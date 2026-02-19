AI concerns keep investors on the brakes with Powerfleet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Powerfleet is one of those companies that sits at an interesting intersection of themes investors are increasingly drawn to — AI, software-as-a-service, connected devices and industrial digitalisation — yet the share price tells a different story. Over the past year the stock has fallen about 57%, a reminder that even businesses with attractive structural narratives can struggle when integration risk, balance sheet leverage and execution uncertainty dominate sentiment.

At its core, Powerfleet is a global provider of AIoT solutions; AIoT stands for artificial intelligence of things, essentially the combination of connected physical devices (the internet of things) with AI software that analyses the data those devices generate. This is designed to help enterprises monitor and manage high-value assets, from vehicle fleets to industrial equipment, through software, connectivity and analytics.

In simple terms, the company provides the “brains and sensors” that allow businesses to see where their vehicles, machinery or mobile assets are, how they are being used, whether they are being driven safely and how efficiently operations are running. That typically involves hardware installed on vehicles or equipment such as telematics devices, cameras and sensors, combined with cloud software platforms that collect and analyse the data to generate insights.

The group carries a primary listing on the Nasdaq and a secondary listing on the JSE, though in practice the shareholder register is overwhelmingly US-based, which leaves liquidity on the South African market relatively thin and trading volumes often patchy.

The past two years have been transformational for the business. The April 2024 combination with MiX Telematics, long familiar to South African investors, fundamentally reshaped the group’s scale and geographic footprint, while the October 2024 acquisition of Fleet Complete further expanded its global reach and customer base, strengthening distribution through telecoms channel partners such as AT&T in the US and Mexico and Telus in Canada. Both transactions are now fully reflected in the consolidated numbers, making recent quarters the first real look at the “new” Powerfleet.

The financial profile is increasingly tilted towards recurring software and services revenue, typically valued more highly by the market than hardware sales. For the December quarter, services accounted for the bulk of revenue, with overall revenue reaching about $113.5m and services revenue about $91.1m, highlighting the company’s push towards a higher-quality revenue mix.

Growth has been steady rather than spectacular, but the trajectory is positive. For the nine months to December 2025, total revenue was about $329m, up from about $259m in the prior period, while gross profit rose to about $182m.

Down time: Powerfleet share price (R) Weekly (vuyo singiswa )

Losses have narrowed meaningfully, with the net loss for the nine-month period improving to about $17.9m from about $38.5m a year earlier, suggesting that operating leverage is starting to emerge as integration synergies come through.

One of the more useful lenses for understanding the business is the geographic breakdown of revenue, which underscores how diversified the platform has become. For the nine months to December 2025, North America was the largest contributor at about $120m, followed by Africa at about $81m and Israel at about $42m. Europe and the Middle East contributed about $38m and Australia about $32m, with other regions making up the balance.

For investors willing to look through short-term noise, the current valuation may offer optionality

Commercial traction appears healthy, with several large enterprise expansions and a notable public sector contract in South Africa involving deployment of the Unity platform across a fleet exceeding 100,000 vehicles. Large contracts of this nature tend to anchor long-term customer relationships and create opportunities to upsell software analytics and adjacent services, reinforcing the recurring revenue model.

Despite these positives, the market’s scepticism is understandable. Integration risk remains front of mind after back-to-back acquisitions, and goodwill and intangible assets now account for a sizeable portion of the balance sheet, with more than $400m of goodwill alone, inevitably raising questions about potential impairment should growth disappoint. Management has also recently trimmed full-year guidance, adding to investor caution. At the same time, leverage, while trending in the right direction, remains relatively elevated, with net debt to ebitda at about 2.7 times.

Of course, an additional narrative may also be at play. Across global markets there has been a growing debate about whether advances in generative AI and automation could disrupt traditional software models, compress pricing power or shorten product cycles. While Powerfleet positions itself squarely within the AIoT ecosystem — and indeed uses AI as part of its value proposition — smaller software and tech-enabled businesses have nonetheless seen sentiment weaken as investors reassess which companies are true long-term beneficiaries vs those that could face competitive disruption.

Ultimately, Powerfleet is a classic integration story at a critical juncture. The company has assembled a global platform through acquisitions and is now tasked with delivering consistent growth, margin expansion and deleveraging.

After a 57% drawdown, expectations are clearly low. For investors willing to look through short-term noise, the current valuation may offer optionality. But as with many roll-up strategies, the proof will ultimately lie in execution — and the next few reporting periods will be key in determining whether Powerfleet can translate its expanded scale into durable shareholder returns.