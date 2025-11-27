BACKSTORY: Christelle Pretorius of FNB

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Christelle Pretorius, CEO, FNB Personal Core Banking

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Listen deeply and carefully before you speak. The best deals are built on understanding the intent behind the ask, not just the ask itself. When both sides feel seen and heard, the right solution almost always emerges.

What was your first job?

My first job was as an assistant to our mathematics and statistics professor, working on a hydro-energy solution as part of a year-long research project. At the time, load-shedding wasn’t even a concern, but looking back I realise how critical those hours of applied learning were. It showed me that even as students, we can contribute to real-world solutions long before we carry job titles.

Christelle Pretorius (Supplied)

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was R2,000, and I used it to help fund my honours degree. It wasn’t much, but it was enough to feel like I was helping my retired parents financially.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That no-one ever feels completely ready for big opportunities. Growth often begins by saying yes before you feel prepared and then learning as you go. I first came across this idea in Sheryl Sandberg’s book Lean In, and it resonated deeply. It’s not a one-time realisation; it’s a daily decision to show up and believe you’re capable.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

I’d focus on giving the next generation access to great education, not just in the academic sense but also in teaching values such as integrity, empathy and leadership. If we can raise children to believe in doing the right thing and surround them with role models who live those values, the impact on South Africa would be huge.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

Most people don’t know that I was accepted to study medicine. I spent a week agonising about the decision until I watched the very first episode of Grey’s Anatomy. That was enough to convince me it wasn’t the path for me!

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

I’m not a particularly adventurous investor and I take a fairly risk-averse approach, so I haven’t made any major mistakes. It might not be exciting, but it’s served me well so far.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Starting to save for retirement from my very first salary. That decision has had a compounding effect over the years. The lucky part? Early on, I was surrounded by colleagues who constantly reminded me of the long-term impact of starting early, and I listened.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?

I recently listened to Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek. What stood out was how effectively he connects real-life examples, particularly how the US military builds alignment and strength, to broader leadership principles. His storytelling makes complex ideas easy to grasp, and I found the lessons practical and impactful.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

That nothing is forever. People come into and go out of our lives, often unexpectedly. I’ve learnt how important it is to be truly present when you’re with someone, not distracted, not on your phone. Looking back, especially on moments from my youth, I realise I didn’t always appreciate them as deeply as I should have.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Just get over it.” Even typing it irks me. Healing or moving on isn’t a switch you can flip. It takes time and effort and looks different for everyone. That phrase dismisses the complexity of emotions and can shut down meaningful support or empathy when it’s most needed.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You’re happy. You have your own family, and you’ve built a life that your parents are proud of. Through all the doubts and challenges, you stayed true to your values.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would look for ways to make sure taxpayer money is used more effectively, focusing on improving public infrastructure, strengthening our education system, and supporting projects that can positively shape South Africa’s future for our children. Even small, consistent improvements in these areas could have a lasting impact.