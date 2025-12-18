XM wraps up milestone year with unlimited cashback rewards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

XM celebrates its 15th global anniversary and its growing impact in SA with a limited-time #XMUnlimitedCashback promo for traders.

As 2025 comes to a close, XM celebrates an extraordinary year and a major milestone: 15 years of trading excellence and award-winning service for over 15-million clients worldwide.

Fully regulated and licensed, the global broker offers a full suite of trading products including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and competitions.

Martin Ioannou, country manager for XM South Africa, relocated to Cape Town in 2021 to establish the local office and has since overseen four years of growth.

“XM has built strong roots in SA with a dedicated local team backed by global expertise. During this time, we have made a lasting impact by remaining locally anchored while delivering world-class support tailored to the South African market,” he says.

Connecting with local traders and communities

Throughout 2025, XM has remained dedicated to strengthening local engagement and building meaningful connections with the South African trading community.

Through in-person seminars, client experiences, interactive events and small business support, XM continues to bring the company closer to the people it serves.

XM remains dedicated to strengthening local engagement and building meaningful connections with the South African trading community. (Supplied/XM)

XM’s commitment to fostering deeper connections extends beyond events and campaigns. The broker actively supports underserved communities and children in need through ongoing CSR initiatives.

These contributions focus on education and broader upliftment programmes, reflecting XM’s dedication to creating positive change and commitment.

Additionally, XM is driving financial empowerment in SA by combining global market opportunities and dedicated local support. Each trader is paired with a local account manager to make onboarding easier and more convenient.

Traders also benefit from XM’s recently upgraded trading interface designed to deliver a seamless experience. They gain access to advanced features such as XM AI and free trading education, equipping them with the knowledge and confidence to trade effectively.

XM continues to invest in the country, helping South African traders unlock their potential in the financial markets while creating a thriving trading community.

XM 15-year cashback promo

XM is ending the year with a special promotion to reward its clients. Traders can enjoy unlimited cashback for trading selected assets until January 15 2026.

The more traders engage, the more cashback they can earn, making every trade count from this year into the next.

Traders can enjoy unlimited cashback for trading selected assets until January 15 2026. (Supplied/XM)

Traders can easily participate in the promotion by logging into their XM accounts and trading the selected assets. There are no limits on the total cashback that can be earned, ensuring truly unlimited potential to maximise rewards throughout the holiday period.

Join the celebration and be part of #15YearsXM — a milestone marking growth, innovation and continued dedication to traders worldwide.

For full details on how to participate, terms and conditions, and to start earning, visit the XM website.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. For further information, visit the XM website.

Trading leveraged products such CFDs on forex and derivatives may not be suitable for all investors. XM’s services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. T&Cs apply.

Ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, taking into account your objectives, risk tolerance and level of experience, before deciding whether to trade the products offered by XM, and if necessary, seek independent advice.