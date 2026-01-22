BACKSTORY: Ndia Magadagela of Everlectric

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ndia Magadagela, CEO and co-founder of Everlectric

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

I see every deal as something of a marriage, and it’s important that you at least agree on values with the other party. Focus on alignment, not just valuation. The best deals happen when incentives, values and long-term vision are aligned; everything else can be negotiated.

What was your first job?

My first job was working for my father when I was about 12, serving as the cashier in our family shop after school, on weekends and during the holidays. My first formal job was as a receptionist at the student centre during my university years.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first pay cheque from the receptionist job was R750, and I proudly spent it on a pair of fancy jeans that cost R300. I saved the rest!

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That confidence grows through action, not perfection. I wish someone had told me that you don’t need to know everything before you begin; you learn by doing. Building Everlectric has reinforced this for me: we didn’t wait for the perfect moment or perfect conditions to prove that electric fleets can be both sustainable and cost-effective. We simply started, stayed consistent and let the work build our confidence.

Ndia Magadagela CEO and co-founder of Everlectric (Supplied )

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

Inequality. We remain one of the most unequal societies in the world, and until we address that gap through access, opportunity and dignity, our nation’s full potential will remain locked.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I sing in a band, and I have a degree in biblical studies and leadership out of pure passion. It shaped how I understand purpose, identity and servant leadership.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Holding onto a property investment opportunity too long because of sentiment instead of fundamentals. Emotion is expensive in business.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Starting Everlectric. We built a business that provides electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure and integrated fleet services — essentially removing every barrier that prevents companies from transitioning to cleaner, more efficient transport. We started at what felt like the worst possible time: during economic uncertainty, limited policy support and a market still sceptical about EVs. But the investment is beginning to pay off. Our growth has come from vision, relentless learning and disciplined execution, with a lot of grace and good timing along the way.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

How Will You Measure Your Life? by Clayton Christensen. I loved it because it forces you to rethink success beyond titles and achievements and to anchor your life in purpose, integrity and meaningful relationships. It reminded me that building a business like Everlectric matters, but who you become in the process matters even more.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Let’s circle back.” It often replaces clarity with delay.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You will build a business that changes an industry, and you will do it while married to a wonderful man and raising two beautiful boys.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would accelerate South Africa’s reindustrialisation off the back of the decarbonisation agenda. That means unblocking energy, logistics and procurement constraints, empowering skilled technocrats, and speeding up meaningful private sector partnerships. If we drive reindustrialisation with urgency, we unlock job creation, strengthen our economy and position South Africa as a competitive, future-focused nation.