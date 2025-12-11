PODCAST | Expectations for market players in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What should investors be thinking about as we head into the new year?

With 2026 fast approaching, markets face a backdrop of continued volatility and elevated US equity valuations, with the Federal Reserve likely to pursue more assertive rate cuts under new leadership.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

In this insightful podcast, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer Adriaan Pask takes a closer look at what investors should be thinking about heading into the new year.

What are the key expectations for financial markets in the coming year? How should investors interpret concerns about a potential market bubble in the US? What approach should investors take to navigate 2026 successfully?

From market trends and global economic shifts to currency dynamics and opportunities in different asset classes, the discussion explores the factors shaping the investment landscape. This discussion aims to provide perspective on the challenges and considerations investors face in the year ahead.

Listen now:

<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1627814">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of PSG Financial Services, which include PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit the PSG website for more information.