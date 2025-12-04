BACKSTORY: Khosi Kumkani of Financiado

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always focus on building trust and understanding the other party’s long-term goals. A deal should never be just about the transaction on the table. It’s about creating value for both sides, establishing mutual respect and fostering relationships that outlast the ink on the contract. The best deals are those where everyone walks away feeling seen, heard and invested in the future.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a bookkeeper at Real People in East London, just after I completed my BCom in accounting. It was a foundational experience; I learnt the real-world application of everything I had studied and saw how tax, reporting and compliance shape business decision-making.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I earned R3,500 in my first month, and I remember being very intentional with how I used it. I resisted the urge to spend impulsively and instead focused on investing in my future, attending professional short courses, buying books and starting a basic savings plan. That early discipline laid the foundation for how I manage money today.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

I wish someone had told me just how critical people skills would be. It’s easy to assume that technical knowledge alone will carry you far. But effective communication, active listening, empathy and mentorship are the real differentiators in any career. Mastering those skills early could have saved me a few hard lessons.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

I’d start with education, particularly mentorship and empowerment programmes for young girls and women. Too many young women are discouraged from entering finance or entrepreneurship because they don’t see themselves reflected in those spaces. Access to guidance and role models can completely change that narrative.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have a very quirky Jack Russell who insists on a “gourmet” diet. She turns up her nose at regular kibble and prefers a mix of pumpkin, cooked chicken and rice. It’s ridiculous and hilarious, and she runs our household more than she should!

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

In the early stages of building Financiado, I fell into the trap of doing everything myself. I underestimated the value of delegating and automating, believing I had to prove I could wear every hat. That slowed growth and caused unnecessary burnout. Letting go and building the right team was the best recovery strategy.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made and how much of it was due to luck?

Investing in myself, through qualifications, mentorship and building a personal brand. It has paid off in immeasurable ways. Becoming a registered tax practitioner and financial modeller were milestones that gave me credibility and confidence. It wasn’t luck — it was deliberate, often uncomfortable growth.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

One that stands out is The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel. It’s a brilliant reminder that financial decisions are never just about logic, they’re about behaviour, habits and mindset. I loved how it combines practical advice with human insight.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

Patience. Especially when it comes to building and managing a team. It takes time to transfer knowledge, earn trust and develop a cohesive workplace culture. Learning to delegate, give people room to grow and not micromanage has been one of the most valuable and humbling lessons.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

The notion that accounting is “just about numbers”. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Great accounting is about solving problems, telling a story through data and advising clients on strategic decisions. It’s analytical, yes, but it also requires empathy, creativity and big-picture thinking.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

I’d tell her: “One day, you’ll build a company that empowers others, not just through tax advice, but by helping them believe in themselves financially.” I’d also add that mastering people skills, being patient and choosing to serve rather than sell will set her apart.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you do, or change, tomorrow?

I would prioritise policy and programmes that unlock opportunities for women and young people through mentorship, education and entrepreneurship funding. If we want real, lasting change in South Africa, we need to be bold about inclusion. That means creating a pipeline of confident, skilled leaders who reflect the diversity of our country.