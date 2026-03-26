Afrimat and Lafarge: exit or strategic reversal?

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Afrimat has said it bought Lafarge for its quarries and wants to concentrate on its core mining business.

Capital markets tend to reveal uncomfortable truths long before companies formally announce them. That may now be happening with Afrimat’s acquisition of Lafarge South Africa.

The transaction initially appeared to mark a major strategic expansion into cement manufacturing, yet less than two years later the company is already discussing the possibility of bringing in a strategic partner for the cement business.

Based on the structure of the assets involved, the Lafarge platform represents a fully integrated cement system including two kilns capable of producing roughly 1.8Mt of clinker annually, grinding infrastructure with about 2.8Mt of capacity across three mills, a blending facility located near extender sources in South Africa’s main economic hub, and a limestone quarry with more than 40 years of reserve life. The platform also includes established cement brands, regional distribution networks reaching Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique, a fly-ash extender operation and a technical laboratory supporting product development.

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden has confirmed that there is interest in the cement assets and that the company is considering introducing a strategic partner for the cement operations, a signal that suggests something very different from a conventional buy-and-hold industrial strategy. In practical terms, it implies Afrimat may be exploring ways to share capital requirements, operational risk, or ownership in a business that management itself acknowledges operates in a structurally difficult industry.

Cape Town November 3, 2022. Andries Van Heerden with Afrimat at his office at Tyger Valley Business Park in Bellville. (Michael Walker)

Buying a cement business in an oversupplied market is rarely a winning strategy — unless the real objective lies elsewhere.

Van Heerden has been unusually direct about Afrimat’s strategic thinking, stating bluntly: “We bought Lafarge for the quarries, not for the cement business.” He has reinforced the point by reminding investors that “Afrimat is a mining company, not a cement company.”

On the surface that argument has logic because cement manufacturing is an energy-intensive industrial process with volatile margins and large fixed costs, while quarrying and aggregates fit far more naturally within Afrimat’s historical operating model of mining bulk materials and supplying construction markets. But the statement invites scrutiny, because if the real strategic prize was quarry resources, investors may reasonably ask why Afrimat acquired an entire cement manufacturing platform in the first place.

Management has defended the economics of the transaction by pointing to the value embedded in the infrastructure itself. Van Heerden has gone so far as to argue that the train between the lime mine and the cement plant is worth the R1bn the company paid for Lafarge. That is a striking claim, but it also reveals how Afrimat appears to view the acquisition: less as a bet on cement manufacturing and more as an acquisition of quarries, logistics corridors and construction materials infrastructure embedded within a much larger industrial platform. Whether investors ultimately accept that explanation will depend on the economics of the cement business itself.

Those economics are far from attractive. South Africa’s cement industry has struggled for years under the combined pressure of structural overcapacity, cheap imports and inconsistent infrastructure spending, creating a difficult operating environment even for established producers. Installed cement capacity in the country is estimated at between 16Mt and 20Mt a year, while domestic demand is believed to sit closer to 12Mt-14Mt, implying utilisation rates of roughly 60%-65%.

Cement is a tough business. The market is oversupplied — Andries van Heerden

In heavy industrial sectors that level of utilisation almost inevitably leads to weak pricing and depressed returns on capital. Van Heerden has acknowledged the problem, saying: “Cement is a tough business. The market is oversupplied.”

The economics of cement production amplify that challenge because cement plants require large upfront capital investments and operate with significant fixed costs. Kilns run continuously and must operate near full capacity to generate acceptable returns, while energy alone can account for 30%-40% of production costs, making profitability extremely sensitive to electricity prices and plant utilisation levels. When the market carries 4Mt-8Mt of excess capacity, as current estimates suggest, industry economics deteriorate rapidly.

For a company like Afrimat — which built its reputation on disciplined capital allocation, relatively stable margins and mid-tier mining operations — operating a large cement manufacturing platform introduces a very different economic profile.

Afrimat has not announced a formal transaction and no valuation has been disclosed, but it is possible to frame the strategic options around several plausible outcomes. Crucially, any partnership or partial disposal would likely apply only to the cement manufacturing platform rather than the broader Lafarge asset base. This means Afrimat could retain aggregates operations, quarry resources, fly-ash extender businesses and logistics infrastructure that align closely with its traditional mining and construction materials model.

In a pessimistic scenario the cement operations might be valued at about R500m with a strategic partner assuming R400m-R600m of associated liabilities, which would imply a loss relative to the roughly R2bn economic cost of acquiring Lafarge once assumed debt and capital commitments are included.

Afrimat share price (R) Weekly (Debbie van heerden)

Yet the balance-sheet impact could still be meaningful because Afrimat reported total debt of about R2.76bn and net debt of roughly R2.27bn. This means a transaction involving debt transfer and proceeds could potentially reduce net debt towards R1.3bn-R1.4bn, improving leverage by nearly R900m while allowing the company to retain the quarry and materials assets it originally described as strategic. These assets could plausibly represent R1.5bn-R2bn of underlying value.

A more neutral outcome might involve a valuation closer to R800m, leaving Afrimat smaller in revenue but more focused on quarrying, aggregates and mining operations where the company historically generated operating margins of between 16% and 24%. In a more optimistic scenario a strategic investor might pay R1.2bn or more for a majority interest in the integrated cement platform, allowing Afrimat to reduce leverage, de-risk its balance sheet and transform a volatile industrial division into a partially owned joint venture.

If that interpretation proves correct, the Lafarge acquisition may ultimately look very different in hindsight than it did when first announced. At the time many investors interpreted the deal as Afrimat entering cement manufacturing as a major new strategic pillar, yet the transaction increasingly resembles something closer to an asset platform acquisition.

Van Heerden has strongly rejected criticism of the Lafarge portfolio, insisting: “People say the Lafarge assets were poor. I don’t agree with that.” In fact, management argues that the underlying infrastructure and resource base may be significantly undervalued. The Lafarge portfolio includes long-life limestone reserves, logistics infrastructure and construction materials operations that could support Afrimat’s mining activities even if the cement plants themselves eventually operate under different ownership.

Viewed through that lens, the Lafarge transaction begins to resemble less a conventional industrial expansion and more a corporate carve-out strategy: acquire the platform, stabilise operations, and then separate the assets that fit the core mining business from those that do not.

Van Heerden has also argued that Lafarge provided crucial diversification during a difficult period for Afrimat, noting that “the Lafarge assets actually saved us”. That period coincided with significant pressure in several of Afrimat’s traditional mining segments, including falling iron ore prices, weakness in the chrome smelting sector that reduced demand for anthracite, and currency movements that affected export earnings. At the same time interest in African cement assets may be increasing. In December 2025 West China Cement moved to acquire South Africa’s AfriSam, reflecting a broader push by Chinese cement producers to expand across Africa as construction activity slows in their domestic market.

That trend could potentially improve the pool of buyers or strategic partners for cement assets in the region, though the weak economics of the South African cement market may limit the valuations such investors are willing to pay.

Listed peers offer some guidance: PPC trades at roughly 3.8 times forward ebitda while Sephaku trades around 7.5, and both operate more stable businesses than Afrimat’s cement segment. On that basis a realistic valuation for Afrimat’s cement platform could plausibly fall somewhere between R300m and R900m, depending on operational improvements and buyer appetite.