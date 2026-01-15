Good news after bad lifts confidence in Aspen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Critics of the local equity market sometimes deride it as a “leaky sieve”, arguing that price-sensitive information too often seeps into share prices well before it is formally disclosed. Whether that criticism is fair or overstated is a debate that resurfaces regularly. What is clear, however, is that it is not one that can easily be levelled at Aspen Pharmacare.

On two occasions this year, the company has caught the market genuinely off-guard — once brutally to the downside, and more recently to the upside.

In early 2025, Aspen delivered a jarring earnings reset when it announced that ebitda for the 2025 financial year would be about R2bn below prior guidance. The market response was swift and unforgiving, with the share price plunging by more than 30% on the day, as investors rushed to reassess both earnings expectations and management credibility.

The downgrade was triggered by the cancellation of a large contract linked to mRNA manufacturing at Aspen’s French facility. In the wake of the pandemic, demand for mRNA products fell far more sharply than the market had foreseen, and customers were no longer willing to commit to the volumes that had previously underpinned sales forecasts.

Chill Pills: Aspen Pharmacare share price (R) Weekly (Vuyo Singiswa)

Crucially, there was broad consensus that the cancellation had nothing to do with any shortcomings in Aspen’s infrastructure, operational execution or product quality.

What unsettled some investors, however, was not simply the scale of the profit warning, but its timing. Only weeks earlier, Aspen’s management team had engaged with investors and analysts during the company’s interim results briefing, and no such risk had been flagged as a material threat to the outlook.

While management itself was also blindsided by the client’s decision, it is fair to argue that the evident weakness in the global mRNA market might have warranted a more cautious tone about vulnerable contracts. Investors typically expect to be able to model both upside and downside scenarios; being presented with only a largely optimistic outlook, followed by a sudden and severe reversal, inevitably eroded confidence.

The issue was further compounded by the nature of the contract in question. It had been widely understood to be a take-or-pay agreement, under which the customer would remain liable for contracted volumes regardless of actual demand. That assumption proved either incorrect or far less robust than investors had believed. The subsequent revelation that the contract could be unwound with relatively limited financial consequence — Aspen ultimately settled for a R500m payout in October 2025 — raised uncomfortable questions about contractual certainty and risk disclosure. As a result, many commentators concluded that, even though the shock lay outside Aspen’s direct operational control, the damage to trust would take time to repair.

Lost trust will not be restored overnight ... rebuilding credibility will depend on consistent execution and more transparent engagement with investors over time

Despite the company remaining operationally substantial, globally diversified and strategically important, with significant optionality embedded in the potential utilisation of its manufacturing capacity — which the market appeared to value at close to zero — negative sentiment continued to dominate. As confidence ebbed, the share price drifted steadily lower and eventually slipped below R100.

The decline was worsened by concerns over leverage. The loss of revenue pushed Aspen’s net-debt-to-ebitda ratio to 3.2, a level the market viewed as elevated. Coupled with fragile sentiment and a perceived lack of near-term catalysts, this kept the share price anchored at depressed levels for several months.

Then, in the quiet period between Christmas and New Year last year, Aspen disclosed that it had agreed to sell its Asia Pacific (Apac) business to an Australian private equity buyer for R26.5bn, after the receipt of an unsolicited offer that management deemed too compelling to ignore.

Top Aspen executives Stephen Saad and Gus Attridge have already signed irrevocable undertakings to vote the Aspen shares under their respective control — which represent about 13% and 4% of the current issued shares.

Stephen Saad :Group Chief Executive at Aspen Pharmacare (Robert Tshabalala)

While the business accounted for only about 26% of group ebitda, the sale price equated to more than 60% of Aspen’s market capitalisation at the time of the announcement. The implied valuation of roughly 11 times ebitda stood in stark contrast to the about 7.7 at which the market was valuing Aspen as a whole, highlighting both the attractiveness of the transaction and the extent to which the group’s assets had been discounted.

The share price reaction was emphatic. On the day the transaction was announced, Aspen’s stock surged by more than 24%, marking one of its largest single-day gains in years. Notably, there had been no unusual price action in the days or weeks leading up to the announcement. The “leaky sieve” accusation against the JSE was conspicuously absent on this occasion.

There were several reasons for the market’s exuberance. Most obviously, the transaction crystallises compelling value for shareholders. The price achieved represents a robust valuation for the Apac operations and provides tangible evidence of the value Aspen has built within the group over time.

Just as importantly, the disposal materially enhances balance sheet flexibility. The proceeds are broadly comparable to Aspen’s net debt of roughly R31bn, which will allow Aspen to significantly reduce leverage. Lower debt levels will translate into reduced financing costs and a more resilient balance sheet, giving the group a stronger foundation from which to allocate capital efficiently and pursue growth opportunities without the constraints imposed by elevated leverage.

The transaction further sharpens Aspen’s strategic focus by enabling management to concentrate more fully on the group’s key growth drivers. In the commercial pharmaceuticals segment this centres on delivering sustainable organic revenue and ebitda growth, supported by Aspen’s strong emerging-market footprint and a higher profit contribution from the recently reshaped China business.

Aspen Pharmacare's Port Elizabeth factory (Werner Hills)

A notable opportunity lies in the rollout of Mounjaro in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. As a next-generation GLP-1-based therapy used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and increasingly in obesity management, Mounjaro addresses large and structurally growing patient populations in regions where access to innovative therapies has historically been limited. In parallel, Aspen is executing plans to launch its own generic semaglutide GLP-1 injectable products in Canada and selected emerging markets, positioning the group to participate in what is widely regarded as one of the fastest-growing therapeutic categories globally as patents expire and affordability improves.

Within the sterile finished dosage form manufacturing business, the disposal provides management with greater capacity to execute its turnaround strategy. This includes reshaping the loss-making facilities in France and South Africa and returning them to profitability by the 2027 financial year, commercialising the insulin manufacturing contract, securing regulatory approval for the Serum paediatric vaccine portfolio and subsequently commercialising it, and onboarding additional contract volumes, including future generic GLP-1 injectable production.

Aspen expects completion of the proposed transaction to take place during the second quarter of the 2026 calendar year. Because the Australasia and Southeast Asia businesses operate with established compliance frameworks and broad, self-contained product portfolios across multiple therapeutic areas, they can be separated from the wider Aspen group with relative ease once the transaction is completed.

However, given the size of the disposal relative to Aspen’s market capitalisation, the sale qualifies as a category 1 transaction under the JSE listings requirements and therefore requires shareholder approval.

On balance, the transaction makes strong strategic and financial sense. The valuation multiple achieved is attractive, the logic of exiting a noncore region is compelling and the balance sheet benefits are substantial. For shareholders still scarred by the 2025 earnings shock, the disposal provides tangible evidence that Aspen can unlock value and act decisively when presented with the right opportunity.

That said, lost trust will not be restored overnight. While lower leverage is a critical step, rebuilding credibility will depend on consistent execution and more transparent engagement with investors over time.

Beyond the near-term repair job, the longer-term opportunity remains compelling. Aspen has invested billions of rand over the past decade in advanced manufacturing facilities across multiple geographies, built to support complex, large-scale pharmaceutical production for global clients. The loss of a single, high-profile contract delayed the expected returns from these assets, but it did not diminish the underlying industrial capability. If Aspen can materially increase utilisation — whether through contract manufacturing, strategic partnerships or internal product expansion — the resulting earnings leverage could be substantial.

Importantly, the market does not yet appear to be pricing in this optionality. Even after the post-announcement rally, Aspen has been trading at a conservative valuation relative to global peers with comparable manufacturing depth. In that sense, investors may be receiving the manufacturing upside for free. If that upside begins to materialise this year or in 2027, it could act as a powerful catalyst for a further rerating.