Turn expertise into opportunity with XM’s global partnership programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The XM Worldwide Partners Rising League promotion offers XM Partners the chance to climb the ranks in pursuit of a share of $150,000 in global prizes.

Many professionals today are exploring new avenues to boost their incomes and take control of their financial futures.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, content creator, or provide trading-related services, the XM Partners Programme offers a dynamic way to build your personal brand and expand your earning potential with the support of XM, a leading online broker.

With over 15 years of experience and a global client base exceeding 15 million, XM has a growing footprint in SA, with a dedicated team in Cape Town.

Its successful partnership programme is trusted by over 250,000 partners in 190 countries and has paid out over $2bn in commissions to date.

As an XM Partner, you can start earning from as little as one trader referral, building your business at your own pace. Watch your affiliate earnings grow with every trade your referrals make.

XM Partners enjoy unlimited commissions, some of the highest payout rates in the industry, daily payments, and full onboarding assistance.

Additional benefits include invitations to VIP experiences across the country, private client promotions, and a customisable rewards programme tailored to your needs.

Setting partners up for success

XM gives partners everything they need to maximise their earning potential.

Traders benefit from a wide range of products, competitive conditions, and year-round bonuses, while partners enjoy a rewards programme, exclusive promos, and ready-to-use marketing materials.

Each partner is paired with a dedicated Partner Relations manager to assist them every step of the way.

Since 2021, XM’s Cape Town team has combined their deep homegrown knowledge with global expertise to help XM partners unlock their full potential. They offer localised support and develop strategies, tailored to the South African market, that set partners up for lasting success.

At XM, every partnership is unique, with personalised approaches designed to suit each partner’s strengths and ambition.

XM Partners Rising League

XM’s latest partner promotion, the XM Worldwide Partners Rising League, kicked off in November and is running until January 16 2026. It offers $150,000 (about R2.6m) in total prizes to 30 winners across the globe.

Through this promo, partners have the chance to climb the ranks in pursuit of these prizes, and earn up to $15,000 (about R256,320) on top of their regular commissions.

Compared with the previous Partners League promotion, XM has doubled the number of winners and tripled the prize pool for partners in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold partner levels.

Partners play a big role in XM’s growth, and this promotion is designed to celebrate these partnerships. With more winners and bigger rewards, partners get even more opportunities to grow alongside the global broker.

To take part, partners simply need to log in to their XM Partners account, register under the ‘Promotions’ tab, and start referring new clients during the promotional period. The more clients they successfully refer, the more points they earn, increasing their chance to secure one of the 30 top prizes.

Partners who aren’t already with XM can open an account and take advantage of this opportunity.

Partnering with XM

Join a global community of earners creating their own success stories with XM:

XM Partners rewards programme: Earn cash prizes and unlock growth by partnering with XM.

Earn cash prizes and unlock growth by partnering with XM. Global reach: Access business opportunities in 190 countries.

Access business opportunities in 190 countries. Trusted and regulated: Licensed by top-tier global regulators including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in SA.

Licensed by top-tier global regulators including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in SA. Exceptional trading conditions: Enjoy low spreads, fast execution, and fair trading.

Enjoy low spreads, fast execution, and fair trading. Award-winning services: Recognised worldwide for excellence in products and service.

Recognised worldwide for excellence in products and service. Dedicated support: Get help anytime from XM’s expert partner and trader support teams.

For more information about XM Partners, visit the XM website.

This article was sponsored by XM.

The XM Group operates globally under various entities. XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s FSCA as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

This article does not constitute financial, investment, or other advice. The products, services, features, promotions and bonuses mentioned here are not available under all XM entities. For further information, visit the XM website.

Using XM’s products and services involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. Ts & Cs apply.