BACKSTORY: Nelson Teixeira of FedEx

Nelson Teixeira: MD of operations, Sub-Saharan Africa, at FedEx

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

A deal only becomes real once the money is in the bank and the service is delivered. Until then, it’s merely a conversation. Discipline around capital and execution matters more than optimism or good intentions.

What was your first job?

My first job was loading the Durban line haul for UTi, now DSV, in 1987. It was hands-on operational work. Looking back, it was a great platform to learn early on how supply chains move, how to ensure goods move on time, and how every role in logistics matters.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was around R900. I spent it on something for my mom. I think it was a blender. She loves baking and it just felt like the right thing to do. Being able to give back from my first pay cheque stayed with me and shaped how I think about responsibility and purpose.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I wish someone had pushed me harder to further my studies before fully entering the workforce. Once you’re on the hamster wheel of work and responsibility, balancing studies becomes far more challenging. Logistics is a people-intensive, fast-moving industry that requires loads of attention, so you can imagine how hectic it can get juggling both.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

Education. It’s the foundation of everything. A strong education system leads to better decision-making, more employable skills and broader opportunity. It creates a workforce that can participate meaningfully in the economy, attract investment and support critical sectors such as logistics, manufacturing and trade. Over time, education reduces dependency, strengthens social cohesion and limits the conditions that give rise to poverty, inequality and crime. It is not a quick fix, but it is the most sustainable way to build a more resilient, competitive and inclusive South Africa.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I consider myself a bit of an introvert. I’m naturally more reflective than outgoing. This makes me a deep thinker and active listener, and I’m quite self-motivated.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

It was opening a restaurant. It was by far the most difficult (and the worst) investment I’ve ever made. It taught me that passion alone doesn’t compensate for operational complexity. There were so many risks I wasn’t aware of that required prior calculations, and they proved to be much bigger than me.

What’s the the best investment you’ve ever made, and how much of it was luck?

Investing in a business called Take2, which later became Takealot. It was 100% luck. They were a struggling client at the time, and my partner and I decided to take a stake in the business. It’s amazing how some risks end up working out so well.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

An unauthorised biography of Siya Kolisi. It highlights resilience, leadership under pressure and the ability to rise despite difficult circumstances. These qualities are essential in both sport and logistics.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

In business, you can’t always trust the people closest to you. Trust is important, but it must be supported by structure, clarity and accountability.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“We shouldn’t have.” Referring to past actions with a level of hindsight you didn’t have in that moment isn’t helpful. It ignores the information available at the time and doesn’t help move things forward. The decision has already been made — the value lies in what you do next.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Where I am today, and the work I’ve been able to do over the years. I genuinely wouldn’t have believed it was possible. I worked hard on myself to be able to live my wildest dreams, and I just know my younger self would be shocked, yes, but also very proud.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would prioritise education immediately and without compromise. It’s an overlooked tool we must use to address many of the systemic challenges facing the country.