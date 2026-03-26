NKD questions remain for Mr Price

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Taking risks: NKD and Mr Price say it's a meeting of minds, but analysts are still concerned

Mr Price Group’s capital markets presentation this week was meant to settle investor nerves over its R9.7bn acquisition of European value retailer NKD. For many, it didn’t fully succeed — but it did produce an unexpected disclosure: the group has one more offshore market on its radar.

The NKD deal, set to close at the end of March, wiped close to R10bn off Mr Price’s market cap when it was announced in December. Concerns have centred on whether the group is overpaying and whether history, which has not been kind to South African retailers venturing abroad, is about to repeat itself.

This week Mr Price set out in greater detail the rationale for its proposed acquisition, with executive leadership from both companies presenting and fielding questions.

Mr Price’s CEO Mark Blair defended the transaction, saying Europe’s retail market is about 17 times the size of South Africa’s and arguing the deal delivers meaningful earnings diversification. Company chair Nigel Payne described it as probably the biggest decision taken by the board in the group’s 40-year history, noting that growth opportunities had been under deliberation for six or seven years.

Sluggish growth locally has pushed South African retailers to seek new avenues for expansion, exploring businesses that range from pet food to banking.

NKD operates more than 2,000 stores across seven European countries. What attracted Mr Price, executives said, was not just the scale but the quality: an intact management team, a self-developed five-year growth plan to 2030 and no requirement for a capital injection. Store fitouts cost about €60,000 per location, with payback periods of 2½ years or so. The business is strongly cash-generative with minimal capital expenditure needs.

NKD CEO Alexander Schmökel described the strategic alignment as immediately apparent. “It was amazing when we met for the first time … We had a five-year plan and we looked together and said: ‘OK, it’s amazing that the thinking is completely the same.’”

Mr Price has now completed four acquisitions, and executives offered a candid retrospective on the lessons learnt. The clearest takeaway was that scale matters — large businesses bring financial resilience, mature processes and management depth that smaller, founder-led businesses often lack. The group’s experience with Power Fashion, where the departure of an entrepreneurial founder left a leadership vacuum that ultimately required a full management overhaul, shaped how it now approaches target selection. NKD, with 95% private-label penetration and professional management, was chosen in part because it did not carry those risks.

On the balance sheet, management said leverage is manageable. “We modelled from the start that we want to maintain safely our dividend cover,” Payne said.

As for the future, he confirmed that one additional foreign territory is under consideration — though he declined to name it. The group has explicitly ruled out Latin America and Southeast Asia. “We are not out there hunting across the whole world. At most, there is one more territory on our radar that we strategically believe, at some stage in the future, if we find the right transaction, it would make sense. If we don’t find the right transaction, we’re not going to do it.”

We are not out there hunting across the whole world. At most, there is one more territory on our radar — Nigel Payne

With structural economic tailwinds pushing consumers towards lower-price retail, the criteria are clear: any target would need to be cash-generative from day one and be operating in the discount or value segment. It would need to arrive with credible management, a defensible growth runway and strong private-label margins. The group is not interested in turnaround situations. “We don’t want to be the fix-up for broken businesses,” said Payne. “We’re not going to keep injecting capital.”

Mr Price share price (c) Weekly (Debbie van heerden)

What distinguishes Mr Price’s approach from a typical private equity playbook is, by management’s account, the ability to think in decades rather than deal cycles. Schmökel noted that one of the most important aspects of the Mr Price partnership is precisely that it is not a private equity exit-driven relationship. “When you have a strategic investor, you have a completely different mindset,” he said. “You can think about the long term.”

Blair echoed that view. By 2031, he said, the prospects for the five years after that “are going to be so much better as a consequence of this transaction than they would have been without it”.

Damon Buss, portfolio manager at M&G Investments, says the additional detail about NKD’s growth opportunity in Central and Eastern Europe and its business model was useful, but he was disappointed by the lack of financial disclosure. “It remains challenging to assess whether NKD is a better business than the historic financials imply.”

Buss argues that Mr Price failed to clearly articulate NKD’s competitive edge. “The value-retail category is growing faster than the market, but it is a highly competitive sector and some peers have much clearer strategies to compete.”

He says the deal is a large acquisition for MRP and is concerned about the possible expansion into a new country.

Jan Meintjes, portfolio manager at Denker Capital, says Mr Price’s five-year targets for topline growth of 6% at NKD and the doubling of its operating margin sound impressive. “But it seems that the market remains sceptical that this can be achieved in a mature market.”

He is also concerned that management appears to be prioritising growth over returns on capital — pointing to Blair’s comment that “growth is more important than metrics” as a telling signal.

Management has described the acquisition as “earnings-accretive by year two”, but Meintjes is clear-eyed about the other side of that ledger: it will be return-dilutive for considerably longer. He argues that any board member’s first question should be what constitutes an acceptable return on investment.

Running a basic calculation using management’s own targets — €1bn in sales at an operating margin of 8%, with modest debt and a full German tax rate — Meintjes arrives at a projected return of between 10% and 11% on the initial investment. The catch: “That’s only in five years from now, and only if they execute their plan almost perfectly.”