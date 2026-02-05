Lewis: Sitting pretty or rearranging deck chairs?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lewis Group is the last of the large furniture retailers left on the JSE — and an increasingly popular choice among yield-seeking small-cap investors.

The group, which is widely regarded as more resilient (and conservative) than some of its more illustrious listed rivals of the past, has enjoyed steady growth over the medium term and offered shareholders a generous stream of dividends.

Investors who bought the share five years ago will be smiling broadly. The question now is whether Lewis can still sit pretty for the next five years ... or whether longer-term earnings prospects will be couched in pain.

Bull case

Despite being widely viewed as an “unsexy” business built around bricks-and-mortar credit furniture retail, Lewis’s share price is up more than 200% over the past six years. Including dividends, total shareholder returns are closer to 300%. Bears might argue that after such a strong run the easy money has been made and that the risk-reward has skewed unfavourably.

Lewis’s most recent trading update, however, points in the opposite direction. While many listed retailers struggled against tough comparative figures from the prior year — when sales were temporarily inflated by retirement fund withdrawals under the new two-pot system — Lewis Stores delivered merchandise sales growth of 7.8% for the quarter ended December 31. Growing at that pace given the challenging backdrop underlines the resilience of its model and core customer base.

That said, credit extension remains a key driver of performance. With interest income and other financial service fees accounting for close to half of group turnover, earnings are inevitably sensitive to the credit cycle. But this is no different from the business model of banks, where lending quality — not lending volume — ultimately determines sustainability.

Critics have been predicting the collapse of Capitec’s unsecured lending book for nearly two decades, yet disciplined underwriting has repeatedly proved them wrong. When credit is extended conservatively, it becomes a powerful moat, allowing Lewis to serve customers who are creditworthy but underserved by traditional banks, while earning interest income that materially enhances margins.

One of the key reasons Lewis represents a far safer proposition today than it did a decade ago lies in the collapse of its former rival, Ellerines, which at the time was a subsidiary of African Bank Investments Ltd. At its peak, Ellerines operated an extensive national footprint and pursued growth through aggressive credit extension. Competition for customers was intense, and underwriting standards across the industry were often compromised in the race for market share. When Ellerines collapsed and entered business rescue in the mid-2010s, Lewis emerged as a primary beneficiary.

Lewis has grown its credit book, but has done so in a measured and disciplined manner

The acquisition of the Beares chain from Ellerines gave Lewis access to high-quality locations, an established customer base and additional scale at a time when organic expansion would have been both risky and capital-intensive. Other Ellerines assets were sold, repurposed or closed outright. The net effect was the effective removal of a dominant competitor from the market, permanently altering the structure of furniture credit retail in South Africa.

It wasn’t just about market share. With Ellerines gone, Lewis was no longer forced into a volume-driven credit arms race. As the largest furniture credit retailer in South Africa, the group gained the strategic freedom to be far more selective about whom it extended credit to. This is a crucial but often overlooked point. Scale in credit retailing is not just about selling more; it is about having sufficient presence, data and brand strength to walk away from marginal customers without surrendering relevance. Lewis could tighten credit criteria precisely because it no longer faced a national rival willing to sacrifice underwriting standards to win accounts.

This structural shift underpins the steady improvement in credit quality over recent years. Debtors costs as a percentage of gross debtors have declined from around 17% in 2018 to about 15% in 2025, while collection rates have improved from about 76% to 79%.

This progress has been achieved even as gross trade receivables expanded from roughly R5.6bn to about R8bn. That represents a compound annual growth rate of just over 5% across seven years — hardly aggressive when viewed against cumulative inflation and a store base that grew from 784 outlets in 2018 to 918 by 2025. Lewis has grown its credit book, but has done so in a measured and disciplined manner.

Lewis trades on a forward earnings multiple of about six, with a dividend yield of roughly 9%. Those metrics imply a market that remains deeply sceptical about sustainability, despite clear evidence of improved earnings quality, better credit discipline and a structurally stronger industry position.

Risks remain. A sharp deterioration in employment or an adverse regulatory shift would hurt profitability, and competition from cash retailers and online players will continue to evolve. But these risks are well understood and largely reflected in the share price.

What is less appreciated is the extent to which Lewis has rebuilt its credit book on a far more sustainable footing than historic industry norms. That transition has been driven not only by management’s own discipline, but also by regulatory and legislative changes designed to protect consumers — changes that, in practice, have raised barriers to entry and entrenched the advantages of operators able to adapt and comply. — Raymond Steyn

Bear case

Lewis’s revenue is up 11%. Sounds great. But look closer — this isn’t growth, it’s leverage. Merchandise sales crawled up 7%. Credit sales jumped 9%, now nearly 70% of the total. That’s not a retail win — that’s a customer balance sheet being stretched.

Meanwhile, “other revenue” (interest, insurance, and so on) surged 16%. Why? Because the real product here is debt. Same-store sales? Up about 4% … and Black Friday helped. But this is lipstick on a leveraged pig. Collections are “resilient” at 79% — code for more people are falling behind, just slower than expected. Management calls this “solid performance”. Others might see a mature business squeezing harder.

At six times earnings, a 15.4% earnings yield and a 9% dividend, Lewis screams value. Strip out inflation (3.6%), and you’re looking at an 11.8% real earnings yield and a 5.4% real cash yield. Better than the 10-year South African bond at around 8.35%. On paper, a no-brainer.

But here’s the problem: the stock’s already up 250% over five years. It’s trading around R95 — just below its 52-week high of R99.50 and well above the R72 low. The rerating has already happened. The market isn’t asking “What’s the upside?” — it’s asking “How long can this last?” Because this isn’t growth. It’s credit. More credit drives earnings and props up the dividend. But it also strains customers, raises collections risk, increases friction, and invites regulatory heat. The 55% payout ratio isn’t confidence — it’s caution. Not all earnings are safe to distribute without undercutting the credit engine itself.

But once debt service absorbs 70%-80% of income ... credit stops being a bridge and becomes a trap

It could be argued that Lewis isn’t growing because customers are buying more. It’s growing because it’s lending more. Merchandise sales are creeping along at 5%-7% a year, roughly in line with nominal GDP. The debtors book, meanwhile, is expanding at 14%-15% year over year — nearly three times faster than sales.

Credit now accounts for roughly 68% of total revenue, well above management’s own stated medium-term comfort range of 52%-56%. Nearly 45% of credit sales now come from repeat borrowers — customers coming back for second, third and fourth purchases, each time closer to their debt-service ceiling. Credit rejection rates have jumped from 35% to 41% in just two years. Impairments sit at 37.5% of the gross debtors book, vs bank nonperforming loan ratios of 5%-6%. Collection rates are flat at 79%, meaning one in five customers is already in arrears or written off. Translation? It takes more leverage to generate the same range of sales.

While the yield is attractive, Lewis isn’t returning capital because it has great reinvestment opportunities. It’s returning capital because it’s run out of them. From 2022 to 2025, Lewis paid out more than R2.1bn in dividends and buybacks — while net borrowings nearly tripled, rising from R368m to over R1bn. That’s borrowing to fund growth while shrinking the equity base to prop up return on equity.

Lewis’s true vulnerability is not Amazon, Takealot or fintech disruption, but the finite capacity of household balance sheets already stretched to their limit. The company operates in a narrow zone where customers must be stressed enough to need credit (LSM 4-7, earning R5,000 to R15,000 a month) yet stable enough to keep paying. As long as that balance holds, earnings look resilient. But once debt service absorbs 70%-80% of income — the current reality for Lewis’s core customer base — credit stops being a bridge and becomes a trap. At that point, demand doesn’t migrate to rivals — it disappears. Purchases are deferred, arrears rise, collections harden and regulatory scrutiny follows.

This is why the downside risk is asymmetric: competition erodes margins by one to three percentage points over three to five years; household exhaustion breaks the model in 12 to 24 months.

Lewis’s system works by pulling tomorrow’s affordability into today’s profit: a customer who can sustain R600 a month for 36 months gets a R15,000 couch today, and Lewis books the interest income (R5,600 over the term) upfront in its return calculations. But once that customer reaches 70%-80% debt-to-income and cannot sustain incremental payments without cutting essentials (food, transport, housing), the entire cohort tips.

When tomorrow arrives already spent, the unwind is not gradual. Reject rates jump from 41% to over 50%, impairment provisions spike from 37.5% to 40%-42%, satisfactory paid accounts fall from 81% to 75% and provisioning charges gut 12 to 18 months of earnings. It shows up first in impairments, then in reputation (collections complaints, regulatory enforcement), and finally in top-line earnings (credit sales contract 20%-30%, revenue falls 7%-10%).

The typical shock timeline: six months of deterioration signal, 12 months of impairment build, 18 months of sustained earnings pressure. — Jeandré Pike