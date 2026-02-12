The city at Southern Sun’s centre

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town has moved from being hotel group Southern Sun’s standout performer to becoming the determinant of the group’s entire economic outcome. In financial 2025, the Western Cape generated roughly 48% of group earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, amortisation and rent (ebitdar), a level of concentration that fundamentally alters the risk profile of the business.

Management itself implicitly acknowledges this dependence, with CEO Marcel von Aulock noting in the December 2025 investor presentation that “travel is popular post-Covid and South Africa is a sought-after destination, particularly Cape Town”. This is no longer a story of one region outperforming others; it is a case of one geography underwriting the group’s margins, cash generation and valuation. Elsewhere, performance has improved, but not nearly enough to dilute this dependency.

Assessing risk: CEO Marcel von Aulock (Supplied)

Gauteng stabilises volumes without replicating margins, KwaZulu-Natal erodes value and offshore operations remain economically marginal. The result is a single-node earnings structure, where incremental gains in Cape Town drive disproportionate upside, but any normalisation carries equally asymmetric downside.

So, even a modest reversion in Cape Town margins towards historical averages would cut 7%-15% from group ebitdar, while a more pronounced tourism shock could erase about 27% of earnings. These are not catastrophic scenarios; they are entirely plausible outcomes in a cyclical industry with high fixed costs and event-driven demand.

Management itself highlights the mechanism through which this asymmetry operates, with Von Aulock recently acknowledging that the group benefits from “high operational gearing — modest revenue growth should result in strong earnings growth”. That statement is accurate, but it cuts both ways. As incremental capital continues to be allocated to Cape Town, upside becomes progressively smaller, while downside accelerates nonlinearly through operating leverage. In this structure, risk is not expressed through falling revenues — rooms will still be sold — but through compressed margins, weaker cash generation and a rapid reassessment of sustainable earnings.

It may then come as a relief that in the first week of February, Southern Sun Ltd announced the acquisition of a 50% stake in four landmark Sandton properties from Liberty Group for R735m (to be funded from existing debt facilities). The assets include the Sandton Convention Centre, Sandton Towers, Garden Court Sandton City and the Virgin Active Sandton building — properties Southern Sun already operates under long-term lease agreements.

In parallel, Pareto, the property developer owned by the Government Employees Pension Fund, will increase its ownership of these properties to the remaining 50%.

Management positioned the transaction as aligned with its strategy of strengthening exposure to key metropolitan nodes, converting lease exposure into partial ownership and consolidating assets central to corporate travel and large-scale conferencing, following a period of strong event-led demand in Gauteng linked to global gatherings such as the G20 summit.

Acquiring assets that the group already operates materially reduces execution risk, lowers long-term lease escalation exposure and improves downside protection in a core urban node — clear positives in a capital-intensive, cyclical industry. Crucially, this decision follows a period in which Southern Sun delivered record profits at just 60.8% occupancy in financial 2025, underscoring that recent margin expansion is not merely cyclical but also a reflection of a structurally lower cost base and disciplined execution.

While the Sandton acquisition improves asset quality and control, it also concentrates incremental capital into corporate, government and event-sensitive demand, reinforcing exposure to the most cyclical parts of the portfolio at a time when group earnings are already highly concentrated geographically. In the absence of disclosed asset-level yields, returns on invested capital or stabilised cash flow assumptions, the deal reads less as a return-maximising bet and more as a risk management and control decision. It strengthens the balance of the asset base but does not resolve the deeper question of whether Southern Sun is reducing — or quietly deepening — its reliance on a narrow set of earnings drivers.

The real question is no longer how good Cape Town is — but how much of it the group can afford. Southern Sun’s Cape Town earnings engine should be defended, not aggressively expanded; maintenance capex and selective refurbishments make sense, but doubling down does not. At the same time, regions where returns are visibly thinning — most notably KZN — should be selectively rationalised, while economically marginal offshore assets should be exited rather than defended for diversification optics. Incremental growth capital, where deployed, should favour nodes such as Sandton, where recovery and ownership consolidation have the potential to rebalance, rather than amplify, earnings concentration.

Meanwhile, the group’s shareholder register offers a quieter, but no less revealing, commentary on Southern Sun’s risk profile. Over the past year, large institutional ownership has thinned deliberately rather than abruptly, with the combined holdings of managers owning more than 3% falling from 36% of issued capital in 2024 to below 29% in 2025. Notably, Allan Gray reduced its stake from roughly 16% to just more than 10%, while other long-term holders trimmed exposure without exiting entirely. This is not a vote of no confidence in the business or its assets, but it could easily be interpreted as a refusal by valuation-sensitive capital to underwrite peak-cycle earnings without clearer evidence of durability.

At the same time, director shareholding has continued to rise, with executives and nonexecutives collectively increasing their holdings to more than 25-million, signalling alignment and belief in the long-term value of the portfolio. What the register therefore says is that Southern Sun is trusted to survive the cycle and manage its assets competently. What it withholds is conviction that current earnings — nearly half of which are now generated in Cape Town — justify a higher valuation multiple.

In effect, the market is willing to own the company, but only cautiously, pricing it as a cyclical, geographically concentrated earnings stream, not a diversified compounding story.