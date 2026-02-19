BACKSTORY: André Moolman of Ener-G-Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

My No 1 tip is to deeply understand what the other party truly values. Successful deals are rarely just about price — they’re about risk, trust, timing and long-term alignment. If you take the time to understand the pressures and motivations on the other side of the table, you can structure a deal that creates value for everyone involved and stands the test of time.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a soldier in the South African Defence Force. It was a formative experience that taught me discipline, resilience, teamwork and accountability at a young age — lessons that continue to shape how I lead today.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first pay cheque was around R1,200. I spent a good portion of it in the army canteen with fellow soldiers, but I also saved enough to travel home on leave. I learnt the importance of balancing enjoyment with responsibility.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I wish someone had told me that fear and uncertainty are part of building anything meaningful — especially in Africa. Starting a business on the continent, including in markets like Malawi where I began, means navigating infrastructure gaps, limited access to capital and complex operating environments. If you truly believe in an idea, you must understand the business end to end, commit to the hard work and trust yourself enough to move forward despite the obstacles. With that mindset, I would have started much earlier.

André Moolman (Supplied)

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

Energy security, closely linked with local manufacturing. Reliable and affordable energy underpins economic growth, but long-term prosperity will only come if we also design, build and manufacture technology locally. South Africa has the skills, resources and technical capability to lead in renewable energy — what’s needed is stronger co-ordination between the government, the private sector and academic institutions.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I started my entrepreneurial journey only later in life, after working across different industries and countries. That broader exposure shaped how I lead today — with patience, resilience and a strong focus on building sustainable systems rather than chasing quick wins.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Trusting the wrong partners too early. A poor partnership costs far more than money; it drains time, energy and momentum. That experience taught me to be far more deliberate about alignment, values and execution capability before committing to any venture.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

The best investment I’ve made has been in building real operational capability: people, manufacturing capacity and systems. Luck always plays a role, but sustained success comes from disciplined execution, learning from mistakes, and staying committed through difficult periods. Over time, consistency matters more than chance.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?

The Gulag Archipelago by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. It’s a powerful reminder of how fragile freedom is and how easily systems can dehumanise individuals when accountability disappears. The book reinforces the importance of moral courage, personal responsibility, and speaking the truth — lessons that are as relevant in leadership and business as they are in society.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

That progress is rarely linear. You can do many things right and still face setbacks. What matters most is resilience — showing up consistently, learning quickly and continuing to move forward even when the outcome is uncertain.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Let’s analyse this further.” In many large organisations, overanalysis becomes a substitute for decision-making. While data matters, progress ultimately comes from informed decisions followed by execution, not endless debate.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

That building something meaningful takes longer than expected, but it’s worth the effort. Focus on fundamentals, integrity and long-term impact rather than immediate recognition. Consistency and patience compound over time.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would remove unnecessary red tape around renewable energy and local manufacturing projects, introduce fast-track approval processes and enforce accountability across government departments. South Africa doesn’t lack talent or ideas; it lacks execution speed and co-ordinated action. Fixing that would unlock enormous economic potential.