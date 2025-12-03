Cell C’s JSE debut proves ‘purpose and profitability can coexist and win’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On November 27, Cell C Holdings Ltd officially debuted on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the ticker CCD, marking a defining moment for the company, the telecommunications industry, and the country.

The listing is far more than a capital markets event; it is the culmination of a disciplined turnaround, a testament to resilience, and the beginning of a new chapter in SA’s digital future.

A milestone anchored by strong fundamentals

Cell C’s listing closed at R26.50 per share, valuing the company at approximately R9bn with 340-million ordinary shares in issue.

The offer included 102-million sale shares, raising R2.7bn for the selling shareholder, The Prepaid Company (TPC), a subsidiary of Blu Label Unlimited Group.

The offer included a further allocation of around 54.2-million shares to Sisonke Growth Partners as part of TPC and Cell C’s commitment to empowerment. The total transaction value including the capital raise and allocation to Sisonke Growth Partners was about R4.1bn.

The pro-forma financial positions for the period ended May 31 2025 are as follows:

Revenue: R137bn

R137bn Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation : R3.7bn

: R3.7bn Net income after tax: R3.5bn

R3.5bn Capex intensity: 5.7%

5.7% Debt: Reduced to 2.7 times operating profit

Reduced to 2.7 times operating profit Partner renegotiation savings unlocked: R2bn

Cell C CFO El Kope. (Cell C)

“The separate listing allows Cell C to streamline its balance sheet, reinforce its growth strategy, and unlock long-term value. The business today is fundamentally stronger and more competitive than it was two years ago,” says CFO El Kope.

Rising from the ashes: a turnaround rooted in purpose

Cell C’s story is unmistakably South African; a challenger brand that survived industry consolidation, infrastructure adversity, and market dominance by established competitors.

For more than two decades, Cell C has fought to keep connectivity affordable, accessible, and competitive. The company’s transformation proves that resilience, innovation, and customer focus can revive a business, and position it for industry leadership.

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes. (Cell C)

“This successful listing confirms our belief that a leaner, more agile operating model can compete effectively while keeping connectivity affordable for all South Africans. We’ve shown that purpose and profitability can coexist and win,” says CEO Jorge Mendes.

Capex-light revolution: innovation for inclusion

Rather than investing billions in duplicative network infrastructure, Cell C pioneered a capex-light model — a strategic shift that changed the economics of South African telecommunications.

Today, Cell C accesses around 28,000 radio sites (an increase from about 5,500 radio sites) reaching 98.7% of the population, connecting customers to the strongest available signal, and earning:

Joint #1 ranking for network reliability (OpenSignal 2025)

Top ranking for video experience (OpenSignal 2025)

#1 in customer satisfaction (MyBroadband 2025)

This model ensures that capital is deployed where it matters most, for example in customer experience, innovation, and value pricing — strengthening digital inclusion for millions of South Africans.

Business model designed for the future

Cell C operates across four fast-growing business lines, including:

Prepaid: the core of South African mobile usage

the core of South African mobile usage Postpaid: improved affordability propositions

improved affordability propositions Wholesale : the fastest-growing segment

: the fastest-growing segment Diversification into other revenue streams such as enterprise for accelerated growth

With a lean employee base of around 900 including frontline retail staff, Cell C generates R15m revenue per employee, outperforming industry norms and reflecting high operational efficiency.

Partner in SA’s economic and digital resilience

Cell C’s role extends beyond telecommunications. As digital connectivity becomes the foundation for remote work, online learning, SME enablement, mobile financial services, healthcare access and job creation, Cell C has become a vital enabler of economic participation and social mobility.

In a country with deep inequality, Cell C provides a notable force that keeps the market competitive, prices rational, and choice alive. Its existence improves the entire sector.

Sustainability: purpose-built into the operating model

Cell C aligns its strategy with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and is pursuing an ambitious vision to become the first net-zero mobile operator in Africa.

The capex-light model naturally supports sustainability by promoting infrastructure sharing, reducing duplicated energy consumption, shrinking environmental footprint, and enabling efficient resource use. This positions Cell C as a responsible contributor to SA’s long-term environmental goals.

Story of trust, brand strength, and customer advocacy

A Top 30 Brand in SA (Kantar 2024), Cell C has earned its credibility not through slogans, but by consistently standing with its customers providing value for money when customers really needed it.

South Africans recognise Cell C as the brand that puts customers first and ensures that quality and affordability remain non-negotiable. Every decision is filtered through a single lens: “Does this serve our customers better?”

Positioned for sustainable growth and shareholder value

The listing enhances governance and transparency, strengthens investor confidence, unlocks new capital market optionality, and positions Cell C for continued growth.

The company has guided to pay 30% to 50% of free cash flow as dividends, with the first payout expected in the near to medium term.

“Our journey to the JSE has been shaped by disciplined execution, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to responsible growth. This next chapter will be defined by delivering sustainable value for investors and meaningful progress for SA,” says Mendes.

A success story still being written

Cell C’s listing is both a financial milestone and a national story — one of perseverance, reinvention, and shared progress.

It reflects a company that has rebuilt its business model, restored profitability, regained trust, reaffirmed its purpose and recommitted to being an ally to its customers, partners, investors, and SA.

As the country continues its digital transformation, Cell C stands ready to enable a more inclusive, sustainable, and competitive future.

This is Cell C’s new era, where purpose meets performance, and SA rises with it.

This article was sponsored by Cell C.