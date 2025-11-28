PODCAST | How to strengthen your retirement investment strategy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Listen to this podcast to uncover the real drivers of retirement planning success.

Planning for retirement can feel daunting, especially as rising living costs, uncertain market returns, and competing financial priorities make it difficult to know whether you’re saving “enough”.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: PSG Wealth

In this insightful podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer (CIO) of PSG Wealth, explores the mindset and behavioural discipline required to build a secure and sustainable retirement.

From understanding the power of tax-efficient savings vehicles and the compounding potential of every rand, to recognising how everyday spending decisions shape long-term wealth, Pask examines the real drivers of retirement success.

Whether you’re already contributing consistently to your retirement or just beginning to refine your approach, this podcast offers practical guidance to help you save intentionally, invest wisely, and stay focused on the financial future you want to create.

