Heriot: Measured and impressive progress

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The high life: One Thibault in Cape Town is one of the aparthotels owned by Heriot.

Little-known Heriot Reit has quietly climbed to the top of the listed property sector’s dividend growth leaderboard.

The company’s R13bn South Africa-based property portfolio includes a curious mix of township retail centres, timber farms in KwaZulu-Natal leased to Mondi, and upscale “aparthotels”.

The aparthotels include One Thibault in Cape Town’s Long Street, the erstwhile BP Centre, which used to be the Mother City’s tallest structure until Portside Tower was completed in 2014.

Thibault building Cape Town, apartments (supplied)

Heriot last month declared a record 16.3% increase in distributable earnings for the six months to December. NAV per share rose 20.7% over the same period. As a result, management raised its dividend growth guidance for the year to June 2026 to 14%-17%, up from a previous target of 10%-15%.

That’s impressive, given the average 5%-7% earnings growth expected from the listed property sector as a whole in 2026. The only other counters among the JSE’s 40 property stocks expected to deliver double-digit growth (between 10% and 15%) this year are Exemplar Retail, Attacq, Hyprop Investments and Fortress Real Estate.

Heriot Reit vs JSE all property index weekly - based to 100 (Debbie van Heerden)

Heriot’s strong earnings growth guidance comes on the back of a better-than-expected operational performance, strong leasing demand, a healthy 6% increase in net property income, and lower debt servicing costs. The company was founded by seasoned developer Steven Herring in 1998. His first development was a small 1,500m² retail centre in KwaZakhele township, just outside Gqeberha. Today, Heriot owns a R13bn portfolio spanning nearly 50 properties.

Still, the company has flown mostly under the radar since listing on the JSE in 2017. But since Heriot completed its takeover of retail-focused Safari Investments late last year, it has raised its public profile considerably.

We are not chasing growth but moving forward in a measured way — Steven Herring

Herring, known as a shrewd dealmaker with strong property DNA, is highly regarded for his ability to spot undervalued assets with turnaround potential. Small cap Texton Property Fund is a case in point — Heriot has built a sizeable stake of about 25% in the company over the past two years. Texton owns a R1.9bn office-skewed portfolio.

The Safari acquisition was also concluded at a deep discount to NAV. Safari added a R4.2bn portfolio of eight shopping centres to Heriot’s portfolio of about a dozen retail centres and standalone Checkers/Shoprite-anchored buildings.

Safari’s portfolio was a good fit for Heriot given that both Reits focus on convenience and community shopping centres — between 10,000m² and 35,000m² — that cater mainly to lower- and middle-income shoppers in townships, inner cities and rural areas.

Heriot’s flagship properties (including the Safari assets) include Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi (Tshwane), Atlyn Shopping Centre in Atteridgeville (Tshwane), Thabong Shopping Centre in Sebokeng (Vaal Triangle), Birch Acres Mall in Tembisa (East Rand), 14th Avenue District Shopping Centre in Roodepoort, Sun Valley Mall near Noordhoek (Cape Town), Helderberg Centre in Somerset West and Burgersfort Mall in Limpopo.

Birch Acres Mall, Tembisa, East Rand (supplied)

It’s no secret that small- to mid-size centres catering for daily shopping — usually anchored by a Checkers, Shoprite or Boxer and other value-based tenants — have proved to be the most lucrative and defensive retail space for investors in recent years. The tills in these centres tend to keep ringing, come rain or shine.

After trading around R16 for most of 2024 and 2025, Heriot’s share price has jumped 44% since late October, touching R23 earlier this month, broadly in line with its NAV of R22.90.

Analysts agree that Heriot offers a compelling investment case. But its shares are thinly traded, making it difficult to get your hands on them, says Ian Anderson, head of listed property and portfolio manager at Merchant West Investments.

He notes that Heriot’s acquisition of Safari at well below book value, together with a “very good” portfolio assembled by Herring over nearly 30 years, is driving strong value accretion and earnings growth. But despite a solid track record and a not insignificant market cap of R7.36bn, Heriot is not included in any of the JSE’s property indices. The stock is tightly held by the Herring family and management, with hardly any sellers, which makes Heriot what Anderson calls “uninvestable”.

Asked if there are any plans to raise external capital to broaden the shareholding base and boost liquidity, Herring says: “It’s something our board continues to discuss.”

Meanwhile, Herring — now the chair — and the rest of the management team, led by his chartered accountant brother and CEO Richard Herring, continue to look for accretive growth opportunities. But Heriot has no plans to follow its fellow Reits offshore.

By net operating income (Debbie van Heerden)

Herring tells the FM that the company is still 100% focused on rand-based assets. He believes there is still development opportunity in South African retail, “especially where the population is growing”. Heriot already plans to build five new retail centres: in Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Lynnwood and Soshanguve in Tshwane, and Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State.

The Reit is also cashing in on strong tourism growth in the Western Cape, with the company’s fourth aparthotel, Horizon on Beach Road in Sea Point, opening its doors in May.

Herring ascribes the company’s strong earnings growth record to its vertically integrated strategy: “We develop, own and manage our own assets. We add value with each transaction and will perform well against Reits that only buy at market values and outsource management.”

He adds: “We play the long game, where compounding is a key metric of our success. We are not chasing growth but moving forward in a measured way.” It’s a strategy that should deliver double-digit earnings growth over the next three to five years.

Herring’s entrepreneurial flair is undoubtedly also a key strength, honed from a very young age. He tells the FM that at 13 he was already running a successful venture, buying golf clubs at the best prices in Joburg and reselling them at a healthy profit to locals in Gqeberha, where he grew up.

He says he was always more interested in business than in academics. “My headmaster told me I was not university material.”