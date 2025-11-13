THE FINANCE GHOST: Ten to one it’s a red herring

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A fierce debate around sports betting and online gambling has been ignited in South Africa. It feels like you can barely glance at your phone without having your senses assaulted by a Hollywoodbets ad (or similar). There’s clearly money to be made, otherwise the return on investment for this quantity of advertising wouldn’t be there.

Not a week goes by that I don’t get an e-mail or message pitching offers to put online gambling advertising on my website. I’ve ignored them all, as my opinion is that such advertising belongs in bars rather than alongside investment content. But that’s not the same as saying that it should be banned altogether, which is where the debate seems to have gone, fuelled by company executives who are happy to divert attention away from their internal problems.

The debate has many fascinating angles. For example, if a consumer is spending R100 on online gambling or R100 on alcohol, does it make a difference? If anything, there’s an argument that online gambling is healthier. Driving under the influence of gambling has yet to become a countrywide problem that destroys lives on our roads every weekend. Hospital trauma units aren’t full every Saturday night because of gambling.

We seem to be fine with alcohol advertising, so why the hate for online gambling? Is there a moral argument for preferring one addiction over another, or purely a political and economic one?

In the results for the six months to September (which were poor), TFG dedicated an entire slide in the presentation to gambling. TFG calls it a “costly distraction” — apparently it is attracting too much disposable income, leaving less for retailers. Goodness knows there’s a cynical argument to be made that the company partially blaming gambling for its performance is also a costly distraction for shareholders from the real strategic issues at the group.

TFG references a statistic from the Global Adult Tobacco Survey South Africa that the number of South African adults who gamble every month is twice the number of smokers. Again, I must say even online gambling (let alone sports betting with friends) feels like a far better idea than puffing away on the cancer-in-a-box products that are so bad for society that their advertising has actually been banned.

You can’t force people to choose one form of entertainment over another just because it helps local job creation

Perhaps the juiciest example of all is Pick n Pay, where CEO Sean Summers called at the results presentation for online gambling to be banned and then wrote an opinion piece in Daily Maverick to follow it up. He makes some good points, such as the extractive nature of international betting platforms vs in-person gambling at casinos and the like. But you can’t force people to choose one form of entertainment over another just because it helps local job creation.

The cynic might argue that this is a helpful distraction from the real strategic issues facing Pick n Pay. If you look back over the years, Pick n Pay executives have been quick to cite the broader problems facing the country, despite their own business being ruined at the core, like an apple filled with worms. By the time you can see the worms, the damage has been done.

There’s clearly a portion of online betting that is extremely damaging. Stories of children using the platforms are concerning, as are the comments made by Summers, quoting a Standard Bank research piece that paints a worrying picture of how welfare grant recipients are visiting gambling sites. But funnily enough, I’ve yet to walk past a Pick n Pay liquor store (or any other for that matter) with a big sign outside declaring that grant recipients aren’t allowed to buy alcohol. Is that because these aren’t extractive economics? Or is it because Pick n Pay’s desperate turnaround is made harder by online gambling than by alcohol?

Also, isn’t it interesting that two underperforming retailers have chosen to focus on the gambling narrative? Pepkor’s strong recent numbers will be in focus during the webcast on November 25. I might be wrong, but I doubt online gambling will get more than a passing mention (if anything). After all, this retailer doesn’t seem to be having any problems in driving sales. In Shoprite’s results for the year ended June, the key takeouts were market share gains and strong profits, not complaints about gambling.

There are obviously reasons to be concerned about online gambling in South Africa, and having this debate is healthy. But it’s also critical to be cautious of companies using it as a scapegoat for poor performance. It feels too easy to blame online gambling right now instead of addressing the reasons why a consumer business might be underperforming.