

But is it worth considering adding a Japanese ETF to your exposure?

Japan offers interesting diversification for offshore portfolios that tend to be concentrated in US tech stocks. Technology is the dominant sector in the Nikkei 225 as well, but this tends to be further back in the value chain. Instead of being exposed to the application layer and how AI might affect the way people work and use the internet, Japan gives you exposure to electronic components. There are also major consumer-goods companies (such as Fast Retailing) and a number of other industrial names in the index.

Diversification is your friend and, if nothing else, Japan’s market ticks that box for most investors. But can the growth generated by Sanaenomics continue? And what do these returns look like when translated to other currencies?

The Bank of Japan is targeting 2% inflation. Recent prints were below that level, but with fossil fuels being Japan’s major import, the inflationary risks of current geopolitical events are clear. This is going to put the central bank under increasing pressure to hike rates, a move that may put the brakes on some of the growth.

There’s a more important lens, though: the returns of Japanese equities in rand terms. A year ago, you needed R0.14 to buy one yen. Today, you need R0.10. The Japanese currency has depreciated against the rand by 28.5% in the space of 12 months.

The Sygnia Itrix MSCI Japan Index ETF allows us to see the return in rand over the past 12 months. The Nikkei might be up significantly, but this rand-denominated ETF is up 16% — and that’s well below the 40% return on a top 40 ETF.

Perhaps instead of debating Japan vs the JSE top 40, the bigger message is that diversification is really important. In the past year, an S&P 500 tracker would have delivered a return of only 10%. The US has been the clear winner when viewed over several years, but the shine has recently come off in key sectors such as technology. The solid returns found in other markets — including South Africa and Japan — are a reminder to keep looking for new opportunities instead of just reverting to the default offshore approach.