Why the market is misdiagnosing AfroCentric

As Sanlam tightens its grip on health-fin services specialist AfroCentric, the line between public company and private control has all but vanished, revealing how strategic patience can turn market neglect into opportunity.

AfroCentric still trades on the JSE, but its story is now about control, not capital. The market has given up on it; Sanlam hasn’t — and that makes all the difference.

BELLVILLE, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 09: SANLAM head office on March 09, 2021 in Bellville, South Africa.

What was once a proudly independent health-care champion, floated to broaden access and deepen transformation, has become a controlled arm of Sanlam’s insurance empire. With Sanlam owning nearly 59%, insiders and directors holding 17% and BEE partners 9%, less than 8% of shares actually trade in the open market. On most days not even 10,000 shares change hands, leaving the price more an artefact of inertia than a reflection of value. Analyst coverage has dried up, and the share price no longer reflects fundamentals — only market fatigue.

The symbolism is almost poetic: AfroCentric was born as a public expression of inclusive health-care capitalism, but now functions as a private subsidiary wearing a public costume. In many ways, it mirrors a broader truth about the JSE itself — a market where once-public dreams are increasingly being reclaimed behind closed doors.

AfroCentric share price (c) monthly

When Sanlam offered 600c a share in 2022 to take control of AfroCentric, it wasn’t chasing quarterly returns; it was executing a strategic reconfiguration of its future. In Sanlam’s own words, the deal was about “long-term ecosystem integration” — a deliberate effort to unify insurance, health-care administration and pharmacy services under a single, data-rich platform. The aim was clear: to leverage AfroCentric’s infrastructure — which today serves more than 3.8-million health-care members — as the backbone for cross-selling, risk management and client retention across the Sanlam group.

AfroCentric, as South Africa’s largest independent medical scheme administrator and a major pharmaceutical distributor, gives Sanlam direct access to the country’s health-care arteries: scheme management, pharmacy benefits and primary care data.

Within Sanlam’s corporate cluster, AfroCentric is no longer a peripheral investment; it’s the operational core of Sanlam Health, positioned to support future open scheme partnerships and potential new Sanlam-branded health offerings such as Fedhealth.

And yet, while Sanlam is quietly building an integrated health-care ecosystem, the market has lost interest. AfroCentric’s share price has collapsed from 600c at the time of the offer to about 130c. The disconnect couldn’t be sharper: Sanlam views AfroCentric as a strategic asset of national scale, while the market treats it like a stranded mid-cap. This divergence between strategic conviction and market apathy has created one of the more striking paradoxes on the JSE — a company more valuable to its parent than to the market that still nominally lists it.

Control buyers play a different game — they win twice. First, when they acquire control; second, when neglect drives down the price of what they already own. For Sanlam, every tick lower deepens its long-term advantage. The same market that once accused AfroCentric of overpromising now undervalues it so deeply that the parent can buy the rest of the business for less than it once paid for majority control. The irony is striking: AfroCentric’s public collapse may prove to be Sanlam’s private victory, the moment when market apathy gifts strategic opportunity.

But what exactly is the market misdiagnosing at AfroCentric? At current levels, AfroCentric is priced as though its strategic future has already been written off. The market assumes lost contracts, eroded margins and a slow fade into irrelevance. Yet even conservative modelling suggests this bleak view overreaches. In a bear case, where Bonitas and the Government Employees Medical Scheme are only partially retained and margins settle near 3%, fair value still anchors at about 90c-110c a share — not so far from where the stock trades today. This implies the market already discounts a near worst-case scenario.

In a more realistic base case where major contracts are renewed, cost discipline improves and Sanlam’s integration yields operational efficiencies, value rises to between 180c and 220c a share.

In a bull case, where AfroCentric retains all key schemes, lifts margins towards 7%-8% and fully leverages Sanlam’s distribution and data ecosystem, intrinsic worth could approach 300c-350c a share — still half of what Sanlam paid for control in 2022. At current levels, downside appears largely priced in, while upside remains tethered to Sanlam’s strategy rather than the market’s mood.

A delisting event would strip away the cost of disclosure without consequence, simplify Sanlam’s structure and accelerate integration of AfroCentric into the Sanlam Health cluster — all at a cost far below that which Sanlam paid for control. For Sanlam, it’s a rounding error; for AfroCentric, it’s liberation. Freed from the procedural weight of the exchange, the company could focus on rebuilding its health ecosystem for the next decade, rather than performing for a market that stopped listening years ago.

For minority investors, the company’s fate will not be determined by margin recovery or operational turnaround, but by corporate action: a buyout, a delisting or a deeper absorption into Sanlam’s ecosystem. Traditional valuation metrics — earnings multiple, dividend yield, even growth forecasts — have become largely irrelevant in a structure where the controlling shareholder already sets the tempo and the endgame. For patient observers, the question is no longer if AfroCentric will change, but how quietly it will happen.