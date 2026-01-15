BACKSTORY: Carol Maila of the Mining Qualifications Authority

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Plan your concession. Know what you are willing to concede ahead of time.

What was your first job?

I studied education at Wits University. Immediately after my honours degree I got a job as a teacher at a primary school in Fairmount, near Lyndhurst in Joburg.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

If my memory serves me well, it was about R8,000. At the time it was quite a bit of money. I could pay my rent and help my mom and sister with whatever they needed.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You are enough and therefore lose your shell and live loud and bright.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

I would specifically address issues (through programmes, mentoring and coaching) of how parenthood has contributed to challenges faced in our society. Fatherlessness has led to children growing up with a negative view of themselves, which then leads to the erosion of moral fibre and many other things. This is catastrophic. Our children need role models and leaders.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I foster orphans or children from less fortunate families to expose them to opportunities, be it bursaries, school, education and so forth.

Carol Maila. (Supplied/Ningipro)

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

It’s probably investing in cryptocurrency without fully understanding it.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made, and how much of it was due to luck?

My children’s education was the biggest investment. They have choices. It’s on them whether they use it to their benefit or not. There was no luck, it was all intentional.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?

This is a difficult question. I read quite a lot and so have gone through hundreds of books over the years. All books have their own lessons.

What stands out in my mind now is Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell. It came a bit late in my life because I could not fully apply all the principles in raising my sons; however, I am ready for my grandkids.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

That you cannot control everything and everyone. I also learnt that sometimes you must accept people as they are, including your relatives. This involves recognising that not everyone will be there for you, or treat you with kindness the same way you treat them.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Re tla reng”, meaning: what shall we say or do?

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

The truth will set you free — tell it even with your voice shaking. Never, ever compromise your principles, especially for love, attention and power,

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would introduce Letsema, a programme where all citizens adopt patriotism, and a belief system that will deal with the morality issues of the nation.