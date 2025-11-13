Golden oldies make a comeback

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s gold industry has been dwindling for years. Once supplying 83% of all production outside the Soviet bloc, the country doesn’t feature in the global top 10 today. Even before this decline, the focus had shifted from gold mining’s central Joburg origins to the prodigious resources in Roodepoort and the Free State.

West Wits Mining’s Qala Shallows project, off Main Reef Road in western Joburg, is therefore a throwback. The plan is for first commercial production in the first quarter of 2026 and free cash flow two years after that. At that point, the mine will be producing 70,000oz a year. So small beans; nonetheless, Qala Shallows is the first new gold mine to hit South Africa in 15 years.

The area may look a bit like a scene from Mad Max, but JSE-listed property developer Calgro M3 is operating there, and there are other low-cost housing developments under way. Criminality is a running problem, but miners such as DRDGold and Pan African Resources have demonstrated that social upliftment and commerce can be combined purposefully, even in the seemingly bankrupt Joburg metro.

West Wits CEO Rudi Deysel tells the FM it was hard work getting support for the company. Despite its South African origins, West Wits is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, a market comfortable with speculative mining companies but with strings attached. “The Australian market is not crazy about South Africa. In Sydney, a lot of the investors and analysts are South African expats. We struggled to get appointments,” he says.

There are plans for a dual listing on the JSE (Supplied)

Despite this, the firm raised equity as well as commercial debt from Absa and the Industrial Development Corp, which kicks in after 12 months of production. There are even plans to increase production to 200,000oz a year, but the firm isn’t financed for that and requires further licence grants, says Deysel.

There’s no pressing need. Qala Shallows has a 17-year life of mine and is lucrative, at least on paper. A gold price of $3,850/oz reduces peak funding to $31m from $44m, which assumes a gold price of $2,850/oz. Mining descends to only 850m underground at its deepest, and starts at 35m. That gives Qala Shallows a cost breakeven of about $1,200/oz. Even assuming a moderate correction in the gold price, West Wits is a noteworthy addition to the gold mining sector.

There are plans for West Wits to take a secondary inward listing on the JSE, Deysel says. Initial talks have been held. “We always said the moment we are into production, we’ll start looking at dual listing. So that’s a big option for us because we see ourselves as a South African company,” he says.

Elsewhere in South Africa there are signs that good old-fashioned gold fever is in the air. Pilgrim’s Rest, the historic (but decaying) Mpumalanga village, is a popular destination for aspirant miners

West Wits is a bit different because Qala Shallows is a new mine operating in an old area. Elsewhere in South Africa there are signs that good old-fashioned gold fever is in the air. Pilgrim’s Rest, the historic (but decaying) Mpumalanga village, is a popular destination for aspirant miners. It is also where another Sydney-listed mining firm, Theta Gold Mines, is trying to get a tune out of the aged TGME (Transvaal Gold Mining Estates) gold plant, having raised A$6m recently.

Another take on the industry is Bokamoso Gold, a new private equity fund fronted by Billy Mawasha, former head of AngloGold Ashanti’s South African operations. He tells the FM Bokamoso wants to buy noncore gold mines from some of the big boys.

“If you look at the current owners — Sibanye-Stillwater, Harmony Gold, DRDGold, Pan African Resources … all of them have assets in their portfolios which are not getting capital. Obviously we’re not going to target their flagship operations but [those] within the portfolios that are not attracting the best capital,” he says.

Mawasha adds that Bokamoso’s first deal is imminent and others may follow. The company is backed by Bernard Swanepoel, former CEO of Harmony Gold. Swanepoel took Harmony from a single 100,000oz/year lease-bound gold mine to the world’s fifth largest. Long-standing colleague Clinton Halsey, formerly of DRDGold, is on the board along with Anton Taljaard, formerly of Nedbank CIB.

Gold price monthly ($/oz) (Iress)

Mawasha says Bokamoso is talking to “the mainstream bankers” for debt funding. “At the same time, we also started thinking about equity raises. We’ve been engaging with a few different family offices, different sources of potential equity partners. We’ll obviously put our own money in as well, and it will be on a case-by-case basis,” he says. Investec is advising.

This is where South African gold mining generally is — very little new mine activity, and more picking over the old resources. It’s even happening at Sibanye-Stillwater itself, which owns Driefontein and Kloof near Carletonville. Together, these mines produced more than 1-million ounces of gold a year only 10 years ago.

Richard Cox, COO of Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African operations, told the Joburg Indaba in October that the company doesn’t see great potential in mining deeper. Instead, it is looking at so-called secondary reefs, remnant gold that wasn’t worth as much as it is now.

“There is an old stope that had last been mined in the 1970s. That panel had stopped on uneconomic conditions at 8g/ton. We’d love that,” he said. Sibanye-Stillwater produced gold at an average grade of 4.464g/t in its third quarter (though Driefontein mined about 7g/t while Kloof was about 4g/t).

The group is also looking at the reopening of Burnstone, a mine in Mpumalanga that was previously the project of Great Basin Gold, a Canadian firm led by Swanepoel’s former commercial director at Harmony, Ferdi Dippenaar.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Richard Stewart tells the FM there are no firm decisions yet on when it might be reopened. A partner was being sought. Given the ex-Harmony link to Burnstone, it seems like a job for Bokamoso.

THE WEIRD AND THE (NOT SO) WONDERFUL

Efforts to inject fresh life into South Africa’s gold industry are not especially novel and have tended to produce a mixed bag of results, ranging from the hapless to the villainous, to the downright entertaining.

Take, for instance, Joe Berardo: arrested in Portugal in 2021 on allegations of €1bn in art fraud. His company, Egoli Consolidated, collapsed in a heap as worthless as the Nigel dumps he bought from Anglo American with the idea of remining them. Berardo fled South Africa after purloining rare cycads, about 40 years ago.

Most recently, efforts to resuscitate the 90-year-old Blyvooruitzicht mine appear to have crashed. The mine’s backer, Aurous Resources, wanted to merge the mine with New York-listed cash shell Rigel Resource Acquisition Group this year. Efforts by the FM to contact Aurous CEO Richard Floyd have not been successful, amid claims that the deal has been rejected by the Reserve Bank. The Bank tells the FM it has made an adjudication but won’t say which way it decided.

Public information regarding the performance of Blyvoor Gold is also unavailable. The last production numbers issued by Aurous showed it produced 11,000oz. The Aurous and Rigel websites have not been updated since the end of 2024.

Illustration of a mine (Supplied)

In the absence of comments from its backers, Aurous smacks of frustrated good intentions and is small beer compared with the failures of the late Peter George’s Wit Nigel, Central Rand Gold, Consolidated Modderfontein, Southgo and Rand Leases. It’s also questionable whether Aflease falls into this category: it was an early endeavour undertaken by Neal Froneman, who had great success later at Sibanye-Stillwater.

It seems even the most skilled are unable to eke out profitable gold from old assets. Peter Steenkamp was CEO of Harmony Gold from 2016 to the end of 2024 with incredible success, but he was previously at Pamodzi Gold. It was founded to operate Harmony’s Grootvlei and Orkney mines, among others. But the company also inherited a toxic hedge position.

It once had hopes of producing 1-million ounces of gold a year. In the end it landed, via a dalliance with uranium, in the hands of Aurora Empowerment Systems, via a provisional liquidation order in 2009. Khulubuse Zuma, the nephew of former president Jacob Zuma, was an Aurora director. The mines never returned to production and were illegally stripped of machinery and infrastructure.