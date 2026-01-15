Mr Price deal: Investors demand answers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mr Price engaged with shareholders late last year over its proposed acquisition of German value retailer NKD. It must have hoped this would ease concerns. But the scepticism remains firmly entrenched.

The group has yet to recover the roughly R9.5bn in market capitalisation wiped off its share price following the announcement of the deal — effectively equating to the full purchase consideration. In December, just ahead of the holiday season, Mr Price said it had agreed to acquire NKD in full, from a private equity owner, for up to R9.6bn. The reaction from the investment community was swift and overwhelmingly jaundiced.

Among the most vocal critics was 36One Asset Management co-founder Cy Jacobs, whose firm then held close to 2% of the fashion retailer. Jacobs called for fuller disclosure and urged that the transaction be put to a shareholder vote, arguing that its size, the likelihood of further capital commitments and the fact that it represents a significant strategic shift meant that shareholders — not only the board — should decide its fate.

Cy Jacobs. Picture Supplied

That engagement failed to provide further clarity, says Jacobs. Since then, 36One has reduced its holding to benchmark levels only. In a widely circulated letter at the time, Jacobs warned that South African retailers have “failed countless times” in offshore ventures and said Mr Price owed shareholders “a detailed explanation before proceeding”.

The letter highlighted NKD’s relatively modest growth profile. Revenue increased from €521.9m in 2020 to an estimated €688m, implying mid-single-digit compound annual growth, while like-for-like sales appear weaker. Store numbers have declined since 2023, raising questions about management’s ambition to double the estate in markets that may be approaching saturation.

It might be significant that European discount chain Pepco is pulling back and closing stores in Germany. This surely signals that this market is proving tougher than expected and could mean Europe’s discount sector is entering a more mature and competitive phase.

Because the NKD transaction is classified as a category 2 deal (meaningful but not transformational) it does not require shareholder approval. Even if investors were able to block it, doing so could expose Mr Price to significant contractual penalties.

“Time will tell,” says Jacobs. “The stock is cheap but may benefit if the retail sector improves on lower interest rates and a stronger currency.”

Mr Price has emphasised that NKD will operate independently, retaining its own management team, with no plans to integrate operations or divert management focus.

Taking risks: Mr Price’s acquisition of NKD will be funded through cash and debt, pushing the group into a net debt position. (Supplied)

NKD was founded more than 60 years ago. It operates more than 2,000 cash-based apparel and homeware stores across Germany, Austria, Italy, Croatia, Slovenia, Poland and the Czech Republic, primarily in smaller towns and rural areas. It is heavily private-label focused, and Mr Price has acknowledged the acquisition will not be earnings-accretive in its first year.

Mr Price was seen as a South Africa-focused value retailer with a very strong balance sheet — something everyone understood. Now they’ve complicated that story — Robbie Proctor

Critics say the deal revives painful memories of value-destructive offshore expansion by South African retailers and marks a sharp departure from Mr Price’s historically disciplined, focused strategy. The acquisition will be funded through cash and debt, pushing the group into a net debt position. This is a notable shift for a company that has long been debt-free and sits on more than R3bn in cash.

This contrasts with Mr Price’s recent retreat from foreign markets in Nigeria, Australia and Poland. Following those exits, the group said it had redirected its focus to domestic acquisitions and organic growth, expanding its customer base through deals such as those involving Power Fashion and Studio 88.

While Mr Price argues that NKD provides a platform for long-term offshore growth, the retailer’s performance history raises concerns. Though value retail accounts for roughly 22% of the European market, competition is intense.

Responding to the backlash, Mr Price tells the FM it remains convinced that NKD is strategically aligned and it will proceed through the regulatory process.

But 36One has also flagged a “historic pattern” at NKD of multiyear losses followed by sudden profit improvements on limited top-line growth, with insufficient transparency around the sustainability of those gains. This raises concerns about earnings quality.

Riches to rags: Mr Price Group share price R) Weekly (Vuyo Singiswa)

Jacobs says the worst acquisitions often have common traits: aggressive pricing, debt funding, significant size relative to the company doing the acquiring, underestimated capex and limited understanding of local competitive dynamics.

Anchor Capital investment analyst Steph Erasmus says Mr Price has long been viewed as a prime investment option for global buyers, but that perception may be tested by the NKD deal. He adds that the deal suggests management sees Europe as more attractive than South Africa at a time when local conditions may be improving.

I&M Financial Services executive director Robbie Proctor is equally sceptical. He notes that most private equity-owned offshore acquisitions by South African retailers have ended badly and says the lack of transparency around NKD’s underlying profitability has compounded investor unease.

“Mr Price was seen as a South Africa-focused value retailer with a very strong balance sheet — something everyone understood,” Proctor says. “Now they’ve complicated that story.”

The transaction pushes the group into a net debt position in a highly competitive European value retail market where it has no operational experience. “At this point it’s all risk,” Proctor says, pointing to Spar’s recent costly exits from foreign operations as a cautionary example.

Proctor argues that Mr Price could instead have focused on margin expansion, market share gains or capital returns such as buybacks or special dividends. “This feels like empire-building — a bit of an own goal.”

Sasfin senior equity analyst Alec Abraham acknowledges the risks but notes that subdued economic growth in Germany and Europe could see consumers trade down, potentially benefiting a value retailer such as NKD.

In an investor call announcing the deal, CEO Mark Blair said the appeal lay in establishing an independent offshore platform in a market structurally shifting towards value. Post-acquisition, NKD is expected to contribute about 25% of group sales.

Mr Price CEO: Mark Blair

Interestingly, Blair sold roughly R17m worth of Mr Price shares on December 11. On December 23, the group issued a further Sens update reaffirming management and board support for the transaction. It said it remained excited about the opportunity that NKD presents.