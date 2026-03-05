Will Microsoft dull Bytes’s edge?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UK-based technology group Bytes, which retained a JSE listing after separating from South African technology conglomerate Altron in late 2020, does something many companies promise but rarely sustain: it turns profit into cash, and it does so consistently. In financial 2025, cash conversion came in at 113.8%, meaning more cash was generated than operating profit recorded.

Growth does not require heavy investment or constant capital injection. As at August 31 2025, the business held a net cash position of £82.3m (R1.78bn) — equivalent to roughly 11.7% of its £705.72m market capitalisation at a share price of £2.99. Expansion is driven by relationships, capability and discipline rather than infrastructure spend.

Bytes CEO Sam Mudd noted in a half-year presentation in October that the aim was to grow both wallet share and customer base — pointing out that the group still held only about 4% of market share of an estimated £82bn potential market that “continues to grow”. She added that there was growing sales capacity at Bytes, with regular new sales intakes.

What defines Bytes is not how aggressively it chases new customers but how consistently it keeps the ones it already has. More than 90% of gross profit is generated from existing clients, and renewal rates have remained comfortably above 100% in recent years (financial 2023: 116%; 2024: 109%; 2025: 109%, with 96%-97% of gross profit coming from customers who traded the prior year).

Sam Mudd

These figures point not just to retention but to expansion within the same accounts. No single customer dominates the income statement, which limits concentration risk and adds resilience. This is not a business dependent on one-off transactions or short-term tenders. It sits within budgeting cycles, licensing renewals, compliance requirements and long-term IT roadmaps.

Bytes has been good at turning gross profit into operating profit, with adjusted operating margins on gross profit staying between 43% and 47% for several years. This means that for every £1 of gross profit, about 40p has become operating income. Costs have been kept under control and the company has grown without letting overheads rise too quickly.

At the same time, the percentage it earns on total invoiced income has been drifting lower, mainly because of a greater mix of public sector work, the move from enterprise agreements (EAs) to cloud service provision (CSP) and lower Microsoft rebates. Margins are still healthy but are no longer improving. The key question is whether this is a short-term effect from the transition or the start of longer-term pressure on partner economics.

Bytes’ customers tend to stay, and switching to another provider is not simple or risk-free

Still, Bytes has real strengths. Its customers tend to stay, and switching to another provider is not simple or risk-free. Public sector contracts are hard to win, and technical certifications take years to build. On customer stickiness, the business would score high. The same goes for operational discipline and cost control.

But this is not an unbreachable moat. Bytes does not own the software it sells and does not control the platform it depends on. Its edge comes from doing the job well, building trust, and operating at scale — not from owning unique technology.

Operating profit and cash conversion (shaun uthum)

If anything, the constraint sits with the supplier. Microsoft holds the strongest position in the chain and has the muscle for bargaining power. It sets incentive structures, rebate levels and programme rules. Bytes operates well within that framework and earns solid returns, but it does not control the system it depends on.

At the interim period, Mudd reported that from January 2025 Microsoft’s partner incentives were significantly reduced for EAs for corporate customers, with a less severe reduction for public sector customers — but left unchanged for the CSP programme. She said Bytes wants to accelerate the ongoing transition to CSP for corporate customers and broaden the group’s software portfolio with all customers.

The Microsoft question is simple. Rebates have been reduced, the move from EAs to CSP has changed the mix and gross profit growth was flat in the last set of interims. That raises a basic issue: who really controls the margins? Bytes does not decide how rebates are structured or how partner programmes work. Microsoft sets those rules. When Microsoft changes incentives, it flows through to Bytes’s profits. The key question is whether this recent pressure is just part of a transition — or a sign that partner margins will become tighter.

Microsoft’s share price has fallen, and that may be dragging down companies linked to it — including Bytes. The worry in the market is not that Microsoft is broken, but that new AI tools could weaken its grip on software, especially in coding and office products. When investors start to doubt how strong a company’s position really is, they usually stop paying as high a price for the shares. That drop in valuation can spill over to businesses tied closely to it.

With this in mind, large fund manager Coronation increased its stake to more than 26% in Bytes recently. You don’t build a position that size by accident. It suggests Coronation believes the business can keep making good profits and generating cash, even if the share price has been weak of late. Big investors usually look at long-term earnings power, the strength of the balance sheet and how steady the returns are. From that point of view, Coronation’s larger stake looks like a clear sign that it believes the business is still solid.

Bytes carries a market capitalisation of roughly £705.7m, but after adjusting for its £82.3m net cash position, enterprise value sits closer to £623m. On financial 2025 earnings, the stock trades on a trailing earnings multiple of about 13 with a dividend yield in the mid-single digits.

Bytes Technology Group share price (R) Weekly (shaun uthum )

For a business that has historically delivered returns on capital above 70%, operating margins of 43%-47% on gross profit and cash conversion of 113.8%, that multiple is not demanding. It suggests the market is assuming modest growth and continuing pressure on margins.

The main variable is Microsoft. If partner economics stabilise and gross profit growth resumes in the mid-single digits, a business with this level of cash generation and balance sheet strength would normally command a higher multiple — perhaps closer to the mid-teens. That alone would imply meaningful upside from current levels. If, however, margin pressure continues and rebate structures tighten further, then today’s valuation may prove fair.

So, the decision is straightforward. If Microsoft’s partner economics stabilise, you are earning a meaningful spread over bonds with upside. If margins come under further pressure, that yield cushion becomes your margin of safety. The business is strong. The dependency is real. The valuation now offers compensation for that risk.

The writer holds shares in Bytes