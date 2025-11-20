BACKSTORY: Kay Cheytanov, founder of 3RC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Build a relationship before you build a proposal. I don’t believe in selling — I believe in connecting. When someone understands who you are and what drives you, the deal becomes a conversation, not a negotiation.

What was your first job?

I was a receptionist for a lawyer. I had just finished a six-month secretarial course straight out of matric; it was all my parents could afford at the time. I figured if I started in administration, I could work my way up in the world.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I did casual work from age 16 for pocket money, but my first real salary was R1,500 (after tax). I started paying my mom and dad a small rent for staying at home; they never asked, but it felt right to contribute. I bought fabric so my mom could sew me some work clothes, and I put the rest into savings.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That slow, consistent growth is still success. There’s so much pressure to explode overnight, but in reality, building something meaningful takes time and that’s OK. I also wish someone had told me that being underestimated can be your greatest superpower.

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

I’d fix the gap between education and opportunity. We have brilliant young minds in this country, but not enough pathways to help them turn dreams into careers. Every learner should have access to real-world guidance, mentorship and support, not just textbooks. Kids leave their studies and have no clue what the world is like. How to manage relationships, how to manage your emotions, how to do a budget and understand money. Simply put: I would overhaul the entire education system.

Kay Cheytanov, founder of youth marketing company 3RC (Supplied)

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I’m actually an introvert. Most people who saw me on stage during my music career or who see me in meetings now think I thrive on being in the spotlight, and in that moment I do. But I need quiet, stillness and solitude to recharge and refocus.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Trusting too quickly! Whether with money, responsibilities or people. I’ve learnt that not everyone operates with the same level of integrity.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Starting 3RC. I built it from scratch, literally from my lounge floor, and today it’s a national brand impacting thousands of students every year. It wasn’t luck. It was courage, consistency and the willingness to try when others hesitated. That said, I’ve been blessed with people who showed up at just the right moment and I’ll never take that for granted. So many wonderful people have given of their time and energy to build 3RC. The success is a testament to them.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

The Power of Moments by Chip and Dan Heath. It reminded me that small, well-crafted moments can shape a life — and that’s exactly what we try to create in every school show, every talk and every student interaction. Don’t wait for great moments to happen. Create them. Design them. Engineer them. When you do, you leave people changed.

What’s the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

That integrity can’t be taught. You can lead by example, you can show compassion, but character is a choice — and not everyone will make the right one. Letting go of people who don’t share your values is painful but necessary.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“Let’s circle back.” Another one that gets under my skin is “Let’s park that.” Too often it’s a polite way of burying something that matters.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You didn’t just survive, girly; you built something that matters. You created a platform that helps kids find their voice, discover their path and believe in their future. Oh, and by the way? You’re not done yet.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would embed career guidance, mental health support and life skills into the heart of our education system. I’d make it compulsory, and I’d bring the private sector to the table to help deliver it. If we don’t equip our youth for the real world, we’re failing them — and the country. I would also reintroduce casual work for the youth aged 16 and up. Allow them to work as waiters, cashiers, helpers over weekends. When I was growing up this was a rite of passage, and it taught me so much about the value of money and the importance of responsibility and client service.